Can an opposition chief lead Hungary back to the liberal-democratic fold?

Peter Marki-Zay is at the moment the mayor of a small Hungarian town with a tongue-twisting name. In his additional capacity as the most visible Hungarian opposition figure, he’s recently been polishing his international communication skills in Brussels and Warsaw.

Marki-Zay has a realistic chance to win the parliamentary elections in Hungary next April, although it came as a surprise when he defeated his opponents – familiar figures, some past their political prime – in the opposition’s primaries to select a joint prime ministerial candidate. As an observant Christian with seven children, he has the credibility to reach out to small-town conservatives – the lifeblood of the ruling Fidesz party. As a former businessman with language skills and foreign experience, he may appeal as well to liberal city voters, especially if the liberal and green parties of the opposition coalition support him.

His opponent in the elections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was unsettled by post-primary polls showing the opposition with a slight lead, according to some Hungarian analysts. In one possible sign of official nervousness, Orban’s propaganda machine, which includes the state media, has lowered the bar in its coverage of Marki-Zay, labeling him a “CIA agent” and “hidden leftist.”

If we apply the maxim “follow the money,” we might see significant hints of Orban’s anxiety about the coming election as far back as the spring, with the transfer of many state-owned assets to private foundations headed either by Fidesz members or vetted ruling party sympathizers.

More signs of the government’s unease about the growing strength of the opposition came to light thanks to an independent news site’s scoop about parliamentary speaker Lazslo Kover’s secret meeting with the heads of the Hungarian security services, where he asked them to fix the problem of the opposition, who, he said, represented the biggest threat to national security.

It is abundantly clear that Fidesz will do almost anything to try and stop Marki-Zay and his bunch of six or seven parties from mounting a serious challenge. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has already accused the United States of meddling in Hungarian domestic politics and the electoral campaign.

Ruling party intrigues aside, unity within the opposition bloc may not be easy to maintain, mainly because it includes parties from leftist to green to former communists, not to mention the conservative, no longer extreme-right Jobbik. Orban also benefits from Hungary’s rather convoluted electoral system, where less than half of the 200 deputies are elected by party lists and the rest in single-member districts. It is in these districts that the opposition’s announced strategy of showing unity by fielding joint candidates could lead to triumph or disaster.

And then Orban has another source of votes in store – those of the Hungarian minorities in Slovakia, Romania, and Ukraine. Since 2010, when he came to power with a super-majority, he has been giving these inhabitants of the old Hungarian Kingdom citizenship and various incentives on a very generous scale. In the last elections in 2018, 225,000 foreign Hungarians voted, and Fidesz got 96 percent of their votes.

The known unknowns are the state of the economy and the course of the COVID-19 outbreak. Although the country is taking heavy blows on both counts, the government is hiding the real picture and may resort to dirty electoral games with these issues.

Looking ahead to the significant trends and events in Central Europe next year, developments in Hungary will definitely top the list. Hungary is no longer described as a liberal democracy in the analyses of some NGOs and in Orban’s own words. Peter Marki-Zay’s declarations about restoring the rule of law and fighting corruption suggest that in 2022 Hungarians could try to return to liberal democracy, although it will certainly not be easy.

Martin Ehl is chief analyst at Hospodarske noviny, a Czech business daily.