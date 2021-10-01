Plus, another deadly hospital fire in Romania, police raids in Belarus, and more.

The Big Story: EU Reassures Western Balkans About Accession

What happened: Kosovo and Serbia reached a temporary agreement yesterday after a recent dispute about license plates led to roadblocks near their mutual border, Euractiv reports. Under the deal, Pristina and Belgrade will remove special police units near the border crossings, and cars from either country will be required to use stickers provided at the border to cover flags and country names on their respective license plates.

More context: Improvements in the relationship between Kosovo and Serbia are required if the two neighboring countries want to join the EU, Euronews reports. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence. Speaking during a Western Balkans tour earlier this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “We want a future where Kosovo and all the Western Balkans are part of the European Union.”

Worth noting: Von der Leyen sought to further reassure Western Balkan countries of their EU path yesterday during a visit to Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, RFE/RL reports. “Bosnia and Herzegovina, and all the Western Balkans, belong in the European Union. It is in our common interest, but I also believe it is our destiny,” she said. An internal EU document made public this week said that EU countries were considering travel restrictions on Eastern European and Balkan countries due to “abuses.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland’s repeated delays in reaching a verdict on whether Poland’s laws take precedence over EU ones have been criticized for being an attempt to put pressure on Brussels, Reuters reports. The Polish Constitutional Court yesterday delayed for the fourth time a ruling on the matter when Tribunal head Julia Przylebska announced an adjournment until 7 October. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki brought the case to court in March for clarification in an ongoing conflict with the EU over Warsaw’s changes to the Polish judicial system. The court delays are putting on hold coronavirus pandemic recovery funds for Poland totaling 57 billion euros, according to European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

Hungary’s 15-year gas supply agreement with Gazprom led to a diplomatic clash with Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Hungarian authorities confirmed the deal on Monday which will bring around 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas through transit routes in Austria and Serbia via the Black Sea TurkStream pipeline. Since the transit agreement bypasses Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it viewed the deal as “nothing but a political, economically unfounded decision, which has been made to the benefit of the Kremlin and to the detriment of the national interests of Ukraine and Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.” Budapest summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on Tuesday following the comments.

Southeastern Europe

Environmentalists are concerned that a Panama-registered ship stuck on the northern Black Sea coast of Bulgaria might pollute coastal waters, BIRN reports. Caretaker Environment Minister Asen Lichev said that the risk of an oil spill has been prevented by draining the ship’s fuel, but environmentalists are concerned that the 3,300 tons of nitrogen fertilisers in the ship’s cargo could get into the water and lead to pollution that could affect marine life in the area. A water sample taken earlier this week by Varna’s Black Sea Basin Directorate showed levels of pollution four times greater than normal, according to the website maritime.bg cited by BIRN.

A fire that broke out earlier today at a hospital in Romania killed at least nine people, AP reports. The victims were in the intensive care unit of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in the Black Sea city of Constanta. According to Constantin Amarandei, head of the city’s emergency inspectorate, only one patient from the ICU survived. All 113 patients undergoing treatment in the medical unit of the hospital were evacuated, according to the Romanian Ministry of Health. This is the third deadly hospital fire in Romania this year. In a statement today, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called the fire a “terrible new drama that confirms the deficient infrastructure of the Romanian health system.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Human rights activists say that Belarusian authorities have been rounding up dissenters in the wake of a shootout earlier this week that led to the deaths of an IT worker and a KGB officer, RFE/RL reports. According to the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights group, some 50 people were detained earlier this week and the detentions “were probably connected with comments on social media about the deaths of [Andrey Zeltsar] and a KGB officer.” Following the incident, the commander of the internal troops of the Interior Ministry, Mikalay Karpyankou, said the government would be instituting new and much harsher tactics for situations where police are attempting to gain entry to residences.

In an interview with Euronews, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said the current government in Chisinau is pro-citizens, not pro-Western or pro-Russian like previous governments. Gavrilita said the government’s first task was “cleaning up leadership and state-owned enterprises,” which recently involved halting a large public acquisition that was fraudulent. In addition, “We are starting to work on legislation to improve the accountability in the judiciary,” Gavrilita said. “We improved the accountability of the prosecutor general on performance.”

Central Asia

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia should suspend the extradition of an Uzbek human rights activist, Reuters reports. The court ruled that Valentina Chupik’s extradition should be put on hold until at least 17 October, and the court “may decide after that to extend that ruling for the duration of the proceedings if it sees the risk for her to be subjected to ill treatment,” Chupik’s lawyer Daria Trenina said yesterday. Chupik, who has held refugee status in Russia since 2009, is a human rights lawyer who operates a helpline for migrants in Russia. Chupik said yesterday that she has been in detention at a Moscow airport since Saturday after the Russian FSB security service revoked her refugee status and banned her from entering Russia for 30 years.