Bozo Vreco fills a unique niche in the Balkan music scene as a searcher for “a spiritual base that can be associated with both the male and female side.”

Bozo Vreco is spontaneous, honest, and as he likes to say, twofold. He walks this world on a special path, sharing it with others through his interpretations of sevdalinka, a traditional folk music genre of Bosnia and Herzegovina. His journey toward a life unbounded by social norms has been thorny at times. Then again, the most common words heard during the interview with him were love and freedom.

Edina Secerovic: Who really is Bozo Vreco?

Bozo Vreco: Well, during these past 10 years I think I showed and proved that there is one constant. Because for a human to be a constant, he can only be credible to himself, his liberty, his duality, his own being, and his expression. Only then can you actually say that you are an artist in the truest sense of the word. True to yourself, free from barriers, limitations, and lying to yourself or others. So, it seems to me that I have remained in that constant all this time and that I was actually just building myself up. I was actually strengthening everything I wanted to be, what I have dreamed of becoming.

I always tried to move towards my goal and my desire. I am still dedicated to sevdalinka, it is always on the pedestal, and everything else is being built and completed as far as the genre is concerned. I see music as something very similar to a human being – infinite, limitless, all-powerful. I don’t want to categorize it by genre and I refuse to belong to any genders at all. I think that as human beings we are genderless, that is, omnisexual. And that is what sevdalinka is actually like. Maybe it was the prelude, or love at first sight, when we got together 10 years ago, and when that song came to life and started coexisting with me. Although it was one of my primordial loves from childhood through my mother, who always painted and sewed while listening to sevdalinka as she raised me and my sisters. But what I want to say is that it had to come alive in me through some personal sufferings in life, through some trials, through some wishes, through some hidden thoughts that we wish to break down someday and to form ourselves as a person.

See more This song about unrequited love is named after Pasana, who is disconsolate without the embraces of her beloved Selman. Years pass. Finally, in the name of their unfulfilled love, she drinks poison. The last verse runs: “If he doesn’t want me, let me be gone, let them not wake me up.” Here Bozo Vreco and his band perform the song in Split, Croatia.

Sevdalinka is the traditional folk music of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it has resisted time for centuries, and through some strange symbiosis it has lived together with many generations. You approach sevdalinka as if it were the most loved and most vulnerable person. Is that the secret of your success?

I don’t take pride or pursue ego through all the things that excite me and inspire me. I have my goal, my path, and my mission. That mission is love and to constantly create. My spirituality and my conversation and communication with God helped me a lot with this. When you are at that level where you can communicate with God and create exactly in the way that it was given to you, there is something really magical in that, something that can evoke such pure emotion in us humans and make us wonder. When people leave my concerts, they ask themselves who they really are. What do they strive for? What can they change? I think when they see how free and unburdened I am as a person, as an artist, an interpreter, they see me as a creator, and this is crucial to be able to keep creating sevdalinka lyrics so we don’t have only 20-30 songs on endless repeat, but rather the possibility of us creating this gem that represents our national treasure. I think this is our purpose, that we, as living artists, create something that really awakens the deepest emotions.

You are an inspiration to many as you live your freedom, which is not easy in a society like ours.

It is the hardest. The hardest thing is living freely. In fact, a lot of people don’t even live freedom. But those who do, know what I’m talking about, because it is a way of coexisting, between life and attitudes towards people, objects, thoughts, words, to absolutely everything. Freedom is a form of expression of courage as you confront everything that people are used to. Of course, it is much easier to be in the crowd and when you are a part of that crowd, then it is a wave that flows in one direction. As a part of the crowd, system, society, you don’t make waves, you don’t do anything to draw attention to yourself without it being socially acceptable. Through my outgrowing of my environment and everything that can be seen as small-town conservatism and fanaticism, I have always wondered what my life path would look like if I had stayed within the limits and forms of a society that forms you and accepts you as an extraordinary voice, but it imposes on you what to wear, what is visually acceptable, and does not drift too far away from what society approves.



In “Wings,” Vreco sings about a man who prays to win the heart of the woman he longs for. His conquest collapses when her love turns out to be a lie, breaking his wings. Official YouTube video.

The man in a dress is the inevitable perception of you on stage. How do you react to the criticism and lack of understanding of art?

Even today, not everyone likes it. It is still a taboo. The man in a dress is unappreciated in many ways. A woman wearing a suit does not have a problem. We live in a world where a woman, to be successful, must have a lot of male traits. I have nothing against that, on the contrary. I am glad when a woman is liberated in all the forms that can take. Women have other kinds of problems in our society. However, I just wanted to make a bond between a man in a dress and a woman in a suit. The woman in a suit is much more accepted. The man in a dress is accepted but in a degrading way so that even your art that is designed for a purpose, phenomenal, unique, special, important, is degraded by those who do not fully understand you, and who are trying to take it away from you in every possible way. But I never gave up on this segment of my expression. I took it one step at a time. I wanted this dress to have a very sensual, subtle base, and on the other hand a spiritual base that can be associated with both the male and female side. It has always been somewhere between Sufism and something that brings out a feminine nature, which unfortunately is ever less visible to us today and we are less and less aware of it. We are becoming surrounded by uniformed, robotic, emotionless people wearing identical things, who resemble each other, losing basic manners and human dignity.

The way you dress and Sufism fit perfectly into your concept of living love, as Sufism is a form of Islamic mysticism that emphasizes introspection and spiritual closeness with God.

I can feel exactly what the people who come to my concerts feel. I can get into their thoughts, feel them, see where they are vulnerable and how far their vulnerability goes. It may be my biggest reward, to get to know a lot of people who come to my concerts, and to be able to have close encounters and contact with them. This really serves as an inspiration to me. They are the wind beneath my wings, but also a reminder that I am on the right path, on the way of the soul, which is the most important thing. Because we are surrounded by materialism, and I’m not interested in that. Of course, we must make a living, but that materialism does not direct me as I try to live as modestly as I can, and to help my family. My guiding principle is the way of the soul.



“’Saba’ is a song I wrote out of love for all women, my Muses who are each in their own way the Queen of Sheba,” wrote Vreco about this song. Women for him are “guardians of pain, sorrows of the night and the day, and of imperishable Love whose radiance never fades.” Official YouTube video.

Your communication with the audience, nonverbal and via songs, is epic. I am sure you prepare for shows, but there is an overwhelming spontaneity that prevails at your shows.

I have so much force and desire that I just run out on stage. There is not much preparation. Not even choreographically, not even structurally. Sound rehearsal is a necessary preparation, but it’s minor compared to how other people rehearse, which is something I do not do. I believe in free interpretation and improvisation with my musicians and audiences. Because I want to feel the pulse, how it runs with love and layers between me and the audience, as we become one organism. That’s my challenge. Every time I do a concert, I want to experience that. Like a catharsis.

Edina Secerovic, a Sarajevo-based journalist for over 15 years, is also a Balkan affairs connoisseur. She has edited, produced, and hosted news programs for Federalna TV in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, TVSA in Sarajevo Canton, and for regional broadcaster Una TV.

Photos courtesy of Bozo Vreco.