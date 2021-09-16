A new kind of museum exhibit reflects the metamorphosis of a once-sleepy Ukrainian town into a regional capital – and not only that.

Imagine what it is like for a sleepy post-Soviet town that’s suffered a drop in population from 238,000 to 153,000 in a mere 20 years, to wake up one day as a capital of a war-torn region. Such is the story of the Kramatorsk. In 2014, administration of the Donetsk region was moved here when the city of Donetsk was occupied during the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The unexpected change in status, along with the uncertainties of a war zone, created challenges for many towns. But Kramatorsk faced the most difficult transformation. It wasn’t just about finding offices for various regional agencies. The large-scale Stalinist architecture that dominates the region provided enough space to house them. A trickier task for Kramatorsk and its citizens was accepting the role of being a capital, with the accompanying social, cultural, and political baggage. A city that had been used to simmering in its own, local problems, be it brain drain, crumbling infrastructure, or shrinking industry, suddenly became responsible for constructing a new image of the Donetsk region for all of Ukraine and Europe.

Already in 2014 when the city was returned to Ukraine after a three-month Russian occupation, things started to change. In place of a humble pizzeria, formerly the highlight of local nightlife, fancy restaurants appeared, catering to the appetites of foreign humanitarian missions and EU delegates. Soviet-era Pioneer palaces and murky 1990s nightclubs witnessed competition from new spaces designed by and for local activists and creatives. Vilna Hata (“Free Hut”) in the city center is an example of the new aesthetic; there lectures and poetry readings are held in a gray-and-white interior with raw brick walls. International street artists were invited to decorate constructivist facades.

Not all of the innovations were eagerly accepted. A bold installation of truck shipping containers had to be pushed back into the depths of a park after people were scandalized over its proximity to a golden-domed church. But change continues, and the divide between champions of past vs present, and Soviet vs Ukrainian seems to be shrinking. In 2014, a statue of Lenin was removed from a central square. Today, opinions about art seem independent of political camps.

The capital’s transformations have touched local museums, traditional outposts of conservatism in Ukraine. The most dramatic changes were encountered by the Donetsk Museum of Local History. The museum had to move to Kramatorsk in 2016, leaving more than 120,000 exhibits in Donetsk. Losing all but its title and part of its staff, the museum administration had to reconsider its development strategies, just as Kramatorsk did.

The past four years have brought a number of painful changes. Property losses prompted the institution to become more adaptive. A new space was found in the building of a former Soviet grocery store. The search for exhibits encouraged active cooperation with local ethnographers and universities. Archaeological findings came straight from the sites. Along with their findings, museum workers could say exactly where and how each exhibit was found. This showed that the backstory of the artifacts could be as interesting as the objects themselves.

The museum’s newest exhibition, “Rebellious Gene,” is one example of individual storytelling making a difference. Funded by a Ukrainian Cultural Foundation grant (won by competition rather than awarded by the authorities, a new concept for state institutions in itself), the exhibition examines resistance movements active in the Donetsk region in the 20th century. It makes extensive use of memoirs and personal belongings, telling stories never shared before.

“Rebellious Gene” opened in November 2020, in the midst of the pandemic when the mention of “gene” in the title resonated well with the global agenda. The title sounds quite provocative in other senses too, indicating the museum’s wish to trigger curiosity on the national level, not only locally, because not many Ukrainians associate Donetsk with anti-establishment sentiment. (The region has been seen as a stronghold of many generations of Soviet and post-Soviet politicians, including the infamous former president, Viktor Yanukovych). By studying the region’s rebellious past, museum curators take responsibility for writing a new historical narrative, by filling in the blanks of the narratives of October Revolution or the Great Patriotic War.

