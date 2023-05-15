Interviews with three documentary filmmakers featured in the Czech-based One World festival.

Each spring, audiences in Prague and around the Czech Republic flock to screenings as part of One World, a festival of documentary films on themes related to human rights. This year, films were shown in more than two dozen Czech towns and cities – and in Brussels too.

For Transitions, young multimedia reporters Lydia Smith and Nora Khatib interviewed the directors of three films featured in the 2023 edition of the festival.

Through startlingly diverse stories – an ethnic Kyrgyz family’s flight from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, the hidden effects of sexual abuse on a Romanian village, the struggles of ALS patients to find acceptance in Czech society – each film allows its protagonists space to speak to the viewer in their own way.