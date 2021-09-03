Plus, poisonous mushrooms kill refugees in Poland, tax breaks in the Kuril Islands, and more.

The Big Story: Vilnius Retaliates in Diplomatic Move With China

What happened: Lithuania announced today that it had recalled its ambassador to Beijing for consultations amid a dispute with China over Taiwan, Reuters reports. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry also said that the Lithuanian Embassy in China remained open.

More context: Last month, China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania after Vilnius gave permission to Taiwan to open an office under its own name. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that, while the Baltic country respects the “one China” principle which denies Taiwan’s independence from China, it also seeks to develop mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan.

Worth noting: While Taiwan maintains informal ties with all major nations through trade offices that act as de facto embassies, it does so under the name of its capital, Taipei.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland and Latvia expressed concern over upcoming military drills on the EU’s doorstep, Reuters reports. Belarus and Russia are scheduled to hold the Zapad-2021 joint military exercises between 10 and 16 September. The war games come after Latvia and Poland, as well as Lithuania, sealed off their eastern borders following an influx of illegal migrants from Belarus. “What is happening in Belarus is a hybrid attack on our borders where basically the state is kidnapping people, giving them visas and then pushing them into the border area,” Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks told the European Parliament. “This is a dangerous thing particularly because of military exercises Zapad 2021,” he added.

In related news from Poland, local authorities are probing the fatal mushroom poisoning of a family of Afghan refugees, AP reports. The family, two adults and four children, allegedly cooked and ate a soup made from the poisonous mushrooms they found in the forest around a center where they are undergoing mandatory quarantine in Podkowa Lesna, a town near Warsaw. One boy died, another is in critical condition following a liver transplant, and their sister is in recovery. Following the incident, Polish prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into the center’s staff, which could result in charges for inadvertently exposing people to a serious threat of loss of health or life, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office in Warsaw.

Southeastern Europe

Albania’s new government is breaking records in the number of women holding cabinet positions, BIRN reports. Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed that eight of the new government’s 12 ministries will be headed by women, while four ministers without portfolios will also be women. Additionally, four of the 16 ministers are political novices, while the others are experienced politicians. Rama acknowledged that nepotism has become a big part of local politics. “The main theme in any party meeting should not be how to employ members of the party or their relatives in the state,” Rama said. “Such meetings should be considered a failure.” He also spoke out against personal interests being the main motivation for many people seeking political careers.

An EU project meant to reduce flood risks in Slovenia has started to show results, Euronews reports. Launched in 2014, the project had a total budget of 25 million euros, three million provided by Slovenia’s national water company, while the rest was 80% financed by the EU cohesion policy and 20% by the Slovenian government. The work done to protect the surrounding area from flooding is aesthetically pleasing as well as practical, says Andrej Breznik, a city councilor in Slovenj Gradec, a town in northern Slovenia. The project also took the fish population into account. “They have put these rocks in place so that they can hide” in the riverbed, Gradec said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced tax breaks and other incentives meant to attract businesses to a disputed Pacific island chain, Reuters reports. Putin said new tax breaks would be in place for 10 years and apply to taxes on profit, property, land and transport. “This is exactly the kind of essentially unprecedented set of benefits and incentives that we will create on the Kuril islands,” Putin said. “We will completely exempt businesses from paying key taxes.” Russia seized the Kuril islands from Japan, where they are known as the Northern Territories, at the end of World War II. The ensuing territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a formal peace treaty to this day.

An anti-LGBT performance last month in the western Russian city of Yaroslavl shocked some while earning praise from others that included politicians, RFE/RL reports. In the performance, which was part of an anniversary celebration for a local patriotic military club, “the men hoisted a shirtless colleague above their heads, placed a concrete block on his stomach (with a message written on it) that suggested gay people should be killed, and proceeded to smash the symbolic object with what appeared to be a sledgehammer,” Reuters notes. Igor Derbin, the director of the Dobrynin Palace of Culture where the performance took place, said he and other leaders of the theater were “outraged” by the show, whereas local lawmaker Olga Khitrova called it “bravery and good family traditions of military-patriotic education.”

Central Asia

A decision to allow some schools near Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan to have instruction in Russian along with Kazakh has turned into a hot-button issue, Eurasianet reports. Despite a drive to increase the popularity of the Kazakh language, Russian continues to be widely used, with estimates showing that around 90% of the population speaks Russian, especially for business. While over half of the schools in the country teach exclusively in Kazakh, the rest offer instruction either in Russian or in both languages. Some say the language debate is a non-issue. Dauren Abayev, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, described the activities of language activists pushing their agenda in controversial ways as manifestations of “troglodyte nationalism.”

Borderlands