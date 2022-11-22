At the latest summit of Balkan EU hopefuls, Kosovo’s longstanding request to join the visa-free club went unheeded, again.

Seven years have passed since the authorities in Kosovo announced that the country had fulfilled the European Union’s criteria to tear down the barriers blocking the free movement of its citizens in the bloc.

The Union’s executive and legislative branches have repeatedly stated that Kosovo has met the conditions for visa liberalization and should be awarded the same travel privileges as five other surrounding states. But while the European Commission and Parliament have given Kosovo the thumbs-up, the European Council – the collective body of member state leaders – has yet to approve these steps.

Despite the countless premature promises by Kosovo’s leaders of the imminent arrival of visa-free travel, many in Kosovo expected EU leaders to finally make the announcement at the Western Balkan summit in June.

Instead, the subject was not even listed on the agenda.

Western Balkan Visa Timeline: 2003 : European Union commits itself to ease short-term travel regulations for five Western Balkan countries not then candidates for EU membership: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

: European Union commits itself to ease short-term travel regulations for five Western Balkan countries not then candidates for EU membership: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. 2007–08 : EU extends visa-free travel to certain categories of citizens of the five countries.

: EU extends visa-free travel to certain categories of citizens of the five countries. 2009 : Visa-free travel for short stays in the Schengen area fully extended to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

: Visa-free travel for short stays in the Schengen area fully extended to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. 2010: Visa-free travel extended to Albania and Bosnia.

France Plays Spoiler

“The hesitancy of some member states, and in particular France, seems to have been the main obstacle to putting the issue of visa liberalization for Kosovo on the [summit] agenda,” said Afrim Hoti, a professor at Pristina University and an expert on European integration.

France, holding the European Council presidency in the first half of the year, was in prime position to set the agenda for council meetings and the Western Balkan summit, Hoti added.

Kristof Bender, deputy head of the European Stability Initiative think tank, broadly agrees. Sources within the European Council told him that visa liberalization was discussed, but there was no vote.

“Opposition to visa liberalization for Kosovo seems to be declining. Yet, some countries are still hesitant for domestic reasons. The [presidential] election result in France,tighter than expected, might have made it difficult for France to change position so quickly,” he said.

According to Bender, the European Commission is preparing another evaluation of the visa liberalization procedure, due to be made public this fall.

In a class of her own: Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani (second row, third from right) at the June Western Balkan summit meeting in Brussels. European Council photo.

A Decade of Disappointment

Kosovo officially started its visa liberalization process in 2012, when the European Commission opened the “dialogue” meant to lead, eventually, to short-term freedom of movement in the Schengen area. Pledges to that effect had already been heard from the government, though. Startingin 2010, when Hashim Thaci was prime minister, he and his successors have constantly repeated that visa liberalization would be coming very soon; some even gave specific dates. Thaci made similar announcements while serving as president of Kosovo from 2016 to 2020.

As neighboring countries were tasked with doing during their negotiations with the EU on visa liberalization, Kosovo, too, was assigned to complete a “roadmap” with dozens of conditions to be met, divided into four benchmarks: document security, illegal migration, public order and security, and fundamental rights relating to freedom of movement.

In 2018, the Commission released the most recent of four progress reports, all confirming Kosovo’s successful implementation of the conditions for visa liberalization, including a border agreement with North Macedonia, freedom of movement between Kosovo and Serbia, and increased vigilance against organized crime and corruption.

The language on freedom of movement changed when Albin Kurti of the longtime opposition party Vetevendosje became premier in 2020. A vociferous opponent of border demarcation with Montenegro – which Brussels had imposed as a further condition, although not officially – Kurti boasted that he was the first and only prime minister who did not exploit visa liberalization to win elections or make any promises about it.

“You have had examples in the past, where it was said 15 months, 19 days, this year, next year, but not me. You didn’t hear these kinds of deadlines from me and this is because I know that this does not depend on us anymore, since the 95 criteria have all been fulfilled,” Kurti said in a parliamentary session last June.

Kosovo’s institutions are powerless in the face of “some member states that still refuse and hesitate,” he added.

Kosovo’s Roadmap: 2008 : Kosovo declares independence from Serbia.

: Kosovo declares independence from Serbia. 2012 : European Commission releases Kosovo’s roadmap .

: European Commission releases . 2013 : Kosovo government commits to fulfilling the roadmap targets .

: Kosovo government commits to fulfilling . 2018 : Commission releases the most recent of four positive reports confirming Kosovo’s progress toward meeting its targets.

: Commission releases the most recent of four reports confirming Kosovo’s progress toward meeting its targets. 2022, October: Commission reaffirms its positive assessment , while noting that its proposal to lift visa requirements for Kosovo citizens “is still pending in the Council.”

President Vjosa Osmani muddied the waters still further in June with her assertion that Kosovo will not accept any new criteria, but Donika Emini, a political analyst affiliated with the academic/NGO consortium BiEPAG (Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group), believes this is mainly a rhetorical position.

“The statement does not reflect an anti-EU sentiment. It is rather a stance that Kosovo but also the EU Commission has had in this regard. No new criteria will be introduced,” Emini predicted.

“Kosovo has been working with skeptical countries, such as France and to some extent the Netherlands, that are softening their approach toward Kosovo in terms of visa liberalization,” Emini said, adding that Kosovo has been reporting regularly to EU member states on its progress in completing the benchmarks, and has signed a bilateral agreement with France to foster cooperation in rule of law and security.

“So, the problem is not the need for new criteria but rather better implementation of the existing ones – something that the new government of Kosovo [headed by Kurti] has been trying to do since 2021,” Emini said.

Pristina University’s Hoti shares this sense of guarded optimism. Several positive signs appeared on the sidelines of the Western Balkan summit, he said, and the Czech Republic, which currently holds the six-month Council presidency, “has already given indications that it will push this issue forward.”

“I want to believe that very soon we will have good news,” he said.

…

Dren Gerguri is a lecturer in journalism at the University of Pristina and a practicing journalist with 13 years of experience. He currently edits the Albanian edition of the European Journalism Observatory (EJO).

Hateme Smajli has been a reporter and editor at the Infokus news outlet in Kosovo for the past four years. She is also active in organizations working to strengthen the position of women in Kosovo society.