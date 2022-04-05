Plus: Bosnian extradited from Canada, Kyrgyz gold mine deal, Russian journalist’s treason trial, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy to Address Security Council Today Amid Reports of Russian Atrocities

What happened: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has labeled as “fake” reports of civilian massacres discovered after Russian forces retreated from occupied areas in Ukraine, CBS reports. Lavrov said yesterday that the widespread reports of atrocities committed in areas under Russian occupation were instead a provocation against Russia, and he called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council “because we see such provocations as a direct threat to international peace and security.”

More context: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the Security Council today as more evidence continues to come out about the atrocities, according to AP. Despite Moscow’s denouncing reports of mass killings of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha as a “hoax,” satellite photos show many bodies had been lying in the streets for weeks during the town’s Russian occupation, The New York Times reported.

Worth noting: Seven humanitarian corridors for evacuating civilians are supposed to open today, including in the southern port cities of Mariupol and Berdyansk, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, RFE/RL reports. Most previous attempts at such corridors have failed due to violations of cease-fire agreements with Russia.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

After his landslide election win Sunday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could become more nationalist, populist, pro-Putin, and autocratic while continuing to undermine democracy, according to an analysis in EUobserver. Orban’s victory speech targeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, leftwing parties both local and international, “Brussels bureaucrats,” and the international mainstream media. Echoing well-known antisemitic conspiracy theories, the prime minister also called out the “empire” of Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire George Soros. “Orban’s Ukraine and Russia policy has received massive domestic legitimacy,” said Daniel Hegedus of the German Marshall Fund in Berlin.

Southeastern Europe

A man wanted in connection with a mass murder during the Bosnian War has been extradited from Canada to Bosnia, Balkan Insight reports. Nikola Koprivica was apprehended by authorities in Canada, where he had been living for years, and is now in Sarajevo, the Bosnian state prosecution office said yesterday. Koprivica is charged with involvement in the shooting of more than 40 Bosnian Muslims in 1992. The trial is ongoing of several former members of the Bosnian Serb army and police officers accused of involvement in the killings.

After the increasingly autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party won a big electoral victory on Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the national electoral commission’s office in Belgrade the next evening to protest the results, according to bne Intellinews. Opposition groups called for a recount and questioned the commission’s decision not to release the results on the same day as the election. “The election was a little bit stolen,” one protester said. However, international election observers said that basic voting rights freedoms were largely respected, and the return of opposition parties was a welcome sign, though progress needs to be made in terms of opposition parties’ media access.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The trial of a Russian journalist charged with treason started Monday, AFP reports. Ivan Safronov is accused of “state treason in the form of espionage” in the first case of its kind in 20 years, according to his lawyers. The FSB security service says Safronov passed confidential security information to the intelligence service of a NATO member country. Safronov says his reporting was based on public sources and conversations with officials, adding that no one has told him yet what exactly about his reporting was treasonous. The trial is being conducted behind closed doors.

Germans were shocked by a show of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Berlin last weekend, according to bne Intellinews. The “anti-Russophobia” gathering on Sunday drew 400 cars sporting the Russian pro-war “Z” symbol, photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and flags of Russia and the USSR, while the lead car displayed a Star of David in attempt to equate anti-Russian sentiment with the persecution of Jews in the Holocaust. The convoy also stopped to place flowers at Berlin’s Soviet War Memorial. Germany is accepting thousands of Ukrainian refugees per day, the report says, and negative reaction to Sunday’s demonstration was widespread.

Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan has signed an agreement with the Canadian owner of the huge Kumtor gold mine to finally complete the nationalization of the mine, according to Eurasianet. President Sadyr Japarov announced yesterday that the government will take full ownership of the mine in exchange for its 26% stake in Centerra Gold, the Canadian parent company, though its shareholders still have to approve the deal. Centerra Gold will pay $50 million to settle an outstanding loan and “contribute to protecting Kyrgyzstan’s natural resources,” the report says. The environmentally problematic mine, which accounts for about 10% of the Kyrgyz economy, has a history dating back to the Soviet era.

