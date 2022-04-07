Even with mass graves on its outskirts, the Ukrainian capital begins a tentative return to normal life. From Respekt.

Nowadays, Kyiv is a city of paradoxes whose depth is probably not seen elsewhere. Even as the northwestern suburb of Bucha was littered with corpses this week, a markedly different mood was evident in Kyiv itself. In the Podil district, within sight of the broad Dnieper, the streets are almost empty, as in the rest of the city. But as the danger of a Russian attack on Kyiv subsides, signs of normal life are returning.

A group of teachers from a local school took advantage of the sunny weather after a snowy, cold weekend and gathered on a square by a coffee kiosk that opened for the first time in a month. Music plays from the speakers. One says her school is working, even if only remotely for now: “How we learned to do it during COVID comes in handy now.”

But there are few children in the city, and it’s no different in Podil. Of the 26 students the teacher had in her class before the war, only five have stayed home. Seven left with their parents to western Ukraine; the rest are abroad, and one girl is missing.

After coffee, the four teachers arranged what they called an excursion to St. Michael’s Monastery, one of Kyiv’s landmarks, standing on a hill above the river. There’s a good view of it from the kiosk. The teachers look up the hill and tempt me to join. I decline, but it doesn’t dampen their enthusiasm. “When we win, come again; you’ll enjoy it more,” one teacher offers as their monastery guide arrives.

Most of the shops on Podil’s main street are still closed, but a branch of a Ukrainian bank already has reopened. Of course there are no clients inside yet; the five employees just sit ready in their places and watch for any arrivals. Banking services work. You can pay by card at a nearby grocery store, and several ATMs in the area are reliable even during the war.

The same can’t quite be said of the local metro station. The entrance is lined with sandbags like everywhere else in Kyiv, and there is no access to the platforms. You have to walk a kilometer to the next stop and hope that you catch one of the rare trains on the blue line, now running at roughly 90-minute intervals. That’s because one track is occupied by stationary cars where people sleep in fear of night raids and rockets. A free shuttle runs on the other track.

The metro is absolutely crucial for transport in this city of 4 million, but right now its main problem is that major transfer stations are closed. If passengers want to change lines, they have to connect by taxi or walk.

Even so, Kyiv is noticeably reviving. Restaurants remain closed, but throughout the city windows and kiosks are serving fast food. Grocery stores close at about 6 p.m., and after 8 p.m. there is a curfew, but the stores already are decently stocked and you can buy all the essentials. In a small market near my hotel, a customer asked the sales clerk about bananas. She threw up her hands, as if such a question at a time when Russian tanks are next door had hit a nerve, and replied, “We have oranges and apples, that’s not enough? No bananas yet.”

But there soon might be bananas too, along with a return of life. Night evacuation trains no longer are the only ones running between Lviv and Kyiv. There are regular express trains both day and night. And people with suitcases or pets are getting off those trains in Kyiv. They are coming home, to try it out.

…

Marek Svehla is head of the commentary section of the Prague-based Respekt newsweekly. He writes about topics including Czech and foreign politics and the environment.