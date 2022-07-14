Fact or invented, this Bosnian epic is a superb multigenerational story.

Kin, by Miljenko Jergovic. Translated from the Croatian by Russell Scott Valentino. Archipelago Books, 2021. 911 pages.

“If there had been no Austro-Hungarian empire, I would never have been born, the parents of my grandparents would have never met … In this sense my birth was, from before the beginning, a political project,” writes Miljenko Jergovic early in Kin, his latest book to be translated into English.

His endeavor of epic proportions that covers more than one hundred years of history and spans more than 900 pages is also political in nature: while writing his family narratives, one of the most recognized Croatian and Bosnian authors subsequently explores the complex past of Bosnia and the former Yugoslavia that have often made his family members – and his countrymen – disoriented and despondent but also passionate and narrow-minded. The turbulent historical times of the First and Second World Wars, as well as the most recent ethnic war of the 1990s, are a milieu that generates Jergovic’s family history and, ultimately, his fate. In that regard, Kin is an intimate and painstakingly detailed attempt to comprehend one’s own identity.

The author’s grandmother, Olga Stubler, on the left, with her sisters Regina (called Rika), Karla (Lola), and brother Rudolf (Nano). “The sisters had not yet reached maidenhood or started going to the hair salon, and the time of crazy extravagant hairdos had been ended by the Great War and the Spanish flu that had ravaged Europe.”

Jergovic concentrates on the Stublers, his mother’s side of the family. Even though there are more than 50 of them, the family narrative is centered around the author’s mother, his grandparents, his uncle, and the author himself, all of whose histories are summarized in the concise, opening chapter of the book. The family history starts in 1920 with Jergovic’s great-grandfather, Karlo, a Swabian German from the Banat who was transferred from his comfortable position as stationmaster in Dubrovnik to Sarajevo. The transfer was a royal punishment for supporting a railmen’s strike, “for the betrayal of his caste and his nation,” but in Sarajevo he insists on his identity by speaking only German to his four children. The chronicle also includes a decision to send Jergovic’s uncle, Karlo’s grandchild, to the Nazi German army in 1942 in a miscalculated attempt to save his life. Grotesquely, the uncle becomes the only fatality in his unit, while the rest join the Yugoslav Partisans a few days later. His death has long-reaching consequences for the family, whose members are also Jewish, leftists, fascists, and communists, but psychologically and emotionally the most affected is Jergovic’s mother Javorka: devastated by her older son’s death, Jergovic’s grandmother harshly distances herself from her much younger, second-born daughter. In a similar manner, Jergovic had a tumultuous relationship with his mother, whose lifelong depression and detachment from her only child stems from a family trauma.

Miljenko Jergovic was born (1966), grew up, and attended university in Sarajevo. In 1993 he escaped the besieged city and settled in Zagreb, where he still lives. A novelist, story writer, and columnist, he has received numerous awards. His many works include the novels The Walnut Mansion; Volga, Volga; Ruta Tannenbaum; and Buick Riviera (director Goran Rusinovic’s film version won a raft of prizes), and the short story collections Mama Leone and Sarajevo Marlboro.

“Mama Ionesco: A Report,” the most effective and compelling section of the book, is a gripping, emotionally charged analysis of that relationship and the author’s complex ancestry. These elements are leitmotifs of Jergovic’s text: they are revisited, re-discussed, and reinforced not only in Kin but also in his previous books, such as Mama Leone (1999). Even the family photographs that function as an epilogue to the volume are an illustration of the family narrative; each photo is accompanied by a short summary of those photographed, already discussed in detail in the book. And, yet, the complex chronicle seems to be ever evasive, in a constant need to be resurrected and preserved.

