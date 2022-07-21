Plus: Wild apples in Kazakhstan, strike canceled in Croatia, Putin “too healthy,” and more.

The Big Story: Russia Restarts Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream

What happened: Russia has resumed pumping gas to Europe through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline after threatening to curb or even halt the supply, Euronews reports. The resumption – albeit at a reduced level – comes after a 10-day maintenance break and in the wake of the European Commission’s call on EU countries to cut gas usage by 15% in case Russia does eventually turn off the gas. Germany was the continent’s largest importer of Russian gas in 2020, though its dependence has shrunk from 55% to 35%, according to the BBC.

More context: After Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cited Western military supplies to Ukraine as a reason the Kremlin is expanding its warmaking goals beyond the Donbas region, the German foreign minister dismissed the notion as “new propaganda,” DW reports. “Russia is using every time a different argument,” Annalena Baerbock said yesterday. “This time it is because of the military support, they are saying. But they have been attacking Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine before.” Lavrov was particularly concerned with Kyiv’s recent acquisition of advanced weapons such as the U.S.-made HIMARS missile launchers, which are reportedly giving Ukraine a significant boost in its defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Worth noting: CIA director William Burns has dismissed rumors that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is gravely ill, saying “As far as we can tell, he’s entirely too healthy,” Politico reports. Burns emphasized that his remarks yesterday were “not a formal intelligence assessment.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland’s parliament is taking steps to strip diplomatic immunity from far-right parliamentarian Grzegorz Braun for violating COVID-19 restrictions, Euractiv reports. Braun, who defends Russia and opposes vaccination, has frequently been removed from the floor of parliament for refusing to wear a facemask. Braun’s Confederation party is known for its anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, according to Notes from Poland. Meanwhile, Amnesty International called out Polish authorities yesterday for targeting LGBTQ people with stigmatizing and harmful rhetoric while refusing or blocking their attempts to protest.

Local authorities in the Slovak village of Varin have refused to rename a street bearing the name of Slovakia’s wartime president and Nazi collaborator, Jozef Tiso, The Slovak Spectator reports. The vote came after General Prosecutor Maros Zilinka lodged a protest against the town council and proposed the change on the grounds that the street name was in violation of anti-extremism laws. The council said they would prefer a public referendum on the issue. Though Tiso was hanged by Czechoslovakia as a war criminal in 1947, he is still considered a hero by the far right and some Catholic clerics, according to the BBC.

After a decades-long campaign, the industrial pig farm on a Holocaust site near the Czech town of Lety will finally be demolished starting tomorrow, Romea reports. Events scheduled for the day include a final tour of the grounds and speeches by activists. Giving due honor to the hundreds of Roma who died at the Lety concentration camp in 1942-43 has long been part of the cause for minority rights in the Czech Republic. The site was declared a national cultural monument in 1998.

Southeastern Europe

Air traffic controllers in Croatia have called off today’s strike – at least for now, Euractiv reports, citing local media. Controllers are demanding more break time between shifts, more staff, and higher pay. Their union announced that talks with management would resume. “However, if there is no satisfactory agreement … we shall, of course, have to resort to action and strike,” union leader Kresimir Rakoci said yesterday. Earlier predictions said the strike would reduce domestic air traffic by 50%.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, currently under house arrest on corruption and treason charges, is ignoring a gag order by giving interviews to local and Russian media outlets, BIRN reports. In an interview with Russian state media yesterday, the still-popular Dodon threatened to “take out” the current pro-Western government of Moldova, adding “You try to blame the Russians, Putin, the Socialists, for the dire situation of the country.” Dodon also recently went on Twitter to mock current Moldovan President Maia Sandu, calling her “The ‘Queen of Facebook’ ” who “is concerned about my dealings with the press.” The terms of Dodon’s house arrest forbid communications that could influence the case against him and place limits on communications by telephone, email, or letter, BIRN notes.

Russian censorship is in the news via several reports from The Moscow Times. The state communications regulator Rozkomnadzor announced yesterday that Russian search engines will be required to inform Wikipedia users that the site includes “fake news” about the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Moscow court has issued a fine of 790,000 rubles (over $14,000) against an independent media outlet, also for publishing “fake” information about the war, according to an Interfax report cited by the Times. In St. Petersburg, two years after charging a popular Russian YouTuber with “public justification of terrorism” for joking – in 2012 – that he approved of the 2002 attack on Moscow’s Dubrovka Theater, a court has dropped the case because the statute of limitations has expired.

Central Asia

Uzbekistan has announced an end to the state of emergency in the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan, saying order has been restored, Reuters reports. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev declared the state of emergency on 2 July amid deadly unrest in the region, which makes up a third of Uzbekistan’s territory but has only about 6% of the population, following reports that the government was proposing constitutional changes that would strip it of autonomy. Authorities say 14 protesters and four law enforcement officers were killed in the violence. Human rights activists say many people are still missing or in detention, but efforts to clarify the situation have been hindered by a total clampdown on information about the situation in the region, which included an internet shutdown.

The wild apple trees native to Central Asia could vanish due to climate change, deforestation, and overdevelopment, Eurasianet reports. Wild apples have long been a hallmark of the region; the name of Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, means “place of apples.” Since the end of the Soviet era, more than 70% of the trees’ habitat has been lost, according to a recent report in Diversity magazine cited by Eurasianet, and at the current rate the trees could be extinct in the region by the end of this century.

