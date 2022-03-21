Plus: Moscow threatens to invade Bosnia, Azerbaijani roads to Iran, Belarusian morgues full of Russians, and more.

The Big Story: No Surrender as Russian Forces Devastate Mariupol

What happened: “Bombs are falling every 10 minutes” today as Russian navy warships shell the port city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian forces there, CNN reports. Moscow demanded that the city – under attack for almost a month now – surrender by 5 a.m. today, but Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, “There can be no talk of any surrenders, laying down of arms,” the Guardian reports. “Instead of wasting time … just open a [humanitarian] corridor,” she said.

More context: Thousands of residents of Mariupol are being taken out of bomb shelters by soldiers and sent to Russia against their will, the city council announced Saturday, CNN reported. Meanwhile, videos show residents in the port city of Berdyansk who were protesting the Russian invasion getting arrested and beaten, the Ukrinform website reported. Russian tug boats were towing away Ukrainian cargo ships filled with grain, according to Unian. There was a leak of deadly ammonia gas in the city of Sumy after the Russian bombing of a chemical plant today, Forbes reports.

Worth noting: A video of a Ukrainian border guard shaming the Belarusian ambassador has gone viral, RFE/RL reports. As ambassador Ihar Sokol was leaving on 18 March, a Ukrainian border officer tried to hand him a bag containing “30 pieces of silver,” a Biblical reference to the price Judas was paid to betray Jesus. When the ambassador refused to take the bag and started to walk away, the guard threw it at him along with the parting words “with disdain,” The Express reported.



News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A famous Ukrainian chef who’s now a refugee in the Czech Republic served up borscht on Prague’s popular Naplavka riverwalk area over the weekend, according to the lifestyle magazine eXtra.cz. Olga Martynovska, who has made appearances on the Ukrainian version of MasterChef, flew the now-familiar blue and yellow flag of her country while selling fresh borscht and other Ukrainian specialties. Proceeds from her food stand went to help Ukrainians back home, and Martynovska plans to do it again on Saturday, 26 March.

The Baltic states have joined together to open up their education systems for Ukrainian refugees at all levels, Interfax-Ukraine reports. The education ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania issued a statement that schooling from kindergarten to higher education, as well as youth centers and related organizations for people up to 26 years old, will be available for the refugees. Estonia’s efforts will include both short-term and long-term programs for the new students, according to the announcement.

Southeastern Europe

Russia threatened to take steps if Bosnia joins NATO , bne Intellinews reports. “If [Bosnia] decides to be a member of any alliance, that is an internal matter,” Russian ambassador Igor Kalabukhov said last week. “Our response is a different matter. Ukraine’s example shows what we expect. Should there be any threat, we will respond,” he said. Bosnian leaders and the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo condemned the threat; Bosniak member of the Bosnian presidency Sefik Dzaferovic said it was an attack on the country’s sovereignty.





Eastern Europe and Russia

Morgues in Belarus are full of dead Russian soldiers, according to RFE/RL. In early March, the morgue in Mazyr, near the Ukrainian border, was already full of corpses sent from field hospitals in other parts of Belarus. After local residents filmed body bags being loaded onto Russian railway cars, Russian authorities started loading them at night. In the nearby town of Homel, the bodies of more than 2,500 soldiers had already been transported back to Russia as of 13 March, according to a worker at the Homel regional clinical hospital.





Central Asia

A journalist in Kazakhstan has won a rare legal victory days after the president promised greater freedom of the press, Eurasianet reported. The Kazakh Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a 2021 military court ruling requiring journalist Tatyana Kovalyova to issue retractions of articles about a corruption case. The group For Defense of Freedom said the decision was a “rare, not to say unique, occurrence.” In a state of the nation speech last week, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced government reforms would include expanding media independence.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijan and Iran have cut Armenia out of a transit agreement, according to Eurasianet. The plans call for a new highway and train line as well as four bridges over the Aras River, which defines the border between Azerbaijan and Iran. After war between the two countries in 2020, Azerbaijan demanded that Armenia allow transit to its Nakhchivan exclave, but talks have stalled. The new routes through Iran “will put an end to Armenia’s years-long policy of blockade of Nakhchivan,” Azerbaijani senior foreign policy advisor Hikmat Hajiyev said.



