Plus, Czech Republic inching closer to new government, Belarus faces human rights trial in Germany, and more.

The Big Story: U.S. Leader Slams Putin for Skipping Glasgow Climate Summit

What happened: The Kremlin hit back against criticism of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s decision to skip the COP26 climate summit currently being held in Glasgow, The Moscow Times reports. “We are certainly not minimizing the importance of the event in Glasgow, but Russia’s actions are consistent and thoughtful and serious,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. He added that Moscow was well aware of the effects of climate change, as it was facing “more serious challenges” than other countries.

More context: U.S. President Joe Biden said that climate was “a gigantic issue” and China “walked away,” adding “same thing with Russia and Putin,” the BBC notes. (Chinese leader Xi Jinping also did not attend.) “[Putin’s] tundra is burning — literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything,” Biden said. Putin, who cited coronavirus-related concerns as the reason he didn’t attend the summit, recorded a video address that was presented at the summit.

Worth noting: Russia did not sign the U.S. and EU-led Global Methane Pledge to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030 at the summit; however, it did join over 100 countries earlier at COP26 in a pledge to end deforestation by 2030.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The leader of a Czech center-right party alliance, Petr Fiala, said yesterday the parties have reached an agreement for the formation of the Czech Republic’s next government , Deutsche Welle reports. Fiala said that the political groups plan to sign an agreement on a majority coalition government on 8 November. Fiala is set to become the new prime minister after Andrej Babis ’ narrow defeat in the elections last month. President Milos Zeman has been unable to carry out his presidential duties due to health issues, which has led to a political deadlock following the elections. One outcome of the agreement would be a new speaker of the lower house of the Czech parliament, who would then have the power to select the country’s next prime minister.





Poland said today that it had summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires over an alleged cross-border territorial intrusion, Reuters reports. The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that unidentified individuals wearing uniforms and carrying rifles had crossed into Poland from Belarus on the night of 1 November. A statement from the ministry said that Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk "forwarded an emphatic protest … against the violation of the Polish state border, emphasizing that the actions taken by the Belarusian authorities in recent weeks have the increasingly evident hallmarks of a deliberate escalation." Warsaw has summoned Belarusian envoy Alexander Chesnovsky several times in the past month to answer questions about an escalating migrant crisis at the border.

Southeastern Europe

The second designated prime minister relinquished his nomination to form a government in Romania after apparently failing to secure enough support in the parliament, AP reports. Caretaker Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca of the National Liberal Party (PNL) was scheduled to present a government today, but gave up his mandate after discussions with other PNL members. Last month, designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos also failed to win the support of the Romanian parliament for his cabinet. The country has been in crisis since the government of Florin Citu collapsed in a no-confidence vote in early October stemming from a dispute over a regional development fund, the alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, and other issues.

A candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Bulgaria is accused of leading an attack on a LGBTQ+ center in Sofia, RFE/RL reports. A group of about 10 men barged into the Rainbow Hub last weekend, smashing furniture and attacking people inside. Ultra-right figure and presidential candidate Boyan Rasate, who was part of the group, allegedly attacked Gloriya Filipova, the Rainbow Hub’s project coordinator. “I started shouting, ‘No!’ to stop them from coming in,” Filipova said. “He [Rasate] hit me and just kept coming. Everyone else followed him in.” Bulgaria’s Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev said on Monday there is enough evidence to charge Rasate with “acts that grossly violate public order,” which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Two human rights organizations filed a complaint with a German court against Belarusian authorities over human rights violations, Deutsche Welle reports. The Geneva-based World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) and the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) said that Belarusian authorities have been carrying out mass detentions, torture, disappearances, sexual violence, and political persecution. “There is clear evidence that torture was used intentionally and that it was widespread and systematic, thus reaching the threshold of crimes against humanity,” OMCT Secretary-General Gerald Staberock said in a statement. Germany’s principle of universal jurisdiction means German courts can prosecute crimes against humanity regardless of where they have been committed.

A Russian former journalist has been charged with selling information on Russian military operations in Syria, Reuters reports. According to his lawyer, Ivan Safranov is accused of selling the information in 2015 to political analyst Demuri Voronin, who allegedly passed it on to Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency and to a Swiss university. “According to the charges, Voronin paid him compensation of $248,” Safranov’s lawyer wrote on social media. The new charges are in addition to the ones from when Safranov was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of having committed treason on behalf of the Czech Republic by collaborating with the secret service of that country. An online petition asserting that the Russian government is using the cover of state secrecy surrounding the Safranov case to invent false evidence of his guilt has been signed by almost 100,000 people.

Central Asia

Based on statistics from the Russia’s Interior Ministry, more than a fifth of Tajikistan’s total population — 1.6 million people — entered Russia between January and September 2021 for work-related purposes, Eurasianet reports. The only other country with higher numbers was Uzbekistan, with 3.3 million entries to Russia, though the percentage is lower since Uzbekistan’s population is three times that of Tajikistan. In 2019, the amount of money that Tajik workers transferred from Russia to Tajikistan was more than $2.6 billion, representing around 28% of Tajikistan’s GDP. The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions in 2020 caused the payment transfer amount to drop to $1.7 billion, according to data from the Russian Central Bank.