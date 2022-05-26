Originally published in the Czech weekly RESPEKT.

The Czech education system seeks to find solutions – and space – for Ukrainian children.

The Czech Republic faces the challenge of securing placement in its schools this autumn for children from Ukraine.

According to the most recent estimates, about 100,000 refugees of primary school age are in the country, and a large number of them are not yet enrolled in school. For context, 100,000 is the same number as the annual incoming class of first-graders in the Czech Republic. Therefore, it is as if that cohort were suddenly to double – an unprecedented uptick.

It is not only about numbers. The government has announced its commitment to ending the current provisional status, under which schools helped refugee children from Ukraine as best as they could. As of September, there is to be a more orderly process. Students from Ukraine should no longer be in separate groups but should be gradually absorbed into regular Czech classes with Czech teachers and students.

The plan corresponds to a refugee protection law adopted by all the parties in the Czech Parliament, including the opposition, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It states that there should be no difference between refugees and native-born individuals when it comes to eligibility for education – as with health care, for example.

The reality is far from that ideal, however. Findings from the field show that there are not always available places next to Czech children in the classrooms. And after the summer holidays, given the ongoing enrolments of refugee children – many of whom now are being taught at home – not much is likely to change. Apparently collapse is not in the offing; solutions have been devised. But their success ultimately will not be decided by some new, well-thought-out plan managed from above as much as ground-up goodwill of people and by the Czechs’ proverbial ability to improvise.

Reliance on Goodwill

“Say it in Czech, the entire sentence. How many fingers do we have?” instructor Premyslav Zak asks his four young charges from Ukraine. Sixteen-year-old Dasa answers “ten;” the three younger children, Anna, Kyryl, and Davyd, nod in agreement. Correctly conjugating “We have” is not as easy, but they get the hang of it after a while.

After arriving in Prague, the four children, from Kharkiv and Kramatorsk, ended up with their mothers in the small village of Sobehrdy near Benesov. In the mornings they sometimes attend online classes from Ukraine, but they now also have a local school, 2 kilometers away by dirt road in the neighboring village of Petroupim. Around lunchtime they make the trip to attend Czech language class, after which they join other afternoon classes there.

The children are not officially enrolled in the school. They are attending informally, thanks to the goodwill of the locals, which, according to regulations, is not sustainable. “There is no room for them in the classrooms,” principal Jitka Hrebecka says apologetically. “If we had to integrate them as of September, we don’t have anywhere to put them. We could find room for one at the most.”

She sees that the four Ukrainians are doing well in the small rural school, and that the non-Czech element also enriches the other students – for example, because many of them, after having direct contact with the reality of the war, are not focusing as much on their own problems and the otherwise frequent traumas from COVID-19 isolation. But residents from surrounding villages are on waiting lists for a spot in the Petroupim school. The children from Ukraine don’t live in its catchment area, even though their residence is close by, and they are not entitled to formally enroll there. Creating an adaptation group, which would have been state-recognized and financially supported, wasn’t possible because at least 12 pupils were required.

Anna, Davyd, and Kyryl eventually successfully enrolled in regular classes in Benesov, a 15-minute bus ride from Sobehrd. Kyryl might be offered that one place in Petroupim, but the families are weighing whether it is wise to split up the little group. Dasa has the most uncertain future. She should be in secondary school, but she missed the entrance exams and doesn’t yet feel up to taking the one in the Czech language. That test is compulsory for enrolment in secondary school – which is why to date there are so few secondary school students from Ukraine in the Czech Republic.

Dasa’s hosts from Sobehrd are communicating with a secondary vocational school in Benesov, where the teenager has found a social work department and might attempt the entrance test in the fall. “It’s probably a hard job, but it seems easy to learn,” Dasa explains in Russian when asked what attracts her to studying social services. And it seems the opportunity to experience a city is another attraction. But it is possible that the school will fall through, and that Dasa will get a job in the nearby Farmapark entertainment complex, where her mother works in the kitchen.

Overflow in Brno

There will not be enough room for children from Ukraine in primary schools in the big cities. That is, if existing classrooms and available spots are all that is counted.

