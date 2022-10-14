Lea Ypi’s reflections on the last Stalinist outpost of Europe have won over foreign critics. In her home country the reception has been more nuanced.

Invited to attend last November’s launch of Lea Ypi’s coming-of-age memoir Free: A Child and a Country at the End of History, Gresa Hasa found herself out of place in Tirana’s Vila 31 — formerly the house of Albania’s late Stalinist dictator Enver Hoxha.

The young feminist activist, born the year Albania’s nearly half-century communist regime cracked and collapsed, had confused the address with one of the bars that now dot Tirana’s glitzy Blloku neighborhood, which was once an exclusive country club for Hoxha and his closest cadres.

When Hasa stepped into the foyer sporting jeans and sneakers, she found herself surrounded by an entourage of government officials, including the speaker of parliament, the mayor of the capital, the minister of culture, and the ambassadors of both the EU and United States.

“There was half of the government and the [ruling] Socialist Party in there,” she recalled.

Albanian National Library head Pirro Misha and Ypi’s local publisher Arlinda Dudaj stood up to praise the book, followed by Mayor Erion Veliaj.

However, it was not until the late appearance of Prime Minister Edi Rama, who made his entrance through a side door to the villa, that the stage was set for a confrontation.

In a room lined with books — including the complete works of Joseph Stalin — waiters poured champagne into crystal glasses while Ypi, accompanied by her mother, mingled with the guests and signed her copies from behind a glass table.

Lea Ypi. Image via Penguin Books UK’s YouTube page.

Despite the crowd that gathered for the event, Ypi said that she has no connection with Albania’s institutionalized politics. “I have individual friendships with people on both sides of the aisle and civil society and I don’t see this as a problem,” she told Transitions by email.

Living With a Bad Biography

From 1946 until his death in 1985, Enver Hoxha ruled Albania with an iron fist, building a cult of personality that drew from the infamous examples of Stalin and Mao Zedong, while crushing any form of dissent through sheer violence and terror exerted by the feared secret police, the Sigurimi.

Many opponents of the regime were swiftly executed and buried away in unmarked graves; others were sent to slave away their remaining days in a network of gulag-like prison camps.

Punishment was not only restricted to those deemed by the regime to be “enemies of the people” — it was also extended to their family members, who were labeled as having a bad “biography” and were routinely exiled for decades at a time to internment camps where tens of thousands perished from disease and exhaustion.

The granddaughter of a quisling prime minister of Albania under Italian fascist rule in World War II, Lea Ypi also had a bad biography. However, her close-knit family — her French-speaking grandmother, intellectual father, and pragmatic mother with a can-do attitude — protected young Lea from the truth. Speaking in code, her parents would refer to imprisoned relatives as being “at university” and referred to their release as “graduating.”

Shielded from the brutishness and violence of the regime, and brainwashed at school by her moral education teacher, Nora, Ypi grew up to be an ardent communist who dreamed of having a photograph at home of “Uncle Enver,” as children were directed to refer to the communist dictator.

Speaking at her book promotion a year ago, Ypi said that she understood she was not like other children when she realized that her family did not have that picture of Hoxha hanging at home.

“I would always say that I wanted a photo of uncle Enver, I wanted to meet uncle Enver, I wanted to go to uncle Enver’s home,” she recalled. “Thirty years have passed and here I am in uncle Enver’s home,” she said.

When Giants Fall

A professor in political theory at the London School of Economics, Ypi describes herself as a democratic socialist and a Kantian Marxist. In the epilogue to the book and later in interviews, she recalls that she initially planned to write a book on the similarities between the liberal and socialist traditions in relation to the concept of freedom. However, once she started writing, her ideas linked back to her past and her family history.

Hoxha’s regime continued a few years after his death and finally collapsed in 1991, when students protesting in Tirana tore down his golden statue in Skanderbeg Square, ending the monopoly on power of Albania’s Workers Party.

