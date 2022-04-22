Plus: ‘Z’ costumes in Kyrgyzstan, Moscow threatens Moldova, rubles for Armenia, and more.

The Big Story: Images of Possible Mass Graves in Mariupol as Moscow Sets Sights on Southern and Eastern Ukraine

What happened: A Russian general declared today that Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine, hundreds of miles beyond the current front lines, to include the major Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa and as far west as the Russian-backed Transdniester region of Moldova, Reuters reports. “They stopped hiding it,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter. “The goal of the ‘second phase’ of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is,” the ministry said, according to VOA.

More context: Moscow also announced a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, Reuters says. The Ukrainian military claimed to have destroyed three Russian rocket systems and an air defense system in the region, according to Ukrinform.

Worth noting: New satellite images of the devastated city of Mariupol show possible mass graves, NPR reports, while a federal lawmaker from the Russian republic of Chechnya posted a video bragging that the city was “destroyed” by order of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the Moscow Times. “The special operation to destroy and clear Mariupol has been completed,” Adam Delimkhanov said. Meanwhile, the Kremlin rejected a truce for this weekend’s Orthodox Easter holiday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, DW reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reached out to the pro-Putin faction of Italian rightwing politics, snubbing the anti-Putin faction, Euractiv reports. Orban was in Rome yesterday shaking hands with Italy’s former deputy prime minister and far-right Lega leader Matteo Salvini, who has avoided mentioning Putin while criticizing Russia’s war on Ukraine. Orban did not meet with Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the rightist Fratelli d’Italia, who has made her opposition to Putin clear.

Lithuania has extended its state of emergency over the war in Ukraine for the second time, according to LRT. Parliament yesterday approved prolonging the state of emergency until 29 June in response to Russia’s aggression and Belarus’s crackdown on its own citizens, the report says. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda last week called on NATO to send more troops to Eastern Europe including to his own country, Delfi.en reports, citing the Baltic News Service.

Southeastern Europe

Slovenians will vote in national elections this Sunday as polls show the ruling conservative Slovenian Democratic Party of Prime Minister Janez Jansa running neck and neck with the green, center-left Freedom Movement, bne Intellinews reports. If the new movement wins, it will need to form a coalition government, likely joining forces with the four-party opposition bloc known as the KUL coalition. Jansa’s party, even if it wins, would have a hard time building a coalition with the other parties expected to win seats in parliament this weekend, the report says.

The arrest warrant for Kosovo Serb politician Milan Radoicic has been withdrawn but he’s still a suspect in the murder of a political rival in 2018, Chief State Prosecutor Aleksander Lumezi announced Wednesday, Balkan Insight reports. Radoicic, vice-president of the pro-Belgrade Srpska Lista political party, denies any connection to the killing of Oliver Ivanovic, who was outspoken in his criticism of the government in Serbia. Lumezi said the arrest warrant was canceled for “technical and tactical reasons” but insisted that “the criminal case against [Radoicic] continues.”

The former prime minister of North Macedonia and fugitive from justice Nikola Gruevski has been convicted in absentia of money laundering, Euronews reports. A court in Skopje sentenced Gruevski, who was granted political asylum by Hungary in 2018, to seven years in prison for pocketing over 1.3 million euros of political donations to buy property through an offshore company. The court ordered Gruevski’s luxury apartments in Skopje and other properties to be confiscated. Gruevski fled to Hungary after a previous conviction on corruption charges.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarus detained 16 independent trade union leaders earlier this week and the whereabouts of at least seven of them are unknown, according to Amnesty International, citing the human rights group Viasna. The 16 leaders of the Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions were arrested after raids on their offices and homes on 18 and 19 April. The move follows the banning of the independent Belarusian Radio and Electronic Industry Workers’ Union as an “extremist group” on 11 April. International Labor Organization director-general Guy Ryder called for a halt to the intimidation of union leaders and other Belarusians who exercise their freedom of association rights, the ILO said in a statement.

The Kremlin threatened Moldova and President Maia Sandu over Chisinau’s ban on symbols supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Balkan Insight. Sandu signed the law on Tuesday prohibiting public displays of the symbols “Z” and “V” as well as the black and orange military ribbon of St. George. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the ban “a real betrayal” which “will be painful” for Moldova, adding that anyone speaking against the symbols “will themselves go to the dump of history.” In response to Moscow’s threats, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration summoned the Russian ambassador yesterday; meanwhile, pro-Russian politicians in Moldova urged supporters to defy the ban.

Central Asia

After a costume store in Kyrgyzstan posted an ad for World War II uniforms with the “Z” symbol signifying support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Bishkek government threatened to prosecute people who display the symbol. Photo via social media.

In more “Z” symbol news, after a costume store in Kyrgyzstan posted images of World War II uniforms with the symbol, the Bishkek government threatened to prosecute people who display it, Eurasianet reports. The announcement came after the store in Bishkek advertised rentable military uniforms emblazoned with “Z” symbols. Social media went crazy over the ad, and on Monday one activist even filmed herself confronting a clerk at the store, saying “Do you support fascism and war?” The store has since removed its social media ad for the costumes.

The Caucasus

Armenia and Russia are cutting the dollar out of their trade agreements and will do business in rubles, RFE/RL reports. Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan made the announcement yesterday from Moscow, where members of the Yerevan government, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, have been visiting this week. Under orders from Russian leader Vladimir Putin last month designed to mitigate the effects of international sanctions against Moscow for its war on Ukraine, the state oil giant Gazprom has attempted to demand payments from “unfriendly” countries in rubles, though most European countries rejected the demand. Russia is the top consumer of Armenian exports, though Armenia still has a large trade deficit since it relies on Russia for gas and wheat; some trade will also be in Armenia drams, according to Eurasianet.

…