“Under no circumstances can this be fulfilled at our school,” says Simona Pokorna, principal of Brno’s primary school on Republic Square. In her school, 55 children got places in classrooms with Czech children; another 125 remain in another building in classes of children from Ukraine only.

Chemistry teacher Katerina Hanzalova has a mixed class of eighth-graders, with eight students from Ukraine. They are the first to finish a test, having received an easier, multiple-choice version. English class has helped them learn the Latin alphabet. Julianna passes her pen over the paper and after a couple of minutes just waits for the others. “This is easy, we already did this at home. Basically, here I am just reviewing it,” she explains when asked how she got so advanced in chemistry. She began attending the Brno school a month and a half ago; she fled from Kyiv with her parents and her two siblings.

After the test, the class begins discussing new material. Today it’s not necessary, but Hanzalova copies complicated lessons into a Czech-Ukrainian translation program on the internet and plays the students an audio recording of the translation.

These eighth-graders are officially enrolled in their school. They get report cards. The school is able to waive grades in certain subjects. But some of them likely will repeat eighth grade to have a better chance of passing the entrance examinations for secondary school. This year students from Ukraine were exempt, but a year from now they should be able to pass.

In the classroom next door, younger children explain the difference between a blouse and a shirt. The bulletin boards display their artwork as well as “cheat sheets” with phrases such as “What would you like to eat?” “Are you hungry?” or “How much does it cost?” These children, whose mother tongue is not Czech, are spending one of the 200 hours of language support to which they are annually entitled. The Brno school specializes in educating foreign nationals; there are children in the classroom from the South Africa and Vietnam.

Distribution of 55 new pupils from Ukraine into the classes has resulted in their reaching the limit of 30 children per class. Another norm states that non-native speakers should not exceed one-fifth of a class, but here in the third and eighth grades that limit is exceeded by half. “It’s demanding, but we’re managing somehow,” the principal says as she leads visitors into a building around the corner, which was opened quickly for students for whom there was no place left in classes with their Czech counterparts.

Teacher Shortages

There are four classes for Ukrainians here; they began in March, during the time of the highest influx of refugees. On a Friday, the city released old school furniture from its warehouses. University students arrived to paint, and instruction began on Monday. Currently there is a mixed small class for upper primary school grades, two classes for lower primary school grades, and one class of ninth-graders.

Part of the instruction is managed by Olena Ryvkina, who before the war taught world literature in Kharkiv. Pedagogy students from Masaryk University are assisting her. They say those studying special-needs education are the most successful here, because they are accustomed to working with more demanding children and explaining material in a livelier way.

The operations are being organized spontaneously. Students attend when they are able; the teachers divide the classes among themselves as best they can. Finding a teacher at all is deemed a success. Not many are available, and not all would venture to work with non-native speakers.

But non-integrated classes are necessary at the school, in Brno as a whole, Pokorna says. “I don’t know how to integrate all of these children into regular classes; it doesn’t work; it’s not possible. “And the worst thing ahead of me now is the fact that nobody knows what it will look like in September. How many children from Ukraine we’ll need to teach; what kind of conditions we’ll have for that. I hope I won’t have to close our provisional school; I think I won’t. There’s no other solution than classes of Ukrainians.”

Pokorna was a pioneer in Brno in including children from Ukraine. Other schools claimed they were unable to enroll them. When city hall introduced a system of spreadsheets in which each school had to report its capacity, it turned out that spots could be found everywhere. But those are almost gone now, and according to Petr Hladik, the city council member in charge of the schools, Brno is approaching the limits of what is possible.

Hladik says he can’t even guess what September will look like. Families from Ukraine have three months to enroll children in school from the time they receive a visa, and enrollments are open until 15 July. “The only thing we know for sure is that today we have 1,300 children from Ukraine in Brno’s schools. And that in Brno, since the beginning of the war, 6,000 school-aged children registered their initial residency. Some families then left the city. Some have returned to Ukraine or will return there by September. But it’s not clear at all what numbers we’re talking about here,” Hladik says. New families from Ukraine could arrive as well.

