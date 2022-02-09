Plus, EU to subtract Turow fine from Poland’s funds, Belarusian skier flees to Poland, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine Crisis Shows ‘Positive Signals’ of Resolution After Meetings

What happened: Authorities in Moscow said there were signs of progress towards a resolution of the Ukraine crisis after a meeting yesterday between the French and Ukrainian presidents, AFP reports. “There were positive signals that a solution to Ukraine could be based only on fulfilling the Minsk agreements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the 2015 agreements signed between Kyiv and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

More context: However, Peskov added the caveat that there was so far no indication from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine was ready to “quickly” do what “Kyiv should have done long ago,” adding “So there are positive signals and there are less positive” signals. The remarks come in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this week, after which Macron said “I secured an assurance [from Putin] there would be no deterioration or escalation,” according to the BBC.

Worth noting: Tensions between Kyiv and Moscow are at an all-time high after a buildup of Russian troops by its border with Ukraine. A commander and former political leader in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, Alexander Khodakovsky, said he had asked Russia to send at least 30,000 troops and military equipment to aid the separatists in the event of an offensive launched by Kyiv, The Moscow Times reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Despite reaching an agreement with the Czech Republic last week over the Turow coal mine dispute, Poland still has fines to pay for refusing to suspend operations at the mine, The Guardian reports. The European Commission said yesterday it will deduct 15 million euros from Poland’s EU funds to cover the fine that Warsaw failed to pay from 20 September to 19 October 2021 after a European Court of Justice ruling. Given that the total fine stands at around 70 million euros, further deductions to pay off the rest of the fine are likely. Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said that Poland would use “all possible legal measures to appeal against the plans of the European Commission, the more so that an agreement has been reached between the governments of Poland and the Czech Republic.”

Amid conflicts with China, Lithuania has found an ally in Australia, the ministers of foreign affairs from both countries announced after a meeting today, AP reports. The two countries have experienced economic repercussions from China as their relationship with Beijing has deteriorated. “For quite a while, Australia was probably one of the main examples where China is using economy and trade as a political instrument or, one might say, even as a political weapon,” Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said after talks with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne. “Now Lithuania joins this exclusive club … but it is apparent that we’re definitely not the last ones,” he added. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said yesterday “The so-called ‘coercion’ of China against Lithuania is purely made out of thin air.”

Southeastern Europe

The governing body for European soccer, UEFA, announced that it will send a delegation to evaluate the electoral process of Albania’s main soccer federation, FSHF, ahead of a vote next month for the federation’s president, AP reports. Armand Duka is seeking reelection to a sixth four-year term despite corruption accusations coming from the Tirana city leaders. Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj has been in a dispute with FSHF, and online media in Albania said that a recent cyberattack was likely due to their publishing of a controversial recorded conversation in which Veliaj threatened regional soccer officials. After meeting last week with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the two agreed “that there will be no governmental interference, that [soccer] will decide about [soccer] and that’s what we want.”

A controversial renovation project in Kosovo was halted after an international outcry, BIRN reports. The UN Development Program (UNDP) and the EU announced announced yesterday that the renovation of the former house of Kosovo Albanian politician Xhafer Deva, an interior minister during the Nazi collaborationist regime in World War II, will be cancelled. “UNDP and the European Union express our strong regret for any unintentional offense caused when announcing the initiation of works while omitting the historical background of Xhafer Deva,” they said in a joint statement. EU rapporteur for Kosovo Viola von Cramon had criticized the renovation works, saying “There must be no place for WWII history revisionism and Holocaust denial.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Barred from sports by Minsk authorities due to her political views, cross-country skier Darya Dolidovich has fled Belarus together with her family to live in Poland, Reuters reports. The skier’s father, Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympian cross-country skier who coaches Darya, said she hoped to resume training in her new home country. “Darya has been stripped of her right to take part in competitions,” Sergei Dolidovich said. “I don’t see the possibility of her continuing her career in Belarus.” He added that the decision to ban his daughter might have been tied to his participation in the 2020 street protests following the reelection of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Cryptocurrency donations for Ukrainian volunteer and hacking groups soared in 2021 amid fears of an impending Russian invasion, Reuters reports. A study published yesterday by blockchain researcher Elliptic says that the Ukrainian groups received more than $550,000 worth of cryptocurrency last year, compared to just $6,000 in 2020. “Cryptocurrency has proved to be a robust and growing alternative (to traditional currency) – especially when it comes to donations from other countries,” Elliptic said. One reason is that cryptocurrencies allow transfers of funds without the strict controls imposed on transactions overseen by financial firms.

The Caucasus

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture dismissed reports about plans to erase Armenian inscriptions from the churches located in territories that Azerbaijan gained after the 2020 war with Armenia, Eurasianet reports. In a statement earlier this week, the ministry addressed “reports circulated by some biased foreign mass media outlets over the past few days” and said “Azerbaijan has always been respectful of its historical and cultural heritage, regardless of religious and ethnic origin.” This came after last week’s announcement by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov about plans to remove “the fictitious traces written by Armenians on Albanian religious temples,” referring to the state of Caucasian Albania, an ancient Christian kingdom mostly corresponding to present-day Azerbaijan.

Borderlands