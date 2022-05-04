Plus: Saving Albanian pelicans, Hungary eyeing Transcarpathia, Georgian wins EU book award, and more.

The Big Story: Pope Warns Russian Orthodox Leader Not to Be ‘Putin’s Altar Boy’

What happened: Pope Francis says he told the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become an “altar boy” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to an interview published yesterday and cited by the Catholic News Service. The Pope said he spoke with Kirill for 40 minutes on 16 March via Zoom, but Kirill spent 20 of those minutes reading from prepared notes about “all the justifications for war” on Ukraine. The Pope said he replied, “Brother, we are not clerics of state, we cannot use the language of politics but that of Jesus … The Patriarch cannot transform himself into Putin’s altar boy.”

More context: Moscow continued bombing targets throughout Ukraine though some recent civilian evacuations have been successful, AP reports. Russia also continues to fire missiles at Mariupol’s Azovtal steelworks, which is harboring at least 200 civilians – including over 30 children – and the last Ukrainian forces in the city, according to RTE. The mayor of Mariupol announced today that contact with the fighters has been lost. A new AP report on the infamous 16 March bombing by Russia of a Mariupol theater serving as a civilian shelter says the attack killed 600 people.

Worth noting: U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been in Russian custody for over two months, is being wrongfully detained, the U.S. State Department formally declared yesterday, AFP reports. The Kremlin has denied reports that Putin will use World War II Victory Day celebrations on 9 May to formally declare war on Ukraine, according to Reuters. The EU is planning a Russian oil ban, BBC reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungary’s ambivalent reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is raising fears that Budapest wants to take over the Transcarpathia region in Ukraine, BIRN reports. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Verschchuk said recently that Hungary’s relatively soft stance was “maybe because they silently dream of our Transcarpathia.” Hungary lost control of the region after World War I, and far-right voices in Hungary have been advocating for its return. “We must be emotionally and financially ready to welcome the Hungarian territory,” Csaba Belenessy, a commentator and ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said in March.

The Czech Republic had the lowest unemployment rate in the EU in March, continuing a trend over the last several years, according to Czech Radio, citing a local news report of Eurostat data. Unemployment was at 3.4%, compared to the EU average of 6.2% and 6.8% in the eurozone.

Southeastern Europe

A proposal to save pelicans in Albania has been shortlisted for support by the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA), Exit News reports. The plan by the Albanian Ornithological Society to preserve wetlands in the 200,000-hectare Divjaka-Karavasta National Park, a breeding ground for the Dalmatian Pelican, is one of five projects being considered for funding. The park is at risk due to poaching, climate change, agricultural development, and uncontrolled tourism, Exit News notes. The public can vote on what to fund, though voting ends today.

Poaching of wild sturgeon in the Danube River and its delta on the Black Sea remains a major problem in Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine, according to a new analysis from the World Wide Fund For Nature. Even though fishing for or selling the wild sturgeon and products from the fish is illegal in these countries, reports of violations were roughly the same in 2021 as in the three previous years. The levels of wild sturgeon are dangerously low, and one type of the fish – the Russian sturgeon – is believed to be on the verge of extinction in the Danube, the report notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukrainian refugees are ditching Russia as fast as possible, The Moscow Times reports. Russia has spent only 10% of the budget allocations for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, and some accommodation sites remain vacant. Though official figures say more than 1 million refugees have entered Russia, activists say most Ukrainians soon leave to travel on to Europe or western Ukraine. The Kremlin “overestimated the country’s appeal” even for Russian-speaking Ukrainians, political analyst Konstantin Kalachev said. “Many cannot and do not want to live in a country that has wiped their lives off the face of the earth,” said an unnamed lawyer who aids refugees, according to The Moscow Times.

China seems to be avoiding any aid to Russia’s war on Ukraine, Reuters reports. Senior U.S. officials say no overt Chinese military and economic support has been detected. China has not even taken advantage of steep discounts in oil from Russia and has made no new contracts between its state oil refineries and Russia. The news comes amid a scheduled trip to Asia by U.S. President Joe Biden later this month and the administration’s upcoming release of its first national security strategy dealing with China’s influence on the world stage.

Central Asia

After a two-hour trial, a leader of Tajikistan’s Pamiri community who was extradited from Russia to Tajikistan has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, apparently for hostage-taking, Eurasianet reports, citing RFE/RL’s Tajik service. Amriddin Alovatshoyev was involved in Moscow protests against a Tajik government crackdown on the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) in November. In January he was extradited from Russia, where at least 15 Tajik opposition supporters have disappeared since 2015, according to human rights activists, a previous report from RFE/RL notes. The Pamiris are an Eastern Iranian ethnic group native to the GBAO.

The Caucasus

A Georgian author has won the European Union Prize for Literature, the website WeBalkans.eu reports. The top prize went to Georgian writer Iva Pezuashvili for the novel A Garbage Chute, while writers from Ukraine, Bosnia, Belgium, Ireland, and Spain received special mentions.