The system should enable children from Ukraine, just like Czech children, to enroll into a school in their catchment area based on their residency. If the school was full, administrators would direct the parents to city hall to look for open spots in the district. “We still have some spots; we’re not completely full,” Hladik says. “But from September the children might have to commute across the entire city to a neighborhood on the outskirts, for example. We can’t guarantee everyone a school where they are currently living in Brno.”

A similar situation prevails in Pilsen, Prague, and parts of Central Bohemia. The plan for including all children from Ukraine into Czech classrooms, ideally in numbers that would not exceed 20 percent of each class, is one Hladik considers correct in terms of professional expertise and being ideal for the children. But, as he says, in Brno it can’t be done, so he will have to allow all-Ukrainian classes to stay open. “We can’t close them. We don’t have anywhere to put these children. He is preparing an all-Ukrainian school in the city center.

Looking Ahead

In April, sociologists from the PAQ Research agency – data from which is frequently used by ministers and regional governors – compared school data with the numbers of newly issued visas. They found that just two out of five children from Ukraine were enrolled in Czech schools. The other families were just getting their bearings or had their children do online school from Ukraine.

More than 340,000 visas have been issued during the war, both to adults and children. As of mid-May, according to the Interior Ministry, about 200,000 refugees remained in the country. Children make up roughly half of that number. Because the numbers can still change, the Education Ministry is working with estimates for the 2022-23 school year of 50,000 to 200,000 school-age children from Ukraine.

The ministry has mapped the opportunities for schools by asking principals this spring to send estimates of how many pupils they will be able to enroll in the fall. The survey determined that if the Czech Republic were taken as a whole, 100,000 Ukrainian youngsters could find places in the schools. But some places have above-average concentrations of refugees, and in those places the schools are full.

“In Prague, the schools can take just half of the children who are registered here,” says Tomas Habart of the People in Need non-profit organization, which is helping with the integration of refugees and monitoring the state of affairs in the field.

Education Minister Petr Gazdik already accepts the idea that the full integration of children from Ukraine into classrooms with Czech children will not happen, and that he will have to arrange support for more all-Ukrainian groups. Negotiations are under way at the ministry and in the government on what kind of support that will be.

And the Czech state still counts on educators from Ukraine. According to initial ideas, such educators could become assistants working in tandem with Czech teachers. But there are not enough of those. In practice, therefore, what probably will happen is that adaptation groups with educators from Ukraine will be turned into a regime with a different name. Many families from Ukraine prefer this, because they envision a return home as soon as possible and are not interested in integrating or putting down roots in the Czech Republic.

The Ukrainian government also is not interested in its citizens becoming Czechified and has been intensively lobbying Prague on this issue. The Czech government doesn’t want to comply with those requests, saying that the children will get better care in Czech classes. And sociologists warn that in the event of an extended war there is a risk of segregation, which could become the root of long-lasting problems.

According to Habart and his colleague, Daniel Hule, the state shouldn’t give up on full integration. People in Need is one of the nonprofits with whom the Czech state, because of its own lack of data and lack of experience in the field, is consulting. The non-profit proposes more pressure on the schools and squeezing all available places out of them. Some schools had as many as 100 available places in previous databases, but during the spring survey they offered none. Hule says this kind of selfish approach is one “we decidedly can’t afford in this current situation.”

Another option, besides creating groups for Ukrainians and looking for open spots, is relocating families from Ukraine to where there are schools with enough room. Forced relocations are not legally possible; refugees have the right to freedom of movement in the Czech Republic, and government officials are leery of anything resembling force or regional quotas. Debates are under way between ministers and regional governors about “motivational and demotivational” measures – how to get families from Ukraine to where schools have room and where housing and jobs can be secured. And the Labor Ministry is to design benefits to foster such outcomes. Options include giving money directly to families or sending it to local authorities. Another is cutting off entitlement to 5,000 Czech crowns to those who receive guarantees of school, housing, and work but refuse them and remain where schools are full.

…

Ivana Svobodova writes about politics for RESPEKT. Previously she worked for Tyden weekly and the daily newspaper MF Dnes.

Jiri Nadoba is a reporter for RESPEKT, specializing in analysis and commentary.

Modified from the original. Translated by Gwendolyn Albert.