Jergovic’s family is of kuferashi, middle-class professionals who moved to Bosnia from different parts of the Austro-Hungarian empire in the early 20th century during the reign of Franz Joseph. The term, based on the German word for a suitcase (Koffer), was coined by the local population to designate non-natives but who, according to Jergovic, “with their cultures and languages in tow … created their own extra-national identity whose cultural bedrock was stronger than their ethnic affiliation.” Possibly so. But the term also signals a perpetual dislocation, and a somewhat ironical recognition of the kuferash otherness manifested through their multilingualism and multiethnicity. Therefore, even though it is unsettling and disappointing, Jergovic suggests that it is not surprising that he left his native Sarajevo under siege in 1993 to settle in Zagreb, never to return. It seemed to be his destiny; an only child, he also appears to be the last kuferash in his family. Moreover, Jergovic writes, “The war of 1992 finished them off.” A multicultural lineage of Germanic, Romance, and Slavic languages and different religious denominations was squashed out by divisive nationalistic politics. The only contemporary proof of the kuferash identity in the Bosnian capital can be found in the city’s architecture.

Javorka, Miljenko Jergovic’s mother, in her final year of gymnasium, posing for a professional photo in front of the Natural History Museum in Sarajevo.

And to that architecture, what a paean Jergovic writes! In “Inventories,” a section of 22 chapters that range from two-page notes to long personal narratives, Jergovic delivers a nostalgic, irate, touching, and, above everything, beautiful homage to Sarajevo and its geography. On a walk along the city’s main tram route, “Marshal Tito Street: Dream and Memory,” Jergovic encapsulates Sarajevo’s distinctiveness: for instance, its beginnings are abrupt (“To one side the circus grounds, to the other the Musala”); it is closer to a provincial town than a metropolis (“The poor of Sarajevo were not clearly separated from the well-off”); it is reflective of at least three religions (“those few literate imams, rabbis, Catholic monks, or Orthodox priests”); and it has been an obsessive subject for artists (“Emir Kusturica … mythologized the Gorica of his youth”). The street ironically also keeps the name of the former Yugoslav leader Josip Broz Tito, who commonly generates melancholy for the older and resentment for the younger generations. On the other hand, a repurposed evangelical church “is a metaphor for the end of one history,” and while historically induced transformations and migrations Jergovic does not find exceptional to Sarajevo, he claims that in other cities of the world “those who left earlier left happier.” Jergovic’s focus on friends, neighbors, and random, odd city folk that comprised the microcosmos of his diverse family recalls in gesture Orhan Pamuk’s Istanbul. Complicated but loving, Jergovic’s hometown is a city of the past. It is also an integral part of his identity, reminiscent of his kuferash family.

Autobiographical in nature and diverse in form, Kin is as well a literary metaphor of the region caught in the vortex of historical and political forces. Jergovic includes nonfiction, fiction, poetry, photography, and documents in the book, creating a mythology of everyday life in the style of Thomas Mann whom he repeatedly references. In the opening pages, the author establishes a resemblance between the uncle who initiates the generational trauma and a character from a Mann novel: “he looks like a young aristocrat … someone who will die by the end of the book … but his will not be ordinary, quotidian death for in it will be gathered the destiny of a family or even that of an entire generation.” Similarly, Jergovic ascertains a connection with Ivo Andric, the only ex-Yugoslav Nobel Prize winner in literature (1961), who was born in Bosnia, educated all over the Austro-Hungarian empire, and settled in Belgrade. Andric mostly wrote about the Ottoman Bosnia of his early childhood. Mann and Andric, though, are only the most dominant authors of Jergovic’s literary kin; he associates his writing with Luigi Pirandello, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Leo Tolstoy, Maxim Gorky, Pearl Buck, Gustav Flaubert, Ivan Bunin, Knut Hamsun, Danilo Kis, Milos Crnjanski, and Bora Stankovic.

Russell Scott Valentino’s translation is nuanced and precise, excellently transcribing Jergovic’s style as it ranges from poetic melancholy to political declarations. Valentino’s decision to translate this Goliath of a book must be applauded and cherished as one more reminder about the significance of literary translators in the seemingly globalized world.

…

Damjana Mraovic-O’Hare publishes about American and Slavic literatures. She teaches at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee, where she also directs the Writing Center.

Photos courtesy of Archipelago Books.