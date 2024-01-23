Romania’s nonstrategic, silent approach to communication during the war in Ukraine is concerning and doesn’t portend well for this crucial election year.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Romania has welcomed refugees and declared support for Ukraine. However, the government and state institutions have been conspicuously silent regarding the specifics of Romania’s involvement in the war effort. While possibly intended to avoid feeding nationalist propaganda, Romania’s “strategic silence” has enabled criticism from multiple sides and provided ammunition to anti-Western and pro-Russian voices.

Prequel

This is hardly the first time Romanian authorities have responded to a crisis by fudging an issue. When COVID-19 first emerged, the government provided pandemic updates through an official trio of spokespeople – the minister of interior, the chief of emergency services, and the president of the National Vaccination Committee. This group was later replaced by a rather secretive “Group for Strategic Communication,” where spokespeople from unspecified institutions controlled public messaging. Trying to go around the group proved risky, as when the former health minister shared “unauthorized” vaccination data and was quickly and publicly reprimanded.

The results were nothing short of disastrous. After a good start in controlling the pandemic through tough restrictions, the public became suspicious of the authorities, many stopped conforming to restrictions, vaccinations dropped, and deaths naturally soared. Also, the new, far-right party, Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), gained traction: after entering parliament in 2020 with 9% of the vote, the figures rose to 15% and then 20% by campaigning relentlessly against restrictions.

Rather than learning the importance of communicating with the population, Romanian authorities and civil servants seem to have gathered that caving in is better than fighting back and proactively preventing disinformation.

Romania has temporarily hosted millions of refugees, who have arrived directly through the 300 kilometer border with Ukraine or indirectly through Moldova. More than 100,000 have stayed on a more permanent basis. The country also provides an unspecified amount of help directly to Ukraine and remains a key part of the country’s land and river routes for imports (including military equipment) and exports (mostly grain).

Yet, if one were to follow the public discussion in Romania, that level of assistance would not be immediately apparent. The government is now going through the second iteration of its support program for refugees. The first program was known through the uninspired but very specific name of 50/20 (50 Romanian leu daily for accommodation and 20 for groceries), while the current program is simply … nameless. Knowledgeable people just call it “the new program.” Naturally, this name is not present in any official document or press release.

This is not a bureaucratic accident. Romanian authorities try not to speak to the public of the help they provide to refugees. Refugees in Romanian politics are like sex in polite society: everybody knows they exist; everybody accepts this (if sometimes begrudgingly); but nobody speaks of them at public, non-related occasions.

Transparency gets even worse when it comes to aid sent to Ukraine. The key political actorshave a clear policy of never explaining what kind of direct material help they offer. It went so far that on an episode of the BBC’s HARDTalk, Bogdan Aurescu, at the time the minister of foreign affairs, responded with awkward silence to any and all questions about Romania’s support of Ukraine. This caused him a not-insignificant amount of embarrassment at home; nevertheless, the policy stayed.

The only public debate was sparked from below as Romanian farmers protested against Ukrainian grain imports. The pro-Russian far right has tried repeatedly to take over the demonstrations. It failed, but not because the government had a clear position. Rather, the farmers seem to be from small- and medium-sized agribusinesses who are seeking monetary compensation without taking explicitly anti-Ukraine or anti-EU stances.

But Why the Silence?

Remaining silent for months about something you cannot hide does not seem like good policy. So why go with it?

Part of the explanation is, quite frankly, political foolishness. Most politicians will go out of their way to appease a presumed “silent majority” that is perceived as nationalist, conservative, and somewhat suspicious of the West and of modernity in general. This imagined majority was actually put to the test in 2018 when a “pro-family” referendum, aiming to define marriage as the union between a man and a woman, fell embarrassingly short of the 30% minimum turnout required. But this did not immediately have a persuasive effect on the political arena. As sociologist Barbu Mateescu has succinctly put it: 80% of the parties fight for 20% of the (nationalist) electorate.

Another part is pragmatic, though arguably a shortsighted political calculation. Throughout the war, Romanians were largely favorable to offering support (with a noted squeamishness for military support). But the public seems to be less happy to pay for such support. A Eurostat poll in spring 2022 showed that a large majority of Romanians prefer stable prices to abstract principles like “defending common European values.”



Source: Spring Eurobarometer 2022; chart by GlobalFocus Center.

Finally, there is institutional trauma and learned powerlessness. The attacks on democratic institutions from far-right politicians and online influencers during the COVID crisis were arguably unprecedented, and the intensity of the attacks sometimes shocked the institutions (but also civil society). In interviews I conducted with staff of public institutions, many of them felt that there is simply something wrong with the world, something that likely cannot be mended within a generation.

