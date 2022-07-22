Plus: Really cold bar in Prague, Russian tennis star comes out, trafficking in Albania, and more.

The Big Story: UN-Brokered Deal Eases Fears of Global Food Crisis

What happened: Officials from Ukraine and Russia are set to sign an agreement in Istanbul today designed to end Moscow’s blockade of Ukrainian grain and fertilizer shipments across the Black Sea, France 24 reports. The deal, brokered by the UN with the involvement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would help ease a food crisis that has sent grain prices across the globe skyrocketing.

More context: The deal would establish a control center in Istanbul staffed by UN, Turkish, Russian, and Ukrainian officials to coordinate the grain shipments, inspect the cargoes for weapons, and guarantee safe passage of the ships. Ukrainian officials maintained they are not directly cooperating with Moscow. “Ukraine does not sign any documents with Russia. We will sign an agreement with Turkey and the UN,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter, adding that Russia would be signing a separate “mirror” agreement, The Moscow Times reports.

Worth noting: Meanwhile, Russia continued its attacks on several fronts in Ukraine. At least three people were killed and 23 injured after multiple strikes Thursday on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, AP reports. Strikes also hit critical infrastructure in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine from Wednesday night through Thursday morning, and bombardment of Kramatorsk and Siversk continued into today, RFE/RL reports, while Ukrainian forces are successfully repelling Russian assaults on the country’s second-largest power plant, located near Donetsk.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A bar steps away from Prague’s iconic Charles Bridge offers visitors a respite from the ongoing heatwave in Europe, Reuters reports. The ICE bar, with glasses and furniture made from ice, keeps its indoor climate at minus 7 degrees Celsius and offers fleece coats and gloves to its customers, who are limited to 30 minutes inside. Warnings of extreme heat were issued in the Czech Republic, along with Italy, Poland, and Slovenia.

Coronavirus infection rates and deaths are increasing in Latvia and Slovenia. The number of new COVID-19 infections per day in Latvia recently reached its highest point since April, and three people, all elderly and unvaccinated, died of the disease on the same day, according to LETA. Slovenia reported five deaths from coronavirus Wednesday – the highest daily death toll since early May – with the peak in new infections expected next week, The Slovenia Times reports.

Southeastern Europe

Albania is failing to meet minimum standards in the struggle against human trafficking despite the country’s significant efforts, according to the latest annual U.S. State Department Trafficking in Persons report. The number of police investigations of trafficking almost doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year. However, the report found that despite “serious allegations” of official complicity in the trafficking, not a single government official had been prosecuted or convicted, and the government was also failing to adequately fund the screening of vulnerable groups.

Balkan crime gangs were behind the failed scheme to use a Slovak cultural organization in Serbia to illegally obtain Slovak citizenship or temporary residence in the country, a new intelligence report states, according to Slovak media cited by BIRN. The Slovak Information Service believes that high-ranking members of the crime organizations were involved in trying to secure a presence in Slovakia in order to expand their gangs into the region, Slovak news outlet Sme reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The decision by Russia’s highest-ranked female tennis player to come out as gay is being heralded by human rights groups as a milestone despite the repressive measures in the country, The Guardian reports. Daria Kasatkina broke the news Monday in a video interview. “This is the first time in our history that an undisputed sports star of Kasatkina’s stature has come out,” said Igor Kochetkov of the LGBT Network, “and in Putin’s Russia sport is always political.”

Central Asia

Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently announced renewed efforts for the “sinicization of Islam” to make it conform with Chinese Communist Party ideology, Eurasianet reports. Xi made his comments during a visit to the Xinjiang province – which shares borders with Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan – where a massive crackdown on dissent has been ongoing since 2014, targeting the indigenous Uyghur population and other Turkic Muslims. A recent data leak dubbed “Xinjiang Police Files” showed that, in one county alone, 12% of the population were in detention camps at one point.

The heatwave across much of the Northern Hemisphere is also affecting Central Asia, where increased pressure on the Kyrgyz electrical grid, likely caused by increased use of air conditioning, threatens to cause power outages, bne Intellinews reports. Kyrgyzstan’s Toktogul reservoir, supplying about 40% of the country’s electricity, is at an alarmingly low level, which is a concern also for Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, which also rely on the reservoir for water to irrigate crops and generate power.

Borderlands

A Russian warplane bombed a town in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province near the Turkish border, killing seven civilians including four children, according to a human rights group and a local media report cited by Euronews. A town further north was also bombed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and opposition media outlet Orient TV. The Syrian government, a key ally of Russia, frequently conducts airstrikes on the area, which is under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group linked to Al-Qaida.

