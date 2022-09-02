Plus: Lesbian conference for Budapest, multinational military drills in Georgia, Erdogan slams teachers, and more.

The Big Story: Moscow Claims Neo-Nazi Threat in Central Europe & Baltics as Putin Snubs Gorbachev Funeral

What happened: The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the Baltic nations, as well as Czechia and Poland, of supporting “glorification of Nazi accomplices” and of spreading neo-Nazism, according to TASS and Romea.cz. Russia used the false premise of the “denazification” of Ukraine to justify its invasion in February.

Related: The prime minister of Czechia, which holds the presidency of the EU council, has compared Russia’s war on Ukraine to the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001 in the United States, Czech Radio reports. At the opening of the Forum 2000 conference in Prague yesterday, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said both events were a turning point for the world.

Worth noting: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the public funeral for former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev this weekend, AP reports. The snub is another indication of the Kremlin’s attitude toward the legacy of Gorbachev, who died “shocked and confused” by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to his former interpreter, Reuters reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland plans to demand that Germany pay 1.3 trillion euros in reparations for the Nazi occupation during World War II, the head of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said yesterday, Politico reports. Poland’s post-war communist government agreed to drop demands for compensation against East Germany in 1953.

The annual European Lesbian Conference will be held later this month in the capital of Hungary, EUobserver reports. In other news from the country, the Hungarian government has pre-financed its national budget with EU funds that it has not yet received and that are currently blocked over rule-of-law concerns, EUobserver reports, citing local media reports.

A Slovenian labor court has ruled that the August 2021 firing of the director of RTV Slovenija was illegal, The Slovenia Times reports. Long-running tensions between RTV and the government came to a head earlier this year after the host of a popular current affairs program was removed under new management that shortened or canceled news programs.

A video made in three days by the BIOCEV research center in Czechia has won Nature magazine’s “Science in Shorts” competition, Czech Radio reports. The one-minute video on how iron particles work in the human body depicts a knight in armor visiting the research center.

The rightwing organizers of a large anti-government demonstration to be held in Czechia tomorrow claim up to 100,000 participants could show up, according to local media reports. The demonstration will feature various overlapping issues, including inflation and pro-Russia causes; a “Say NO to Ukraine” group is involved, iDNES.cz reports. Scheduled speakers include an antivaxxer prominent in viral videos, while another supporter of the protest is the former leader of a neo-Nazi party, Romea.cz reports.

Southeastern Europe

In the runup to Bosnia’s general election in October, there have been 1,300 cases of abuse of public resources for political purposes over the course of two months, according to a new report by Transparency International cited by BIRN.

Some 24 countries across Europe and Asia are seeking to purchase Turkish Bayraktar TB2 military drones, The EurAsian Times reports. The Romanian Defense Ministry recently submitted a request to purchase drones worth $300 million as part of an effort to modernize the army to match its role in NATO, Romania Insider reports. The Ukrainian military has used the Bayraktar drones to devastating effect against Russian forces in the ongoing war.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the top Russian diplomat in Chisinau yesterday over recent statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow “will do everything to protect the interests of the Russian-speaking population of the Republic of Moldova,” bne Intellinews reports, citing Deschide.md. Meanwhile, two high officials in the German Economic Ministry are under investigation on suspicion of being Russian agents, according to a Euractiv report citing local media outlets.

A new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) details evidence of the forced relocation and abuse of civilians by Russia in occupied Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Russian officials systematically prevent Ukrainians from traveling to Kyiv-controlled territories, who are instead forced to enter Russia or Russian-controlled regions, according to HRW.

The Caucasus

The annual Noble Partner multinational defense drills – involving 2,400 troops from the United States and 20 other NATO members and partner countries – officially opened in Georgia this week, Agenda.ge reports.

Borderlands

After a demonstration in Ankara ended in clashes with the police earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called protesting teachers “looters”, Al-Monitor reports. Erdogan’s use of the word “looter,” prompted by the teacher unions’ calls to boycott new professional exams to be introduced in November, is significant: Erdogan and his supporters have been using the term to describe anyone taking part in demonstrations since the nationwide anti-government Gezi protests in 2013, Al-Monitor notes.