After the war started, as a representative of the GlobalFocus Center, I became part of a series of consultations between state institutions and civil society on issues related to refugee aid. The format was very successful in avoiding major conflicts between state and civil society but the participants, in the initial months, constantly expressed their concerns that public opinion could turn against them at any moment, and we would see the same level of populism and irrationality that was experienced during the COVID crisis.

So, in a sense, the strategy of silence did respond to reasonable (not just imaginary) concerns, and at the most basic level it was a success: the government wanted to be able to provide some help to Ukraine without causing societal unrest. It did provide the help and it did avoid the unrest. However …

A Pyrrhic Victory and Its Hidden Costs

The relative vacuum of information left an open space for nationalist, populist, and pro-Russian forces to step in. For a while Romania got lucky as the main far-right party, AUR, seemed to have difficulties reconciling pro- and anti-Russian voices in their rank and file. However, the “official” far right does not have a monopoly on populism – mainstream politicians are very much tempted by it, too.

So, early 2023 saw the resurfacing of the country’s long-standing disputes with Ukraine over minority rights, and the shared Danube Delta. Romania’s grievances are not new: basically, it wants stronger protection for Romanian speakers (in line with EU stances on minority communities) and guarantees that Ukraine will not drain parts of the internationally protected Danube Delta in order to improve navigation on its Bystroe Canal. Ukraine, on the other hand, fears that too liberal a law will empower hostile elements among the Russian minority and, presumably, cares more about navigation in wartime than biodiversity.

Thus, when Ukraine modified the minorities law in a manner deemed unsatisfactory and later sent signals it might deepen the Bystroe Canal, it could have expected Romania to make its positions clear. But this all could have been handled diplomatically, as it had been in the past, since international institutions willing and able to mediate do exist.

What was new was the Foreign Ministry’s focus on blaming Ukraine in domestic forums. This encouraged nationalist or opportunist politicians in mainstream parties to follow suit. These include Rares Bogdan – a European Parliament member from the National Liberal party; Social Democratic Transportation Minister Sorin Grindeanu; and, notably, Social Democratic party president (and now Prime Minister) Marcel Ciolacu. Presumably, they aimed to take over the discourse of the (now rising) AUR party. But that was not the effect. On the contrary, mainstream politicians put the issue on the public agenda but the far right ended up dominating it.

Glimmers of Hope

The official silence on Ukraine-related issues remains a vulnerability both for Romania’s effort to support Ukraine and for the quality of democratic public debate. But not all is equally bleak. The above-mentioned existence of a consultations format between the government and civil society on refugee relief issues continues to this day and may be unique among countries in the region.

When in June 2023 the governing coalition shifted some positions and Ciolacu replaced the National Liberal Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister, he soon engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activity that included talks with Ukraine and a visit to the United States. He used these occasions to reaffirm in unambiguous terms Romanian support for Ukraine. He also got promises from Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the minorities law would be revised to make it more inclusive. Meanwhile (National Liberal) President Klaus Iohannis has initiated a “strategic partnership” with Ukraine that aims toward gradual resolution of existing problems.

The current government got another confidence booster when in December the EU decided that Romania would join the Schengen space through its maritime and air (but not land) frontiers.

And most recently, Romania and Ukraine announced at Davos they are discussing a new bilateral treaty. The far right railed against the move but the announcement did not incite other societal opposition.

A Political Problem

The year 2024 will inevitably bring the end of this strategic silence. With multiple elections taking place this year (local, presidential, parliamentary, and European), the rise of the far-right parties (totaling currently around 25% in opinion polls) will have to be confronted. But what will replace the silence?

For the major parties the simple but ultimately self-defeating choice is adopting an anti-liberal discourse: dancing around the issues on the public agenda and copying the extremist discourse in the hope of recovering votes. Such strategies tend to fail more often than succeed once strong illiberal parties have been able to consolidate, as is the case of Romania. Citizens have no reason to choose the imitation of extremist discourse over the original.

The other path is to build a communication strategy that acknowledges both the hard issues that caused the popular discontent and some of the non-toxic forms in which this discontent is expressed – all while remaining firmly within a democratic, liberal, and pro-European orientation. In other words: to expand the moderate electorate rather than shrinking it and to rebuild mainstream discourse as an alternative to radicalization.

…

Andrei Tiut is the director of the democratic resilience program at the GlobalFocus Center in Bucharest, Romania.