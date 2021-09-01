Plus, state of emergency in Poland, a contentious EU loan in Georgia, and more.

The Big Story: Bishkek Wiretapped Phones Earlier This Year, Interior Ministry Says

What happened: Activists’ phones were bugged in Kyrgyzstan from January to February after the Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek granted permission for the surveillance, the Ministry of Interior has admitted, RFE/RL reports. The surveillance started as part of an investigation into the mass rallies that started in October 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

More context: Though the rallies swept President Sadyr Japarov into power, the main targets of the surveillance turned out to be individuals critical of the current government and of the constitutional amendments adopted this spring, said Klara Sooronkulova, a leader of the liberal-leaning Reforma party, according to Eurasianet.

Worth noting: Japarov secured an overwhelming victory with almost 80% of the votes in the January presidential election. This April, voters in Kyrgyzstan approved the constitutional amendments to expand the president’s power and to shrink parliament by 25%, to 90 seats.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland declared a state of emergency in an area by its border with Belarus, EUobserver reports. The move gives security forces more tools to keep out illegal migrants coming in from Belarus and also prevents activists from reaching the 3-kilometer area. “No trips, no happenings, and (no) demonstrations will be able to be organised along this border zone,” Polish Minister of Interior Mariusz Kaminski said. The Polish government cited the potential risk from both protesters in Poland and foreign actors as reasons for imposing the state of emergency.

The pace of vaccination has been slowing down in Latvia in recent months, a trend influenced by ethnic divides, Euronews reports. Vaccination rates are below 25% in the eastern part of the country which is home to a significant Russian minority. “Latvian speakers are more willing to get vaccinated than Russian speakers – they often follow different media,” said Aleksandra Palkova, a junior researcher at the Latvian Institute of International Affairs, a Riga-based think tank. Another factor is rising mistrust of the government due to inefficient communication about coronavirus-related restrictions last autumn and winter, Palkova said.

Southeastern Europe

A study by two NGOs identified methane emissions at more than 50 sites connected to oil and gas companies across Romania, bne IntelliNews reports. The Romanian 2Celsius Association worked with the Clean Air Task Force, an international NGO, to carry out the research in June which involved an infrared camera and a special sensor to identify the level of methane emissions from oil and gas installations owned by energy companies. Methane is the “second-biggest contributor to climate change, after carbon dioxide,” the European Commission said in an October 2020 statement, pointing out that methane was “also a potent local air pollutant causing serious health problems.”

Prosecutors in Bosnia last Friday charged 16 people for smuggling more than 850 illegal migrants into the EU, OCCRP reports. Bosnia is in most cases just a stop on the migrants’ path to neighboring EU members Croatia and Slovenia. The indictment is the largest of its kind in Bosnian history. According to prosecutors, the suspects were allegedly part of an organized group, active from September to December 2020, which received payments from people living abroad who sent the money to help their relatives illegally cross the border. Past increases of migrant flow into Bosnia were connected in part to the closure of a Balkan route through Macedonia, Serbia and Croatia.

Eastern Europe and Russia

London-based Blockchain Algorithms announced a partnership yesterday with the Moldovan Football Federation (FMF) that would assist Chisinau with the rampant issue of match fixing, bne IntelliNews reports. Half of the teams in the FMF, which is Moldova’s top soccer league, have been involved in match-fixing schemes along with club executives, coaches, managers, the players themselves and other intermediaries, according to a December 2020 report from the Europol law enforcement agency. Blockchain Algorithms said its technology can analyze betting markets and correlate video footage to identify matches suspected of being involved in match fixing, and can also provide an alert service to FMF about potential irregularities.

A stand-up comedian was banned from Russia for life after joking about the xenophobia he encountered while apartment hunting in Moscow, Meduza.io reports. Idrak Mirzalizade, who is a Belarusian national of Azerbaijani origin, was jailed earlier this month on charges of inciting interethnic hatred. Several Russian comedians rallied to his support, saying Mirzalizade’s arrest sets a “terrible precedent.” Earlier this summer, he was beaten by two men in downtown Moscow who wanted him to apologize for his jokes. The Russian Ministry of Interior said Mirzalizade’s statements were “inadmissible,” adding they were “aimed at destabilizing interethnic relations.”

The Caucasus

Tbilisi turned down a 75-million-euro loan from the EU after Brussels threatened to cut the financial lifeline due to stalled reforms, Eurasianet reports. The loan is part of a 150-million-euro package that the EU offered Georgia last year to assist the country in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Half of the loan has already been disbursed, while the rest was conditioned on judicial reforms meant to reduce the ruling party’s control over courts. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced the refusal of the loan yesterday, arguing it had become the subject of “political insinuations” from the opposition, which has used the issue to criticize the ruling party.

Central Asia