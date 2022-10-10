London’s Tate Modern opens an exhibition of Kosice’s Maria Bartuszova. From Dennik N.

An exhibition in the famed British gallery is now drawing global attention to the works of Maria Bartuszova, showing her as an original, hitherto unknown but unique artist who spoke about the connection between nature and man.

Bartuszova spent almost all of her life in the eastern Slovak city of Kosice, creating captivating sculptures and objects for 30 years in her workshop, without ever receiving much recognition. Her key material was ordinary plaster. What she could create from it, however, went beyond the limits of the ordinary.

This is also proven by her works now being seen at one of the most prestigious addresses of contemporary art anywhere in the world. The Tate Modern gallery in London, with millions of visitors each year, has opened her solo exhibition, which will be on view until April 2023.

“For people who were not familiar with her work until now, this will be a real revelation,” Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern, told journalists at a viewing of the exhibition.

Tate Modern’s Bartuszova exhibit. Photo by Joe Humphrys.

Bartuszova the Pioneer

This all feels like a revelation not just to those who get to know her work for the first time but also to people she was close with.

A small circle of people from Slovakia’s art scene also attended the opening of the exhibition in London. For the briefest moment, the spaces of Tate Modern made us feel like we were at home somewhere. But perhaps that feeling of acceptance had to do with the fact that it was Bartuszova who was really home. Finally, her works made it to where they belong – among the very best. It really is a great fit.

“I still cannot believe it. I’m constantly crying and I’m not even trying to stop it any longer,” says Sona Bartuszova, granddaughter of Maria Bartuszova, who attended the opening along with her cousin Sofia in order to witness it for the entire family. “But I think grandma wouldn’t have been able to imagine this either.”

A total of some 100 works by Bartuszova can be seen at the London exhibition. They represent a cross-section of her entire oeuvre: from her first experiments with plaster, through the haptic objects she designed for blind and visually impaired children, to the documentation of her major installations in the public space.

Maria Bartuszova in her Kosice atelier, from her personal archive.

There are only a few more important milestones in the world of art. Tate Modern is one of the world’s 10 most visited museums and galleries. The only Slovak artist who has had a solo exhibition there is Roman Ondak, who has been an internationally respected artist for years now.

Exhibitions of this type are preceded by a long process of preparation, as well as by a conviction on the part of the gallery that the works it will be exhibiting have already stood the test of time and competition.

The road of Bartuszova’s works to this success has been quite long and complicated. Not so long ago, her oeuvre was not particularly well known even in Slovakia. This debt was paid last year with the publishing of a monograph, prepared over many years by the art historian Gabriela Garlatyova and Bartuszova’s family members. If it weren’t for them, this exhibition wouldn’t be taking place either.

Tate Modern started preparatory works back in 2018, with the exhibition originally scheduled for the fall of 2020. The COVID pandemic disrupted the planning, postponing the exhibition indefinitely. The concept of the exhibition changed three times, but eventually a new date was set. And not just any date.

The British gallery is starting its fall season with Bartuszova. In the coming weeks, it will open an exhibition of Cezanne’s works, but also those of a number of female artists: the British sculptor Barbara Hepworth in Tate St. Ives [an art gallery in St Ives, Cornwall], an installation by the Chilean artist Cecilia Vicuna in the Turbine Hall, and also an exhibition by the Polish sculptor Magdalena Abkanowicz. They all fall under Tate Modern’s concept of discovering and promoting female artists from different parts of the world.

“It feels as though the timing is perfect after all … All of these female artists showed incredible originality in working with technologies and materials, some of them completely new in the artistic environment,” said Morris, the Tate Modern director, at the opening of Bartuszova’s exhibition. “We are very happy to be able to bring her the long-awaited attention she deserves.”

How It Happened

Morris first saw the works of Bartuszova with her own eyes in 2007. It was at the exhibition documenta 12 in Kassel, Germany, where they were shown thanks to the curator Ruth Noack and art director Roger M. Buergel.

“I remember that moment to this day. I was completely awestruck. Documenta had a great focus on artists from Eastern Europe, many of whom we didn’t know back then. And one of them was Bartuszova,” says Morris, who at that time was director of Tate’s international collection.

The museum immediately launched a strategy of buying her works into its collection. It was also the moment that made its curator team start to study Bartuszova’s work in greater detail.

“The first thing that caught my attention was how she could use abstraction to represent nature in her works, but I also liked the sensitivity with which she approached the work of a sculptor,” says the curator Juliet Bingham.

Maria Bartuszova, Strom (Tree) – a site-specific installation in the artist’s garden. Photo by Gabriel Kladek.

