The Big Story: Kremlin Complains of Incitement Over U.S. Missile Shipments to Ukraine

What happened: U.S. officials say Ukraine has promised Washington that the upcoming shipment of precision missile systems will not be used to attack targets on Russian territory, Politico reports. The HIMARS rocket system, part of the 11th package of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion three months ago, has a longer range than any previously used by Ukraine in the war so far, according to CNN. Germany announced today that it will send new anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems to Ukraine, Euronews reports.

More context: The Western moves to send more sophisticated arms to Ukraine come amid mixed reports of Russian advances in the war. In the east, a regional governor said Russian forces now control 70% of the city of Severodonetsk – up from 50% yesterday – and the only other city in Luhansk region that the Russians have not yet captured, Lysychansk, will probably be attacked by Russia next, according to AP. However, in southern Ukraine, a regional governor said Russian troops are on the defensive and in retreat.

Worth noting: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the news of the U.S. missile shipment, saying, “We believe that the U.S. is deliberately and diligently pouring fuel on the fire,” AP reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech ombudsman’s office has added its voice to reports of discrimination against Ukrainian refugees of Romani origin, Romea.cz reports, citing local media. As part of an investigation in four Czech cities, the office found that the refugees were either barred from refugee registration centers or allowed in only with police escort or when accompanied by an aid worker. Romani refugees were also required to have pre-arranged housing before even applying for refugee protection. Ill-treatment of Romani refugees has been an ongoing scandal in the Czech Republic; authorities have announced that refugees with dual Ukrainian-Hungarian citizenship do not qualify for protection – because Hungary is in the EU – but it’s mainly Romani refugees who are checked for dual citizenship, aid workers say, whereas Germany does not take nationality into account at all, DW reported.

Estonia, home to over 50% of registered companies providing services to “virtual asset” or cryptocurrency investors worldwide last year, is now clamping down on cryptocurrency licenses following recent global crashes of the alternative money system, Euronews reports. The new restrictions, which take effect 15 June, include new transparency requirements, a prohibition on anonymous accounts, and a minimum startup capital of 350,000 euros – more than 10 times the previous minimum.

Southeastern Europe

As part of his ongoing visit to Romania, Britain’s Prince Charles appeared at the launch of Europe’s largest cross-border forest restoration project Monday, Romania Insider reports. The 20-million euro EU-backed project involves 12 major forest restoration sites across Europe, including one in the Romanian Carpathian Mountains funded by Charles’s Circular Bioeconomy Alliance. “In no other place in Europe have I found such well-preserved and such productive landscapes,” Charles said Monday in Sibiu. Illegal logging threatens Romanian forests, Euronews reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The ombudswoman of Ukraine, Lyudmila Denisova, was fired by the Ukrainian parliament yesterday for failing to take adequate action in organizing evacuation routes and other measures, RFE/RL reports. Representatives of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party supported the move, citing Denisova’s slow movement on finding facts to support investigations into Russian war crimes. Earlier this week, Zelenskiy fired the security chief of the Kharkiv region.

Humanitarian relief efforts are failing to adequately help refugee women and girls fleeing Ukraine, according to the feminist Voice project and the refugee support organization HIAS. Their new report is based on interviews with women’s rights organizations, NGOs, government actors, and relief workers from the UN and from private organizations in Ukraine and five neighboring countries.

Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan’s export of donkey hides to China has been marred by corruption, a scandal with religious undertones, and Kyrgyz distrust of China, Eurasianet writes. The latest scandal broke earlier this month when a state veterinary official was detained on charges of accepting bribes in exchange for permits to export the hides to China. Last year, there were allegations that donkey meat was being passed off as beef in Bishkek restaurants; donkey meat is forbidden under Islamic law. Donkey hides are used in traditional Chinese medicine, Eurasianet notes.

The Caucasus

The far-right Alt-Info organization in Georgia has threatened to attack LGBT events again this year during the upcoming Pride Week in Tbilisi, OC Media reports. More than 50 journalists were injured during the Pride Week last year in attacks orchestrated by Alt-Info and other right-wing groups. After the Tbilisi Pride organization canceled the march this year to hold other events instead, Alt-Info leader Konstantine Morgoshia boasted on social media of “our partial victory,” adding, “we are also going to mobilize from today and let’s see if you’ll be up to holding a festival by the end of June,” according to OC Media. The Pride events are scheduled for 28 June to 2 July.

Borderlands

About 170 protesters and journalists were detained in Turkey yesterday in a police crackdown on attempts to mark the ninth anniversary of the Gezi Park protests in Istanbul, BIRN reports. Six journalists were detained including an AFP award-winning photojournalist, according to the Journalists’ Union of Turkey, cited by BIRN. The Gezi Park demonstrations in 2013, initially against planned development of the park, became a countrywide action against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s illiberal rule. When police intervened, at least nine people were killed and thousands were injured and detained, BIRN says.

