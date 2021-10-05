Plus, Russia to film movie in space, concerns over surveillance in Georgia, and more.

The Big Story: Pandora Papers Shed Light on Hidden Riches of Regional Politicians

What happened: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday criticized revelations about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged former lover as “just a set of largely unsubstantiated claims,” Al Jazeera reports. Files leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists showed that Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former cleaner from St. Petersburg who reportedly gave birth to a child fathered by Putin, owns a $4-million Monaco property purchased through an offshore company.

More context: Published on Sunday, the Pandora Papers investigation is based on a leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial companies around the world, and is the result of the effort of around 600 journalists from such media as The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Guardian.

Worth noting: The papers also contain revelations about leaders from Central Europe and the Balkans, BIRN notes. One of them is Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who was allegedly involved in a 15-million-euro offshore deal meant to finance the purchase of a chateau and villa in the south of France. Another is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Al Jazeera notes; an adviser to his chief of staff said Zelenskiy had created offshore companies to shield his partners against the “aggressive actions” of the “corrupt” government of then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech Republic reached a deal with Israel worth $630 million for the purchase of a new military defense system, AP reports. According to the Czech Ministry of Defense, the deal covers four short-range air defense batteries to be delivered by 2026. Made by the Israeli state-run company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., the SPYDER system offers protection against aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles and other weapons. Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said the Israeli system will be part of the modernization of the Czech military and will replace an obsolete Soviet-era system for the defense of important military and civilian facilities.

Poland will summon the British ambassador over a decision to deny a controversial Polish journalist entry to the UK, Reuters reports. Rafal Ziemkiewicz was detained at London’s Heathrow for “conduct and views which are at odds with British values and likely to cause offense,” according to a statement from the UK border force posted to social media by a British lawmaker. Ziemkiewicz has been accused of anti-Semitism, racism, and of justifying rape. The journalist denied the allegations, calling them “a huge slander,” and said that British authorities misrepresented his statements. “I have been called a racist. I have been called an Islamophobe and anti-Semite … and I have been called, which is the most painful for me, a Holocaust denier,” he said.

Southeastern Europe

Prosecutors in North Macedonia are investigating allegations that children were traumatized by sex education games that took place at a scout camp, BIRN reports. A local newspaper in North Macedonia published allegations from parents who accused the civic organization First Skopje’s Scout Squad (PSIO) of traumatising children who took part in its “Autumn Kisses and Hugs, Sex, Scouts and Rock’n’Roll” camp last month. According to PSIO, the camp’s goal “is to link the basics of rock music, scouting skills and sexual education” and the event “was intended for the senior scouts category, over 16 years of age.” A statement from the organization said that the camp has been organized annually for the past 12 years without complaints.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe yesterday urged Bosnian leaders to carry out electoral reforms designed to end the country’s political deadlock, Reuters reports. Bosnia will hold presidential and parliamentary elections next October, and since no amendments to the election law can be made in an election year, it needs to pass them by the end of 2021. However, the central government has been paralyzed since July due to the objections of Bosnian Serbs against a law criminalizing genocide denial. Bosniak and Croat political leaders are also locked in a dispute over the election of a Croat member of the tripartite presidency.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The space race has now extended to films, where Russia hopes to beat the U.S. in making the first movie shot in orbit, AFP reports. Russian actor Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko took off to the International Space Station (ISS) in the company of a veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for The Challenge. According to Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, the plot of the movie focuses on a surgeon dispatched to the ISS to save a cosmonaut. Shipenko and Peresild are scheduled to return to Earth on 17 October along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the ISS for six months. “Not only do we need to make a film, we need to come back to Earth alive,” Shkaplerov said of the project.

The EU’s law enforcement agency yesterday announced the arrest of two people in Ukraine allegedly behind multimillion-dollar ransom demands, CNN reports. Europol did not identify the two suspects due to legal reasons and the ongoing investigation, which was carried out in cooperation with U.S. and European enforcement agencies. Europol did describe the pair as “prolific,” saying they had demanded between five and 70 million euros ($5.8 million and $81.3 million) from their victims. “The organized crime group is suspected of having committed a string of targeted attacks against very large industrial groups in Europe and North America from April 2020 onwards,” Europol spokesperson Claire Georges said.

The Caucasus

Foreign ambassadors to Georgia expressed “grave concerns” over allegations of widespread wiretapping by Georgian security services, RFE/RL reports. After meeting yesterday with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister David Zalkaliani, who also serves as foreign minister, the diplomatic corps issued a joint statement saying the alleged wiretapping constitutes a “serious breach” of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and “compromises normal diplomatic work in Georgia.” On their part, the Georgian Foreign Ministry after the meeting sought to reaffirm Tbilisi’s commitment to finding the truth about the information leak, issuing a statement that Zalkaliani “provided the foreign diplomats with information on the fact-finding process undertaken by the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia to establish the authenticity and source of files disseminated by the media.”

Central Asia