The three exhibition rooms include surprising, sometimes startling discoveries. An obvious example is a diagram of a kryivka, a hut of Ukrainian rebel army (UPA) fighters active on the banks of the River Donets during World War II. Kryivkas are often seen as an element of western Ukrainian lore, associated with the infamous banderivtsi (followers of Stepan Bandera), so the fact that the movement existed in the east can comes as a surprise. In Soviet times eastern Ukrainians were threatened with the image of the unruly “Westerners” (banderivtsi). Evidence that the rebel movement was present throughout the country questions the habitual narrative of “us versus them,” making kryivkas part of a shared history.

Items farmers were allowed to keep during the nationalization of farms in the Donbas in the 1930s. A cover of the literary magazine “Zaboi” from 1931. A traditional embroidered shirt with the stamp of the NKVD secret police.

Striking discoveries aside, “Rebellious Gene” is first and foremost a set of personal stories and confrontations of individuals against the system – from the editor of the literary magazine Zaboj, Vasyl Gaivoronsky, (who faced both Stalin’s and Hitler’s repressions, hid out in the mountains of the Caucasus, and ended up spending his last years in the United States) to a local college student who made notes of Soviet propaganda lectures on the back of Nazi maps of Kramatorsk.

The exhibition’s central idea is revealed at the entrance, when a guide explains that Donbas is in itself a questionable name. Short for Donetsk coal basin, Donbas reflects the resource-based attitude the Soviet system used both toward places and people. Originated in the Russian empire, the term Donbas continues the colonial narrative and attitude to the place as a resource base rather than a home for people. When you don’t see anything but ends, it becomes easier to not think of the means. What can be more important than coal? What will be left when it’s exhausted? The exhibition challenges the “Donbas” narrative by saying, “This land is about people and their stories rather than coal or machines.”

Telling personal tales wasn’t common for Soviet museums (beyond mythological figures of Soviet chiefs or war heroes). Even now Ukrainian museums live with the aesthetic legacy of the grand narrative, with main halls dedicated to epic battle reconstructions or large-scale panoramas. There are always maps, where “the (human) masses” are shown as red arrows.

A diorama showing the construction of the vast NKMZ (New Kramatorsk Machine-building Factory) in the company museum.

Personal items are often exhibited in these museums too. But whose are they? What happened to their owners? How did this gun or that compass appear in the museum? Who wore the traditional dresses displayed in folklore halls? In traditional Soviet museums, small stories were mostly overlooked. Not many workers at contemporary Ukrainian museums realize that by continuing to use large-scale arrangements they continue to think in a colonial way, perpetuating the myths of a country that is no longer there. Painted in abstract brush strokes, colonial history avoided looking too closely at personal biographies that could reveal uncomfortable inconsistencies.

The power of detail is an important tool of re-evaluation and fact-checking. Contemporary European museums make generous use of this technique. A visitor to Berlin’s Wall Museum can pick up a headset and listen to the memories of people who escaped to West Germany. In the Museum of Modern Art in Amsterdam one can take an audio guide and listen to attendants talk about the paintings they observed for decades.

Detail creates a sense of place and belonging. Paradoxically, it is not commonalities but unique experiences that stimulate interest and empathy.

“Rebellious Gene” is filled with personal objects: a psychiatric hospital bed where writer Vasyl Borovsky spent his detainment; a traditional Ukrainian dress stamped by the Soviet secret police. Every event has a face. Every name has a story with it. From poet Vasyl Stus to civil rights activist Oleksa Tyhyi, individual narratives allow people to become visible through the fog of the Donetsk coal basin.

A student used a Nazi propaganda poster to take notes for a course on Communist Party history. Viktor Borovsky, a native of the nearby town of Sloviansk, was sentenced to undergo psychiatric treatment in 1977 for his dissident activities. Personal belongings of miners who participated in strikes for Ukrainian independence in the late 1980s.

One criticism that could be directed at “Rebellious Gene” is that it tells a plethora of rebel stories while omitting some of the more well-known legends of the partisan movement. By not mentioning, for example, the “Young Guard of Krasnodon” (or its myth), the exhibition shies away from dialogue with the Soviet narrative. That said, Soviet history still might be too visible in Kramatorsk, its surroundings, and its infoscape. So rather than negate, perhaps it is a better strategy to supplement the old lore with stories heretofore untold.

