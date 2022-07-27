Plus: Czech-German wildfire, Turkey drills in Mediterranean, Ukraine blacklist, and more.

The Big Story: Exposed: ‘Leaderless’ Terrorist Movement of Neo-Nazi Youth

What happened: A terrorist network stretching across Europe and North America is made up of young people espousing far-right ideas and trumpeting Nazi propaganda, according to the results of a lengthy investigation by reporters from Welt am Sonntag, Insider, and Politico. Active members planning for and responsible for acts of violence can be found throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe – including Britain, Sweden, Romania, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, and Denmark.

More context: Groups, cells, and individuals of the network lionize Anders Breivik, the far-right terrorist who murdered 77 people in Norway in 2011, and follow the writings of the American Nazi Party’s James Mason.

Worth noting: A Frontline/ProPublica investigation in 2018 similarly found a leaderless terrorist network – also inspired by James Mason – that had been responsible for multiple attacks in the United States. The report determined that though institigators of terroristic hate crimes are often seen as lone wolves, many of them are in fact part of the White Power movement behind decades of violence – from the Oklahoma City bombing of a federal building in 1995 to more recent attacks on synagogues and Black churches.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The fire raging for the past four days in Czechia’s Bohemian Switzerland National Park – now burning across the border into Germany – has led the Czech and German foreign ministers to call for the creation of a Central European network of firefighting organizations, Czech Radio reports. The smell of the wildfire, which has burned 1,000 hectares and caused 450 people to be evacuated, is even detectable in the Czech capital of Prague some 100 kilometers away, the BBC reports.

In yet more fallout over the now-infamous “race-mixing” speech by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last weekend, one of his longtime advisers has resigned over what she called “a pure Nazi text ” that was “openly racist,” while Holocaust survivors are calling for the EU to take action, according to Euronews and AFP, citing local media. In a letter responding to Zsuzsa Hegedus’ resignation, Orban – known for his anti-immigrant stance – denied being a racist, blamed the media for misrepresenting his comments, and said his government takes a “zero tolerance” approach to anti-semitism and racism. The International Auschwitz Committee called on Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to confront Orban about the issue during the latter’s official visit to Vienna tomorrow.





Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is on Ukraine’s recently released blacklist of 75 disseminators of Russian propaganda, The Slovak Spectator reports. The list also includes Dragana Trifkovic – who was kicked out of the Democratic Party of Serbia in 2016 – along with many figures from Germany, France, and elsewhere. From the United States, the list includes Republican Senator Rand Paul, former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, political scientist John Mearsheimer, and journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Southeastern Europe

The Soviet-era plane that crashed in Greece 10 days ago was carrying Serbian-made weapons slated for the Bangladeshi Defense Ministry via a deal brokered by a Bosnian-based company owned by a Polish weapons firm, BIRN reports. Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic denied speculation that the arms were heading to Ukraine, saying the only connection was the plane’s ownership by a Ukrainian company. The plane took off from Serbia and was heading to Jordan; Greek authorities are still investigating the crash, which killed all eight crew members.

Romania’s wheat crop has declined 25% this year due to drought, Romania Insider reports. The country generates close to 10% of wheat production in the EU and accounted for a quarter of the bloc’s wheat exports in the last year, according to European Commission data cited by Insider.

The Slovenian government doesn’t expect any gas rationing this winter despite the energy crisis stemming from Russia’s cuts in supplies, Total Slovenia News reports. Infrastructure Minister Bojan Kumer said the country has low gas consumption compared to Italy and Croatia, and supply connections with neighboring countries mean that any shortage “can be quickly covered and supplied with other systems.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The upheaval in Italian politics gives an opening for Russian interference in the upcoming election on 25 September via an onslaught of fake news, according to former Prime Minister Enrico Letta, the head of the Democratic Party, Euractiv reports. Letta is trailing a rightist alliance, and his two main rivals, Forza Italia and the League, have displayed close connections with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the past.

The EU is losing to Russia in engaging the online court of public opinion, according to an analysis from Politico. The attention received by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent op-ed blaming the West for the growing food crisis, as opposed to silence from EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell – who is supposed to be in charge of countering Moscow’s propaganda – is just one recent example that shows how Europe is losing the disinformation battle with Russia, according to Politico.

Borderlands

Turkey will resume drilling for gas off its coast in the Mediterranean near the territorial waters of Cyprus on 9 August, the Energy Ministry announced yesterday, Euractiv reports. In 2020, the EU became involved in a dispute between the two countries over an incursion into territorial waters. Turkey has controlled the northern part of the island of Cyprus since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the region, though officially the entire island is EU territory.

