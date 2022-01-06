Plus, Taiwan to invest in Lithuania, Russian paratroopers arrive in violence-shaken Kazakhstan, and more.

The Big Story: Faced With Energy Crisis, Kosovo Bans Mining for Cryptocurrencies

What happened: Authorities in Pristina have announced a ban on energy-intensive cryptomining operations, the BBC reports. Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said on Tuesday that the ban was meant to mitigate the effects of a global energy crisis that has sent the price of electricity soaring.

More context: Last month, Kosovo declared a 60-day state of emergency that gave the government more freedom to allocate additional funds for energy imports and to impose stricter regulations on power usage. The Balkan country, which until recently had some of the cheapest electricity in Europe, has been struggling with power shortages.

Worth noting: Rizvanolli said that law enforcement institutions will identify locations where cryptomining occurs in order to stop the practice, according to Albanian daily Gazeta Express. She said the measures “are aimed at addressing potential unexpected or long-term lack of electricity production capacities” without placing an additional burden on Kosovo citizens.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Taiwan set up a fund worth $200 million to invest in Lithuania after Chinese authorities penalized Vilnius for its support of Taipei, the BBC reports. Last month, China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to open a diplomatic office in the Baltic country, and in response Lithuania closed its embassy in Beijing and removed all diplomatic staff. China does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country; the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania “openly creates the false impression of ‘one China, one Taiwan’ in the world.” Authorities in Taiwan said the money is guaranteed by its national development fund and central bank, and that investments will start later this year.

Polish authorities have shown little interest in investigating hacking allegations made by the opposition, Deutsche Welle reports. Krzysztof Brejza, a member of parliament from the Civic Platform party, said last month that his smartphone had been hacked 33 times between April and October 2019. During that time, Polish public broadcaster TVP used fake emails to accuse Brejza of orchestrating a campaign against his political enemies. Similar accusations came from both Polish prosecutor Ewa Wrzosek and former Minister of Interior Roman Giertych; the latter says his phone has been hacked 18 times. The Polish government denied any knowledge of the hacking.

Southeastern Europe

A report released yesterday by the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina said that Bosnian authorities failed to address ethnically exclusionary issues at schools, BIRN reports, which include school names, symbols, and school events such as celebrations and commemorations. “Politicians continue to use education institutions as a tool to mark territory, express political power and shape historical and cultural narratives in communities,” the OSCE report said. Examples cited in the report include schools in the Serb-majority Republika Srspka that bear the name of wartime Bosnian Serb Army commanders, and other schools still named after “Nazi sympathizers and individuals with political or military associations with fascist regimes during World War II.”

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic had his visa to enter Australia revoked after an outcry over his exemption to coronavirus vaccine requirements, the BBC reports. According to organizers of the Australian Open tournament, where Djokovic was expected to play, the tennis star was granted a medical exemption by two independent medical panels organized by Tennis Australia — the organizer of the event — and the state of Victoria. Last year, Djokovic drew criticism for saying he wouldn’t get vaccinated against the coronavirus if that was a condition for returning to a tennis tournament; he and his wife have spoken out against vaccinations in the past.

Eastern Europe and Russia

U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken said yesterday that a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine is necessary before there can be successful talks between Moscow and Washington, AFP reports. Blinken said “It’s very hard to make actual progress in any of these areas in an atmosphere of escalation and threat with a gun pointed to Ukraine’s head.” Russia and the United States will hold talks in Geneva next week, and the Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border will likely be on the agenda. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had a similar message during a trip to Washington, saying there was must be “severe consequences” if Russia attacks Ukraine.

A Russian photographer has captured the North Korean ghost ships that are washing ashore, sometimes with dead bodies aboard, in the Russian Far East, RFE/RL reports. Natalya Bulkina says she realized the shipwrecks “were not some isolated case, but were part of a larger phenomenon” that she has been documenting since 2019. According to a 2020 study, Chinese trawler fleets poaching squid have depleted North Korean waters of seafood, thus forcing North Korean fishermen to make longer journeys in rickety wooden vessels in order to fill their quotas. While Russia doesn’t have any data about North Korean ghost ships, Japanese authorities say almost 600 of them, with dozens of bodies discovered aboard, drifted onto Japanese shores from 2016 to 2020.

Central Asia

Russian paratroopers were deployed to Kazakhstan today amid continuing unrest, The Guardian reports. The arrival of the alleged peacekeeping mission came after Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reached out yesterday for assistance to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Thousands of people have taken to the streets in cities across Kazakhstan in recent days, battling with police and storming the mayor’s office in Almaty. According to a police spokesperson in Almaty, dozens of people were killed during attacks on government buildings, while Almaty city authorities said today that 353 police and security forces personnel had been injured, and 12 killed.