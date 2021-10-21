Plus, Latvia introduces new coronavirus lockdown, Moscow hosts Taliban talks, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Authorities Snub Decision to Award Navalny

What happened: The Kremlin respects the European Parliament but does not respect its decision to award jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to AFP. Peskov added that the decision “significantly devalues the meaning” of words like freedom of thought.

More context: The decision to award Navalny the prestigious prize elevates him to a “global figure versus just being a Russian figure” and some people will “now see him in a totally different light,” says Alina Polyakova, president and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, RFE/RL reports. Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for a parole violation in an embezzlement case he said was politically motivated.

Worth noting: On the same day Navalny received the prize, his aide Lyubov Sobol was placed on a wanted list on the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs website, AFP reports. Navalny’s organization was outlawed ahead of parliamentary elections last month and many of his allies have fled the country; Sobol left Russia earlier this year.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Latvia is the first country in Europe to reintroduce a coronavirus lockdown, The Guardian reports. Authorities in Riga announced the month-long lockdown due to an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. “Our health system is in danger … The only way out of this crisis is to get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said earlier this week, adding that the low vaccination rate is the culprit in the spike of new infections. After apologizing to those who did get vaccinated, Karins said that only critical jobs such as those in essential manufacturing and construction work would be allowed to continue in person. The World Health Organization said new coronavirus cases rose by 7% across Europe last week, making it the only region in the world to record an increase.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has proposed introducing joint German-Polish patrols at their mutual border in order to clamp down on illegal migration, AP reports. Seehofer said that he made the suggestion in a letter to his Polish counterpart and that he hasn’t received a reply yet. German authorities report around 4,500 illegal crossings since August, often involving people from Syria and Iraq who went to Belarus and then illegally crossed into the EU via Poland. “No one intends … a closure of the border,” Seehofer said, adding it “would be legally very, very questionable at the moment, because the Poles for their part have taken very, very strong initiatives to prevent irregular immigration.”

Southeastern Europe

Hundreds of people and several Bulgarian politicians rallied yesterday in Sofia against newly-introduced requirements for a COVID-19 “Green Certificate,” Reuters reports. As of today, a coronavirus vaccination certificate, a document of recovery from the virus, or a negative test is required to access bars, gyms, hotels, and other indoor public spaces. Around a quarter of Bulgaria’s population is fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate in the EU. “The vaccination should be purely voluntary. Tomorrow many people will not be able to go to work,” nationalist politician Kostadin Kostadinov said yesterday. Bulgaria will hold its third parliamentary elections this year in November; both parties leading the polls — the center-right GERB party and the Socialists — oppose the certificate.

Proponents of medical and recreational marijuana in Serbia are accusing President Aleksandar Vucic of double standards after an alleged drug lord with political connections was moved to house arrest while awaiting trial for industrial-scale marijuana cultivation, RFE/RL reports. The critics say many drug offenders are treated more harshly for lesser crimes; Vucic, on the other hand, said the public outcry over Predrag Koluvija’s release from pretrial detention was “very strange.” Koluvija is awaiting trial for allegedly growing more than a ton of illegal cannabis. Local media say that Koluvija’s case has been “characterized by political influence” due to the suspect’s alleged ties to politicians such as Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin. Under Serbian laws, marijuana possession can lead to a 10-year sentence.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moscow hosted the highest-level international talks with the Taliban since they took power in Afghanistan, The Guardian reports. The meeting also included regional powers such as China, Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian republics, but not the United States. “A big political bargaining is going on,” Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told the media, adding that the international community asked the Taliban for “both human rights and inclusivity.” Russia also asked the Taliban to make sure Afghanistan did not become a base for international terrorists. “Not everyone likes the new government in Afghanistan, but by punishing the government, we punish the whole people,” Kabulov said.

Belarusian authorities yesterday raided the offices of the Novy Chas newspaper in Minsk, confiscating its computers and other office equipment, AP reports. They also raided the apartments of editor Aksana Kolb and reporter Siarhei Pulsha, who were detained for questioning. The move follows a recent crackdown on media following a shootout in Minsk that led to the deaths of an opposition supporter and an officer of the KGB. Hienadz Mazheyka, a Belarusian journalist for the popular Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, was arrested after covering the incident and now faces up to 12 years in prison on charges of inciting social strife and insulting authorities. Komsomolskaya Pravda closed down its branch in Belarus in response to the arrest.

Borderlands

Turkey jailed one Ukrainian, one Uzbek and four Russians on charges of allegedly planning attacks against Chechens in the country, AP reports. State broadcaster TRT News reported today that the six suspects have been detained on charges of “political and military espionage” related to their alleged preparation of “armed action and spying” against Chechen opposition figures in Turkey. Sentences for espionage can range from 15 to 20 years in prison. The state broadcaster said the suspects were initially detained in the Mediterranean province of Antalya earlier this month. In recent years, Turkey has increasingly become a haven for dissidents from Central Asia and the Middle East.