Acupuncture rather than surgery performed on history: Such an approach replaces the grand narrative with the personal, destroying the image of a uniform Soviet society.In this way the idea of grand and polished linear history gets derailed by the multiplicity of private stories. The past is thus shown in its complexity, filled with contradictions, giving a chance for a healthier, more tolerant attitude to national memory to take root.

One might recall what Orwell wrote of the Spanish Civil War:

I saw great battles reported where there had been no fighting, and complete silence where hundreds of men had been killed. I saw troops who had fought bravely denounced as cowards and traitors, and others who had never seen a shot fired hailed as the heroes of imaginary victories. … I saw, in fact, history being written not in terms of what happened but of what ought to have happened according to various “party lines.”

The contradictions of many stories can be a way to escape a solid “party line.” No party stands behind, say, one of the exhibition’s contributors, Mykola Panasovich Serov, who filmed both a bottle factory jubilee in the nearby town of Kostyantynivka and the first protests for Ukrainian independence in the town in 1989. Or a hero of the exhibition, famous Ukrainian poet and Donetsk local Vasyl Stus, who was both an avowed socialist and an adversary of the Soviet regime.By showing contradictory faces of the Donetsk region, ones not mentioned before, the complexity of local cultural identity comes through. To provide these multiple perspectives, of people who were never a majority but were still a part of the local cultural landscape, means to change the narrative. As Jacques Derrida writes in Parergon, all interesting things always happen in the footnotes. Words in brackets often change the entire text. Sidenotes overpower the grand text.

Choosing between a fridge and a TV, or food vs. propaganda in the 1980s. A display about early alternative movements in Kostyantynivka. An old-style catalog file where visitors can add their own entries to an encyclopedia of the “rebellious gene.”

“Rebellious Gene” presents Kramatorsk with such a postcolonial sidenote. A different look at the history of a local cultural space also provides a different look at its current war. The search for stories rather than for a story might help nurture acceptance of Ukraine’s east in its diversity on the national and international levels, showing that in Kramatorsk, like everywhere, there have been different, conflicted tales throughout history. That is something to which many parts of Europe can relate.

An Afterword

The exhibition is not a static thing; it is transforming along with the world and with its authors. Nine months after the opening of “Rebellious Gene,” many things have changed. In late summer of this year, curator Dmytro Bilko traveled to nearby Pokrovsk to take part in a research residency. He is writing an essay on restrictive practices and the culture of post-Soviet parks. He is also working on a new display at the historical museum in Pokrovsk. Since November, large-scale funding has come to the Donetsk regional museum and to Kramatorsk in connection with the 30th anniversary of Ukrainian independence, bringing the kind of murky bureaucracy that ousted Bilko and his partner-in-enthusiasm, museum director Katria Filonova from the museum.

But the story doesn’t end there. The cultural system itself has changed irreversibly. Bilko continues to work on the museum exhibition. It has been made permanent, Dmytro confirmed, a continuing research project of memory. Bilko has become a cultural free agent, concentrating on project work. To the surprise of many old-time museum directors, one doesn’t have to be part of the institution in order to write its history. It might be a promising transition from the Soviet system that tied museum employees to their positions indefinitely with not much space to change their profile. This kind of freedom comes with uncertainty and concern about the future, yet it also brings opportunities. A chance to focus on project-based work in various regional museums, on research or even a long-awaited manuscript about local hero Oleksa Tyhyi that might one day see the light of day. In the end, Ukraine, Kramatorsk, and Dmytro Bilko have chosen freedom over the Soviet past, and all three are learning to deal with their new roles.

Viktoria Grivina is a researcher at the Center for Urban History in Lviv, Ukraine. She is assembling a visual history of industrial Donbas for the (Un)archiving (Post)industry project.

