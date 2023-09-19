Women volunteers joined the first intake of soldiers since Latvia reinstated compulsory conscription, and their role is set to grow. From CEPA.

In the end, Latvia decided on mandatory military service for men alone, but in the first draft since the law took effect in July, 11 of the initial 488 voluntary applicants were women (subsequent drafts will be compulsory for men, although women can apply voluntarily.) The number might seem modest at first glance but on closer inspection, the country is doing surprisingly well in attracting female recruits. Better than its Baltic neighbors, and most other NATO member states, in fact.

Women are comparatively well represented in the Latvian National Armed Forces (LNAF). The female share of the Latvian army has held stable at above 15% for the past decade. As of now, women make up 16.5% of the army’s total strength of 6,700 troops. Latvia has an ambitious 2026 goal that aims to raise that figure to 25%. In the National Guard, a voluntary branch of the LNAF numbering about 10,000 troops, women accounted for an even more impressive 20% share last year.

In NATO, the proportion of women service members rose from 10.5% in 2013 to 13% in 2020. Such statistics have shown Latvia at the forefront of the alliance for some years, and it has uninterruptedly ranked within NATO’s top 10 since joining the alliance. In 2020, the country had greater female representation than 19 NATO members, including Norway, Spain, Germany, and the UK. Latvia shared seventh place with Canada.

Latvia is also the Baltic leader in this regard, ahead of Lithuania, with 12.2%, and even further ahead of Estonia, with 9% women in the military.

Statistically, women have better career prospects in the Latvian military than the NATO average, although hurdles remain. They still lag behind their male peers in military career development, and non-combat duties are predominantly designated to women. But things have been changing.

Reestablished in 1994 following the restoration of Latvia’s independence, the LNAF is a young institution. The country has had only three decades to rebuild its state defense system from scratch, and to train today’s officers.

In 2020, Latvia appointed its first woman colonel, Ilze Zilde. After 26 years in the armed forces, she is a senior military officer and is currently seconded to the United States as Latvia’s military attache.

Zilde’s military path was more a choice than a vocation at first. The 1990s were exhausting for Latvians, much as for other post-Soviet peoples. The rapid transition from a command to a market economy led to skyrocketing inflation and unemployment. Joining the fledgling armed forces was a rational choice, providing secure employment and a stable income.

She has never regretted joining up and now sees a considerable increase in serving women and an improved attitude among male colleagues.

There are now 11 female lieutenant colonels (from six in 2019) who occupy roles including the commanders of the airspace surveillance squadron and the National Armed Forces Joint Headquarters Battalion. Other new roles are opening up, with women now serving in the Honor Guard, which carries out ceremonial duties.

The fourth decade of the LNAF is likely to see an accelerating pace of advancement, including the acceptance of women into more combat roles. Catching up with Latvia’s Scandinavian neighbors can provide additional motivation – Denmark recently assigned a female major general to command NATO’s Multinational Division North.

This is not just about representation; there are solid reasons to encourage women into the military sphere, including broadening the talent pool. Warfare has changed; armed forces do not need to be so reliant on physical might, and indeed such differences are wholly irrelevant when it comes to skills like drone operations and cyber-warfare as well as traditional roles like aviation and command. Women can provide new capacities to fill personnel shortages – a pressing issue in the Latvian and other European armies.

…

Evija Djatkovica is the deputy director of the Center for Geopolitical Studies in Riga. She is a researcher and doctoral student at Riga Stradins University, and recently conducted field research in the war-affected areas of Ukraine.

This article was originally published in Europe’s Edge, CEPA’s online journal covering critical topics on the foreign policy docket across Europe and North America. Reprinted with permission.