All that was left of the giant statue of Enver Hoxha on Tirana’s main square after protesters toppled it on 20 February 1991. Photo by Tom Szlukovenyi via CTK/Reuters.

In Ypi’s hometown of Durres, protesters directed their ire toward Stalin. In the book’s opening paragraphs, 11-year-old Lea finds shelter from a crowd of protesters chanting “freedom” and “democracy” by hugging Stalin’s bronze feet. The Soviet leader, according to her teacher Nora, “loved children” and smiled with his eyes.

Published in 2021, Free has been translated into two dozen languages, garnering rave reviews from critics and readers alike. The book offers an intimate — and at times bitterly funny — account of a young woman coming of age while a family and country come to terms with the “end of history as such” and the ascendancy of liberal democracy after the Cold War, which took its most tumultuous form in Albania: shock therapy, anarchy, gangsterism, and Ponzi schemes.

Citing Albania’s difficult transition to democracy after the collapse of communism, Ypi writes that freedom is not only threatened “when they instruct us what to say, where to go and how to behave.” She argues that a society that promises to enable people to achieve their individual goals without changing the underlying structures can be equally oppressive, and that her world is as far from freedom as that of her parents’ generation in Stalinist Albania.

From Ypi’s philosophical and political point of view, Albania has, throughout history, been a free country only for the small minority with money and power. “Despite the rhetoric of freedom and democracy, I don’t see any political party conscious of this,” Ypi said, adding that the polemics aroused by her book are testimony to her statement.

Shootout in Vila 31

Not everyone in Albania agrees with her observations regarding freedom during the communist regime and after. Much has been made by local critics of whether her book is a memoir or fiction. Some have pointed out inconsistencies, such as that the statue whose feet young Lea hugs in the opening salvo of the book was in fact a bust of Stalin.

The Albanian translation declares the book a “literary autobiography,” and the journalist and translator Gjergj Erebara argues that it is hard for the reader to tell fact from fiction. Erebara points out that some characters, like the teacher Nora, are somehow able to explain communism with the theoretical background of an LSE professor. “Communism to Albanians was explained through Orwellian slogans, rather than political theory,” he said.

According to Erebara, the launch of the book in the presence of Prime Minister Edi Rama, whose formerly communist party now carries the neoliberal capitalist banner, was perceived by many people in Albania as “intellectual dishonesty.”

“I never expected so many government officials to be there,” said Rea Nepravishta, an activist who attended the book launch at Vila 31 together with Gresa Hasa. “Everyone knows what kind of place that is — inappropriate,” she added.

Ypi said she was surprised how much attention was paid to her book launch in Albania, compared to other countries. “If I could go back, I would wish for more discussion about the themes of the book and less about the promotional campaign of the publishing house,” the writer noted.

Commenting on the debate over the veracity of the book, she insisted that there can be no facts without interpretation. “I have tried to be sincere in communicating the views of the various characters. In this respect the book leaves the reader in no doubt,” Ypi said.

Whether her interpretations based on personal experiences were objective depended as much on the author as the reader, as well as on the reader’s identification with the author’s experiences, Ypi added. “An author has no monopoly on historical truths, but neither do critics,” and truth emerges through dialogue between the two, she said.

Dudaj, Ypi’s Albanian publisher, reportedly justified the venue of last year’s book launch by claiming that everyone present was left-wing. Reacting to her comments, the activist Hasa contested Rama’s presence by arguing that he could not be considered “left-wing” after pushing so many neoliberal policies over the years.

Rama and Hasa exchanged barbs, and then Hasa’s microphone access was restricted, with the prime minister commenting that “those who complain about free speech, are those who have nothing to say.”

Hasa’s response was to march toward him and flip her middle finger to the nearly two-meter-tall Albanian leader. When she turned around to leave, the dumbfounded attendees stood back, opening a tunnel through the crowd as she strode out of the room.

…

Besar Likmeta is editor-in-chief in Albania for BIRN, the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network.