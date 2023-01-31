How Balkan states approach EU accession, yesterday and today.

“Even the Bulgarians have overtaken us.”

I remember how mobilizing that statement sounded in the late 1990s in Serbian opposition circles, as they were fighting the autocratic regime of Slobodan Milosevic. Serb intellectuals remembered another Bulgaria, the most faithful satellite of the Soviet Union. “See the difference,” they said, pointing out that they had lived in a mightier, freer, and richer Yugoslavia.

However, things were about to change. As Serbia under Milosevic had slipped into isolation, inflation, and war, Bulgaria was approaching the golden gates of the European Union.

It was not an easy path, sprinkled with roses. I recall myself in 2000, a 30-year-old man, taught by history past and present only the hard way. My great-grandfather lost World War I, my grandfather World War II, and my father the Cold War. I was grown up enough to witness two Bulgarian post-communist collapses, in 1990 and 1996, compounded of populism, nostalgia, and indecisiveness. After the 1997 Bulgarian parliamentary elections, won by the center-right, the goal was clear: go West as fast as you can, and do not look back. And you will have to make sacrifices along the way, no matter how painful.

Bulgaria did. Sofia supported the NATO bombing of Serbia in 1999 and closed four aging nuclear reactors against the will of 75% of the public. It improved relations with all its neighbors, including the non-EU and non-NATO ones – and not always in Bulgaria’s interest. It forgot past humiliations and Balkan conspiracies. Politicians, pundits, and intellectuals joined forces to convince the public to tame its tribal instincts, to blame only itself and to behave.

Most importantly, Bulgaria negotiated with Brussels from a position of humility. That included paying respect to all EU members and their official and unofficial grievances. Sofia did not distinguish between big and small inside the union. This paid off when its accession got crucial support from the smallest club member, Luxembourg. No surprise then that Sofia got an invitation to join the EU in 1999, saw the visa regime abolished in 2001, and finally became a full member on 1 January 2007.

Twenty years ago, I wondered how the ex-Yugoslav countries would negotiate with and approach the EU. That question is still very much in the air.

The approaches taken by the countries still in the queue to join the union are very different, to say the least. If you follow events in Serbia, North Macedonia, and in some parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, you could have the impression that the EU wants to join the Western Balkans, and not vice versa.

There is no cross-party consensus anywhere on joining the EU, even less in society as a whole. A readiness to make sacrifices is also minimal. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic often flirts with Moscow and Beijing, signaling to Brussels that Europe is not the only option. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik openly supports Russia. The opposition in North Macedonia, the center-right VMRO-DPMNE and its entourage, threaten to boycott a recent agreement signed with Bulgaria, a pre-condition for starting EU negotiations. It even wants to tear up the 2017 bilateral treaty.

Neighborhood relations are not thriving either. Elites signal that they will hunt across history for ammunition to shame the region’s EU members and prove that their seats in the privileged club are just aberrations.

Serb historians and pundits, for instance, engage Croatians in the media and in internet rows with questions like “To whom did Dalmatia belong in the 16th century?” – debates that produce marginal content on Facebook and Twitter and in the tabloids. All this brews into a nationalistic mishmash, which includes wars, conspiracies, black magic, Great Powers, football, Albanians, and inevitably, Kosovo.

Yet Yugoslav memories make Bulgaria an easier target. The sheer thought that something as important as EU accession may depend on Sofia’s actions seems unbearable. Arguments are easy to find, especially in history. Just before the New Year, Belgrade University’s law school opened an exhibition called “Bulgarian War Crimes in Occupied Serbia 1915–1918.”

For the elites of North Macedonia the focus is World War II. Almost every public statement, be it from a politician or a pundit, inevitably touches on Bulgarian “fascists” 80 years ago. Toxic messages inflame the public. Bulgarian cultural clubs in the North Macedonian cities of Bitola and Ohrid are vandalized, set on fire, and shot at. On 19 January a North Macedonian citizen, born and raised there but feeling himself to be Bulgarian with a Bulgarian identity, was severely beaten. As tempers flared, Bulgaria’s ambassador to Skopje was summoned home “for consultations.”

Some in Skopje and Belgrade claim that Bulgaria is to blame, since it had imposed a veto on North Macedonia’s EU entry. However, this atmosphere existed before and after the veto, which was lifted in the summer of 2022. The fact that Bulgaria has also done wrong in the past is indisputable. But so did everyone in the Balkans. Yet, tellingly, in the historical cherry-picking, Bulgaria (and for that matter, Croatia) feature more prominently than Germany or Italy.

Bulgaria did not behave this way two decades ago. Balkan history provided many opportunities to tease and troll the older EU member, Greece. But Bulgarian political and intellectual leaders decided not to pick that fight. Quite the opposite, the doors for Greek business and cultural influence in Bulgaria were wide open, and still are.

There might be another reason. Unlike in the 1990s and early 2000s, the EU is not glowing with enthusiasm to admit new members. The integration process lost its realistic endgame and turned into a blame game, with time for the Balkan countries to throw mud at each other and at an unwelcoming EU.

However, Bulgaria has a lesson for its neighbors. If you look at EU enlargement as a formal, administrative procedure, you will not get the best of it. Instead, try to transform your society and tame your passions while you are still on the threshold. Bulgaria would admit that it is not wise to leave issues for solving later on, as it did with its judicial reform.

The EU possesses some white magic to foster societal change. The secret is: it works best before you get in. But you have to really want it.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.