Bingham had originally known Bartuszova’s works only from photos in catalogs, and she also knew of the first solo exhibition that took place after her death – in the Slovak National Gallery in 2005. But she only started to truly get to know her work once she arrived in Kosice – in the house where all of these works were created.

“I was amazed when I saw the photos she used as sketches during her walks, the boxes – boxes and boxes full of drawings – or the many smaller works that had never been presented until then,” says Bingham.

She gradually started to find inter-connections in all of it: Bartuszova’s love of nature, her interest in spirituality, her humanity, the references to touch and breath she used in her work.

“Her works have a special sensitivity and timelessness. Her approach was very existential; her starting points included nature, meditation, thinking about the body, about her relationships, the experience of being a mother. That’s why we couldn’t say she was an artist rooted in a particular region. On the contrary, her work corresponds with the works of many artists focusing on physicality, regardless of where they come from,” says the curator of the exhibition.

From left, Gabriela Garlatyova, Frances Morris, and Juliet Bingham at the exhibition preview, via Dennik N.

The Biggest Recognition of Her Work Yet

By the time Tate Modern bought the first six works for their collection in 2016, things had developed relatively quickly: The Polish curator Joanna Mytkowska exhibited Bartuszova in 2009 in Warsaw, alongside the already well-established female artists Alina Szapocznikow, Louise Bourgeois, Pauline Boty, and Eva Hesse.

In 2012, her works were exhibited at group exhibitions at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and at mumok in Vienna. The privately owned Alison Jacques Gallery opened a solo exhibition in London. From there, it was only a short step to Tate Modern.

According to Garlatyova, the art historian, it’s hard to say exactly which one of these moments was key to the international recognition of Bartuszova’s work.

When Bartuszova’s daughters Veronika and Anna approached Garlatyova over 10 years ago to help them present their mother’s work in the form of a complex monograph, she could not see that far ahead. “I wasn’t thinking about any of the things that are now happening. We first had a lot of work to do; we had virtually nothing to work with at first,” says Garlatyova.

Today she no longer thinks back to the demanding research, the years of categorizing the artworks, or preparing the English version of the monograph, which only arrived in London shortly before the exhibition opened. “As an art historian I always try to work rationally, on the basis of a particular methodology, but now I’m experiencing everything on a primarily personal and emotional level. It is an incredibly strong experience for me, and at the same time the highest recognition of both Maria’s oeuvre and my work I have seen so far,” says Garlatyova.

“Just seeing the process of preparing an exhibition in this institution was an incredible professional experience in itself. Being there was amazing.”

The exhibition is also accompanied by a catalog in English, which includes texts by Tate Modern’s curator Juliet Bingham and by Garlatyova, as well as by other authors. Given that they also mention the broader context of Slovakia’s art scene, the catalog has a chance to promote broader awareness of it.

Helping Us See the Invisible

One of the first things visitors will see on the fourth floor of Tate Modern is a giant drop.

Not a drop of water, but a plaster object in the shape of a drop, created by Bartuszova in the early 1960s, when she started experimenting with everything that plaster could do. Everything sculpture could do.

The drop from the 1960s in the entrance hall to the exhibition at Tate Modern. Photo by Joe Humphrys.

There’s a lot of symbolism in that. Among other objects, the exhibition also shows for the first time photos by Gabriel Kladek from the school for blind and visually impaired children in Levoca [in eastern Slovakia], for which Maria Bartuszova designed haptic objects and jigsaws in the 1970s and the 1980s. It is a joy to observe the students’ joy of discovering the world.

But something similar is also happening in the gallery. While Bartuszova helped blind children to “see,” her sculptures help all of us understand even the things we cannot see.

Maria Bartuszova, from her personal archive.

Maria Bartuszova (1936-1996)

In 1951-1955 she attended the Higher School of Applied Arts in Prague, followed by the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design in Prague, where she studied at the Department of Ceramics and Porcelain under Professor Otto Eckert.

In 1963-1964 she and her husband, the sculptor Juraj Bartusz, moved to Kosice, where she would live until the end of her life. She used intuition, therapy, and meditation in her work, which allowed her to be open to experiments and innovation in sculpture. She mostly worked using two technological processes of the casting of plaster, which was an important material for her: gravistimulated shaping, where she worked with a full, heavy cast shape, and pneumatic casting, directed toward empty and fragile volumes.

During her life, Bartuszova only had three solo exhibitions, the most important of which took place in the Association of Slovak Visual Artists in Kosice. Today, her works form part of the collections of Tate Modern in London and the Centre Pompidou in Paris, among others.

Jana Mockova is a reporter at Dennik N, a leading Slovak news outlet where this article originally appeared. She covers the arts, architecture, and cultural policy. Reprinted with permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.