Plus, thousands of people flee Ukraine, Turkey seeks extradition of mob boss, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Left Alone to Face Russian Troops

What happened: The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is “blocked from the West” after Russian invasion forces took control of the key Hostomel airfield outside the city, the BBC reports, citing Russia’s Interfax news agency. Russian troops have also taken control of the Chernobyl power plant which in 1986 experienced the largest nuclear catastrophe in history, the BBC says. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of “another ecological disaster” at the site.

More context: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree for the military mobilization of the general population following the start of the Russian invasion yesterday, Deutsche Welle reports. “We have been left alone to defend our state,” Zelenskiy said in a video address to the nation after midnight. “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” he said.

Worth noting: Russian forces captured the strategically important Black Sea island of Zmiinyi – also known as Snake Island – and killed all the Ukrainian soldiers there, Politico reports. Zelenskiy said the defenders of the island will be named “heroes of Ukraine.” He said that 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed, and more than 300 wounded, since the start of the Russian invasion, RFE/RL reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees started arriving in Central European countries yesterday, Reuters reports. In a bid to ease traffic across its borders, Poland lifted quarantine rules yesterday for people arriving from outside the EU without a lab-certified negative COVID-19 test. In the Czech Republic, pro-Russian President Milos Zeman voiced his disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions and called him a “madman” as Prague stopped issuing visas to Russians and ordered the closure of two Russian consulates.

Hungary and Slovakia, which have sizable ethnic minorities in Ukraine, are also stepping in to help Ukrainian refugees, AFP reports. Hungarian border police reported long lines of vehicles seeking to enter the country from Ukraine, while according to Hungarian media “at least 400 or 500 people” crossed the border on foot yesterday. A map posted on the Facebook page of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban showed that Budapest expects around 600,000 war refugees to arrive in Hungary.

Southeastern Europe

NATO and the EU have doubled the number of troops in Bosnia amid the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, BIRN reports. The EUFOR peacekeeping force will add four more companies with some 500 troops to the 600 troops already in the country “as a precautionary measure” to ensure “a safe and secure environment,” EUFOR said yesterday, adding that “the deterioration of the security situation internationally has the potential to spread instability to Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

Authorities in North Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania have failed to investigate the activities of the Wagner Group and its Russian mercenaries in their countries, BIRN reports. Last November, the European Parliament condemned “the heinous crimes committed by the Wagner Group and related private military entities,” which it said “should be treated as proxy organizations of the Russian state,” and approved sanctions on the group which the three Balkan countries agreed to join. Since then, however, all three countries have failed to take concrete actions or open investigations against the Wagner Group.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Russian stock index had one of the worst days in history yesterday following the launch of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reports. Additionally, Russia’s wealthiest individuals lost $39 billion in less than 24 hours. The person who experienced the largest decline in wealth was Vagit Alekperov, the chairman of Lukoil, whose net worth dropped by almost a third as it fell by about $6.2 billion to $13 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares of Lukoil also dropped by about 33% yesterday.

Thousands of people who took to the streets in cities across Russia to protest the invasion of Ukraine ended up behind bars, AP reports. Around 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, including at least 957 in Moscow. Meanwhile, a petition started yesterday by prominent human rights advocate Lev Ponomavyov earned more than 330,000 signatures by the end of the day, and the director of a state-funded Moscow theater, Yelena Kovalskaya, announced her resignation on Facebook by saying “it’s impossible to work for a killer and get paid by him.”

The Caucasus

The sentencing of a convicted kidnapper who many see as a folk hero has split public opinion in Georgia, Eurasianet reports. In November 2020, Levan Zurabishvili took several people hostage in a Tbilisi payday-loan office and demanded changes in government policies such as a ban on gambling, price caps on medicine, and lower interest rates on bank loans. Some of his captives were filmed cheering him on and agreeing with his demands. Zurabishvili was sentenced in January to seven years in prison on charges of unlawful imprisonment, and last week a demonstration was held near the presidential residence by activists and artists calling for him to be pardoned. Not everyone sees him as a hero; during a recent television debate, one opposition politician said that Zurabishvili’s actions fit the definition of terrorism.

Borderlands