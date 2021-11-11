Access to public documents in Kosovo: Verbal refusal and administrative silence.

Besnik Boletini waited six months for access to official documents in the Kosovo Education Ministry, only to have his request ignored.

The request was related to a ministry inspection report on Juridica, a private college that had exceeded by more than 100 percent the ministry-set quota for the number of students permitted to enroll. As a result, the ministry did not recognize the diplomas of dozens of students from the school.

In addition to examining the report, Boletini, a journalist for the Kosovo Center for Investigative Journalism (KCIJ), wanted to shed light on whether the ministry had undertaken any action to prevent the violation. The college had declared it registered 54 students when it apparently registered 80 more. By law, the ministry can intervene to check the validity of diplomas and fine schools that violate the rules.

“The Ministry of Education did not grant me access to the report, but I managed to obtain it in an unofficial way,” Boletini told Transitions. “They did not want to disclose the exact figures relating to how many students were enrolled unlawfully – more than allowed by the quota.”

Who Controls the Freedom of Information?

Many journalists in Kosovo have been denied access to official documents, especially those related to major contracts, alleged misuse of tenders, expenditures by public bodies and officials, and public money spent for war crimes defendants.

The Law on Access to Public Documents, adopted in 2007 and amended in 2010 and 2019, ensures the right of citizens to access public information. In the eyes of many journalists, however, the Information and Privacy Agency, charged with safeguarding this right and helping the public get access to documents, has long been dysfunctional, making implementation of the law and access to public documents problematic and dependent on the whims of officials.

Five years after the parliament in effect blocked the Information and Privacy Agency by failing to appoint a commissioner to head it, Krenare Sogojeva Dermaku was named to the post last summer. She personally started an information campaign by meeting with journalists and even people in the street, to try to convince them that access to public documents is possible.

She walked along the main square of Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, asking people if they needed access to official documents and if they were aware that the Information and Privacy Agency can help them to get access.

The difficulties journalists face in obtaining information often fuel speculation and fake news, Dermaku told Transitions. “We have started to get things moving so as to uproot the irresponsibility of officials that has corroded public trust,” she said. Fines are one tool available for that, she added.

When a public institution, including a judicial body, denies access to a public document, the Information and Privacy Agency can order the institution to provide access. If the decision is not respected, the agency can fine the institution up to 10,000 euros. To date, it has never issued a fine.

Access can depend on changes in government. “Usually, access is easier at the beginning of the mandate of a new government or mayor,” Boletini said. “But things change for the worse later on.”

Public Access Law Repeatedly Violated: Ombudsman

The public documents law grants the ombudsman’s office the power to assist citizens who seek access to public documents. In the past three years, the ombudsman has looked into more than 270 complaints of violations of the right of access to public documents; most were filed by media and civil society organizations.

According to the ombudsman’s office, in many instances, rejection of a request for access to public documents violates the law.

In 2010, the GAP Institute think tank twice asked the Infrastructure Ministry for access to the contract for the Ibrahim Rugova highway, which links Kosovo with Albania and Serbia, but never received a response. In 2018, GAP’s request for access to the contract for the Arben Xhaferi highway between Kosovo and North Macedonia was turned down.

The 2018 denial was contested in court; the case has not been resolved, but it sparked speculation in the media, with hundreds of reports citing different cost figures for the highway.

“If you seek documents, any specific report or contract, there are difficulties to gaining access or it gets refused,” Boletini said. “This makes the flow of an investigation very difficult.”

A persistent case backlog in the courts also has hindered their ability to adequately respond to complaints concerning access to public documents.

Mexhide Demolli Nimani, head of FOL (Speak Up), a Pristina-based NGO which promotes good governance and accountability, says her organization has waited eight years for access to the Ibrahim Rugova highway tender. A court had decided in favor of FOL, but the ministry appealed, and the matter has languished at the appeals court level since 2018.

“To hold institutions’ feet to the fire over transparency, the judiciary also needs to increase its efficiency in order to support citizens’ right to public documents,” Demolli Nimani said.

The ombudsman’s press office said the lack of will to respect the law among institutions charged with enforcing the law “results in the violation of the right of access to public documents.”

Also, contrary to public documents law, the ombudsman’s office said it is common for institutions to permit individuals to only view documents and not allow them to obtain hard copies or photograph them.

Jeton Mehmeti, a professor of communications at the American University of Kosovo, said public institutions are selective in offering access to public information. “We have encountered a new approach by public officials that falls somewhere between access and denial of information. This was the case when an official allowed us to see a document but not to take a copy, citing its confidentiality.”

Reporter’s Desperate Plea

Press officers mostly lack the authority to fulfill requests for access to public documents and often fail to provide legal justification for denying or restricting access. Sometimes higher officials personally try to prevent access to documents. In a notorious instance last year, the director of the road infrastructure department at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation, Rame Qupeva, refused to give Jeta Xharra, head of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network’s (BIRN) Kosovo bureau, documents pertaining to an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia on air, rail, and road travel. “I don’t dare to give you these documents,” he told her. “I am not permitted by the presidency.”

Xharra grabbed the documents, dodged Qupeva, ran down three flights of stairs, and shot out of the building. “We need to put our foot down and say no to this practice, even physically if necessary, because the law is on our side,” she declared.

Dermaku said she hopes access to public information will become easier. “Where access to a document is granted, the applicant has the right to receive a copy in any available form,” she said.

Another issue she flagged is public bodies not indicating whether documents are public or classified.

Last year, for instance, the Justice Ministry refused BIRN access to the contracts for two law firms hired to do “legal counseling and presenting Kosovo’s legal position” to the Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers, set up to try former Kosovo guerrillas for crimes against humanity. The ministry said the contract was classified, without explaining why.

“We will leave no stone unturned to make possible access to every public document, even those which were unreasonably classified,” Dermaku said.

Based in Pristina, Serbeze Haxhiaj is an editor at Radio Television of Kosovo and a journalist at the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network. She is the recipient of numerous local and international awards, including a 2020 EU Award for Investigative Journalism.