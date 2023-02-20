New additions to a notorious list of those accused of corruption and human rights abuses shake up Bulgarian politics.

Important events strike like lightning. The world then looks different. And when the dust clears, many say “I expected it.” Humans rarely acknowledge being caught by surprise.

There were people who indeed predicted that a second package of sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act would be imposed on members of the Bulgarian elite. In the late afternoon of 10 February, though, everybody was stunned, and we journalists had to urgently rewrite our coverage plans.

On that day, news broke that the U.S. Treasury Department had sanctioned five more Bulgarian individuals and five more entities, connected to some of them, for corruption. The U.S. legislation, the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act in full, authorizes the U.S. president to impose economic sanctions and deny entry into the United States to any foreign person identified as engaging in human rights abuse or corruption. The sanctions are named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian tax lawyer and auditor, who exposed corruption and died in custody in Moscow.

Added to the three people and 64 entities that were announced in June 2021, the Bulgarian presence on the infamous list is definitely striking. While the sanctions often expose violators of human rights, in Bulgaria, the cases are entirely connected to corruption.

The newcomers include two former directors of Bulgaria’s Kozloduy nuclear power station and three politicians: Vladislav Goranov from the center-right GERB party, finance minister from 2014 to 2020; Rumen Ovcharov from the center-left Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), energy minister from 2005 to 2007; and the fringe but vocal leader of Bulgaria’s Russophile movement, Nikolay Malinov. They all feature prominently in the latest condemnations, cited for being “extensively involved in corrupt activity in Bulgaria.”

Bearing in mind that the 2021 list included notorious businessman and politician Delyan Peevski, a parliamentary deputy for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), a party that garners support mainly from Bulgarian Turks and Muslims; and gambling boss and multi-millionaire Vasil Bozhkov, founder of the non-parliamentary Bulgarian Summer party, one could say that the Magnitsky sanctions reach across the political spectrum in the country.

Another thunderclap out of London doubled the shock. In coordination with Washington, the United Kingdom imposed its own sanctions on the troika from the first list: Bozhkov, Peevski, and Ilko Zhelyazkov, described as “Peevski’s lieutenant.” Obviously, these well-prepared events aimed to produce attention.

The comparison with other countries is telling. Apparently, only two other EU citizens make the list: a Slovak and a Latvian. Otherwise, it’s just dozens of Russians.

Two or three logical conclusions emerge from the heavy presence of Bulgarian individuals and entities on the list: either Bulgarian corruption has become so intolerable that major powers need to act, or it has become geopolitical, i.e., connected to Russia – or both. Some pundits have commented that the Russian war on Ukraine has now made the situation unbearable. “The stain is on the Bulgarian state,” Ivaylo Ditchev, a professor of cultural anthropology at Sofia University, has written for Deutsche Welle, “a state which cannot solve its problems.”

Does the Russian shadow explain everything? Peevski, for example, has attracted scandalous attention for years, since his short-lived appointment to head the National Security Agency provoked protests in 2013. With his inclusion on the list, geopolitics seems to have taken second stage – unless, of course, the U.S. authorities know something that we certainly don’t. The same is true for Zhelyazkov, Goranov, and Bozhkov. However, Malinov, Ovcharov, and the two Kozloduy directors have Russian links in their CVs to various degrees.

The reactions of those sanctioned were no surprise, varying from “it was a mistake” and “it’s a lie produced by local [Bulgarian-made] intrigue,” to “the Americans want to control the Bulgarian energy sector and drive away cheaper Russian products.” This is no surprise.

Some commentators also found another reason for the timing of the announcements. In less than two weeks, Bulgaria will start a pre-election campaign for its fifth parliamentary election in two years, maybe a world record. The political atmosphere is toxic. The parties rarely talk with one another. A way out of the unprecedented political crisis looks almost impossible.

How then will the Magnitsky sanctions influence Bulgarian politics? There are wild guesses, sometimes about forces working in opposite directions. GERB, BSP, and MRF would struggle to form a government together, since all of them have a member on the scandalous list. Some commentators, however, believe that the Magnitsky news will strengthen anti-American feelings. The claim that Uncle Sam is arrogantly interfering in our internal matters can be heard coming from some anti-Western politicians and public figures.

They have in mind the visit, days after the lighting struck, of James O’Brien, head of the U.S. State Department’s “sanctions coordination” office. According to O’Brien, the future Bulgarian parliament should vote for the judicial reform act drafted by Krum Zarkov, justice minister in the present caretaker cabinet. Boyko Borisov, the former GERB prime minister and Goranov’s party boss, has already pledged to support the legislation. The outgoing parliament did not have the time or the will to approve Zarkov’s draft.

Yet the question about the strong Bulgarian showing on the Magnitsky list remains important. Perhaps Bulgaria, the only EU country that is both Slavic and Orthodox Christian – like Russia and Ukraine – needs some help from its friends to cleanse itself. Or maybe it needs some inner strength to do the right things without hints from abroad.

The future will tell; the 2 April elections will be the next occasion to provide some answers. One thing is for sure: outside pressure could work, but merely to a certain extent. If it is not reciprocated by the will of the people, it may backfire. And certainly, political valor is not just to say “I told you so,” like many Bulgarian anti-corruption activists. Much more is desperately needed.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.