The Big Story: Moldovan Lawmakers Approve Natalia Gavrilita as Prime Minister

What happened: The Moldovan parliament on Friday confirmed Natalia Gavrilita as prime minister and approved her plans to form a new government, Euractiv reports. Gavrilita, a former Minister of Finance who received the nomination from President Maia Sandu, said her priorities were a transformation of Moldova and its political class as well as ending corruption.

More context: Gavrilita said she was increasing the number of cabinet ministers from nine to 13. The focus of the government, she added, will be reforming the justice system, attracting investment, creating high-paying jobs and raising pensions. “The new government will not steal, promote laws that will encourage embezzlement or divide state money,” Gavrilita said.

Worth noting: Parliamentary elections last month resulted in a clear win for Sandu’s pro-Western Action and Solidarity PAS party with 52.7 percent of the vote. As Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty notes, the incoming government expects to receive 600 million euros ($708 million) between 2022 and 2024 in assistance from the EU in addition to funds from the IMF.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Since Friday, Hungarian shops have been required to use “closed wrapping” when selling children’s books seen as promoting homosexuality, gender change or containing “explicit” depictions of sexuality, Reuters reports. Additionally, shops are required to sell such books separately and more than 200 meters away from a school or church. The new restrictions come in the wake of a law passed in June banning LGBT education in schools which received widespread criticism; the European Commission launched legal action against Budapest on the grounds that the law was at odds with European values. Back in January, Budapest also asked a publisher to print disclaimers identifying books containing “behavior inconsistent with traditional gender roles.”

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Warsaw yesterday to protest the ongoing repression in neighboring Belarus, The Associated Press reports. Many of the protesters carried the Belarusian opposition’s red-and-white flag and chanted “Long live Belarus.” The march comes one year after the contested presidential election in Belarus that gave another victory to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka and led to a wave of repression and arrests against the opposition. A similar protest took place in Kyiv and was attended by around 500 people. Thousands of Belarusians have fled to Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine as well as other European countries in the past year.

Southeastern Europe

The smoke and smell from a landfill fire will persist in Belgrade for several days, RFE/RL reports, citing authorities. The fire broke out on Saturday at a landfill in the village of Vinca on the outskirts of the Serbian capital; efforts to fully extinguish the fire are still ongoing, according to Belgrade city government official Darko Glavas. The fire enveloped Belgrade in smoke, haze and foul smells over the weekend. Mayor Zoran Radojcic advised local residents to close their windows, stay indoors if they sense smoke outside, and to keep calm. “Although people are likely to see the smoke for the next few days, I assure you there is no need for fear and panic,” Radojcic said.

The Bulgarian Olympic team has ended the Russian dominance of rhythmic gymnastics after winning the gold medal for their group event, Reuters reports. The five-member Bulgarian team won yesterday’s event with a routine set to Bulgarian folk music arranged by well-known Bulgarian percussionist Stoyan Yankulov. Russian athletes, competing under the Russian Olympic Committee banner instead of the Russian flag in the wake of a doping scandal, won the silver medal, while the Italian team took the bronze. The Russian team had previously won every gold medal since the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000.

Bulgarian gymnasts celebrate winning the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on 8 August 2021. Photo by Bulgarian gymnast Simona Dyankova/Instagram.

Eastern Europe and Russia

After an almost six-year ban, Russia resumed flights to Egypt today, AP reports. EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow earlier today and landed at the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, where it was welcomed by a ceremonial “water salute” along with flowers and balloons for its passengers, according to a statement from Egypt’s national carrier. Flights between Russia and Egypt were suspended following the bombing of a Russian airliner flying out of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in October 2015 that killed all passengers onboard. The local branch of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombing and Russian officials cited insufficient security procedures at Egyptian airports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that peace in eastern Ukraine depends on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, RFE/RL reports. Zelenskiy “really wants” the conflict to end, adding “Unfortunately, not everything depends on me,” he said last week. “I believe and don’t hide it at all,” Zelenskiy said, “and the president of the Russian Federation knows my opinion — today 90 percent of success in the return of the Donbas, peace in Ukraine, the de-occupation of our territories, depends on one person.” The Ukrainian president also said that the “occupied” territories of eastern Ukraine will never be Russian, adding that he encouraged local residents who consider themselves Russian and the region part of Russia to go and “seek a place in Russia.”

Central Asia

Overworked and underpaid doctors plus a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic are stretching the medical system in Kazakhstan to its limits, Eurasianet reports. An advertisement posted in June on the state’s electronic job center announcing 30,000 vacancies for health workers only attracted 561 applications as of last week, according to local media. Official data from 2019 shows that doctors at city clinics received base salaries of $200, which can increase by $100 with overtime hours. The government had promised monthly top-up allowances from 212,500 tenge ($500) to 850,000 tenge ($1,900) for medical staff treating coronavirus patients, but according to many health workers the payments were either delayed or not made at all.

Borderlands