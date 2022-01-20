From food to tennis, the Balkans serve up conflict with a side of contradictions.

In the Balkans, some wars have their comic side.

Cultural wars at least. Take the moussaka case. Just before the New Year, bad news broke about the beloved potato and minced meat dish. According to a British survey, Bulgarian moussaka has a massive carbon footprint.

A small minority reacted with “Shame on us.” But the patriots got their Bulgarian backs up. Even the vice premier in the new government, eco-activist Borislav Sandov of the Greens, jumped in. He felt obliged to defend moussaka, pointing to the much more dangerous beefsteak instead. Some commentators aimed to discredit the source as fake news or “an irrelevant British website, full of British frustrations.”

The survey, by Uswitch, a London-based energy price comparison and service site, was published in an online article by Forbes India. Complicating matters, this piece had “beef-heavy” Bulgarian moussaka as the biggest carbon culprit, whereas the study actually put it at number three. (Stoofvlees, a Belgian beef stew, held the top spot.)

Greek internet sites joined the fray, claiming moussaka as Greek. Actually, moussaka is neither Greek nor Bulgarian; it came to the Balkans from Arabic lands via Turkey.

The flames of that culinary crisis were barely extinguished when the real fire began to burn. Novak “Nole” Djokovic vs. Australia was a true Balkan hit. Needless to say, Bulgaria, the least-vaccinated EU country, kept abreast of the heated debate about the tennis star’s attempt to break the COVID rules and Canberra’s resolute response.

Both sides of the dispute claimed the underdog position. Pro-Australians said they were defending the rules against an arrogant, rich transgressor. Proponents of Djokovic argued that an arrogant and rich Anglo-Saxon world was hurting a brave achiever from a poor Balkan country.

The argument transcended social media and entered the mainstream. Major Bulgarian TV stations sent special envoys to Belgrade to cover the Djokovic family’s fury. But there was higher-level intrigue: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic intervened in favor of Djokovic, while Premier Ana Brnabic, a Vucic appointee, slammed the star for “clear violations” of his COVID isolation requirements.

This is not the first time the Serbian power duo has played good cop–bad cop in the East and West game. Note their vaccinations: Vucic took the Chinese Sinopharm. Brnabic opted for German-American Pfizer. Some ministers went with the Russian Sputnik V, making the geopolitical balance complete.

Back in Bulgaria, 7/8 TV broadcast a song-and-dance routine about Djokovic, which made headlines in Serbia. It was produced and performed by the team of station owner Slavi Trifonov. The station is the cradle of his “There is Such a People” party, which had a spectacular rise and decline in 2021. It took a skeptical position toward pandemic rules and vaccines and has ended up a minor coalition partner in Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s four-party government.

The song illustrates some curious characteristics of Balkan cultural wars. One line, riffing on a Serbian grilled meat dish and the region’s favorite booze, goes: “Pljeskavica and pear rakia will kill Delta and Omicron. Mad Nole beats them, winning Balkan glory.”

The word “them” is key: it is Balkans vs. the West. In the end, you are not sure, however, whether the song glorifies, parodies, or criticizes Djokovic. Maybe a little bit of each.

It is a Balkan feature to mix hot argument with irony and exaggeration. The Bulgarian nationalist party Vazrazhdane (Revival) rails against COVID restrictions and dismisses vaccines as “experimental substances.” But an investigation by the private broadcaster bTV revealed that one deputy in three of its parliamentary group is vaccinated.

This seeming contradiction did not discourage the party’s fans. Just the opposite: The vaccine cultural war got hotter, with political foes bandying about the same terminology. Hristo Petrov (stage name Itso Hazarta), a rapper and member of parliament, labeled Vazrazhdane “a handful of wretched fascists.” Vazrazhdane likes to call its opponents “medical fascists.”

Neither is true or fair. Yet with Balkan cultural wars you never know. Sometimes there is hate, sometimes fun. Most of the time it’s a mixture of both, cooked with spices.

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.