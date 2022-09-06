Plus: Kyrgyz dolls in America, ape escape in Ukraine, Orban gets Orthodox award, and more.

The Big Story: Ukrainian Flag Raised Over Kherson Region as Counteroffensive Pushes South

What happened: Ukraine’s military gains in the south, including the disabling of a key bridge used to supply Russian occupation forces, prodded Moscow to delay the staging of a sham referendum on independence for the Kherson region, BBC News reports. The Ukrainian flag is once again flying in a town in the region which had been occupied since the early days of the Russian invasion, according to the Ukrainian presidential office.

More context: The referendum in Kherson planned for this month was “paused” due to the unstable conditions for the Russian occupiers amid heavy attacks by Ukrainian forces. The Antonivskyi bridge over the Dnieper River near Kherson became unusable after weeks of Ukrainian shelling, according to an official of the local Moscow-backed administration cited by DW. Similar staged referendums are planned for the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

Worth noting: The International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to release a report later today on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, VOA reports. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi led a 14-person team of inspectors last week to the plant, which has been held by Russian forces since March.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Critics say a new course on “History and the Present” in Polish high schools uses a government-approved textbook to propagate a Catholic, conservative, and nationalist worldview, amounting to political indoctrination by the country’s ruling party, BIRN reports. The textbook’s author, a former parliamentarian for the ruling Law and Justice party, slams women’s rights and gay rights as sexual debauchery and “Neo-Marxism,” portrays the Black Lives Matter movement as racism against white people, and dismisses much of the history of Western civil rights as a “hippie revolution” which led to Charles Manson’s murder spree.

The Slovak government lost its majority in parliament yesterday when the liberal SaS party withdrew from the ruling coalition, The Slovak Spectator reports. The situation could lead to a snap election and a return to power of the scandal-ridden Smer party, whose former and current officials are leading in the polls, Euractiv reports.

Around 1,000 officials representing over 250,000 members of the Czech Confederation of Trade Unions met in Prague yesterday to call attention to the effect of inflation and the energy crisis on workers and their families and announce plans for a big demonstration in the capital next month, Czech Radio reports. Inflation in the second quarter of 2022 pushed down real wages by almost 10%, The Brno Daily reports.

Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije was in Budapest yesterday to award its highest honor, the Order of Saint Sava, to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, N1 reports. Meanwhile, a Hungarian academic with close ties to Orban – and who has been accused of Holocaust revisionism – slammed American and European leaders who, unlike Orban, did not attend the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Telex writes.

Southeastern Europe

A UN-backed project in Bosnia’s Sarajevo canton will provide free menstrual hygiene pads to female students as part of a course on menstruation in the coming school year, BIRN reports.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said she wants to spread a message of “calm and stability” between Belgrade and Pristina during her visit yesterday to Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, a region mainly populated by ethnic Serbs, Exit News reports. Meanwhile, officials representing the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Pristina and Belgrade on Friday to encourage better relations between the two countries.

Central Asia

A small company in Kyrgyzstan that makes handmade cloth dolls depicting well-known Western figures – from U.S. presidents to Elvis to baby Jesus – has found success in the American market, Eurasianet writes. Started by a husband and wife team with a background in art, the company employs about 100 craftswomen who mostly work at home in small groups to produce the dolls, which can be found in U.S. stores such as the Whole Foods supermarket chain.

Cloth dolls made in Kyrgyzstan depicting Abraham Lincoln, Queen Elizabeth, and Elvis Presley. Credit: The Silk Road Bazaar

Eastern Europe and Russia

The second city of Ukraine found itself in the news today for something other than the war when a chimpanzee escaped the Kharkiv zoo and roamed around the city streets, as captured in a tweet by journalist (and occasional Transitions contributor) Hanna Liubakova shared in The Telegraph. A zookeeper eventually coaxed the chimp to return to the zoo on a bicycle.

A Russian reporter was sentenced to 22 years in prison yesterday in the first treason conviction for a journalist since 2001, The Moscow Times reports. Defense reporter Ivan Safronov denies passing information to spies for the Czech Republic and says his prosecution is “directly related to his journalism,” including reporting on Russian arms deals.

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing war on Ukraine, according to U.S. intelligence sources cited by AP. Russia is also running short on microchips for its higher-end missiles due to the war and Western sanctions, and the Ukrainian government is warning that the Kremlin is seeking electronic parts mostly made by companies in the United States, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and Japan, Politico reports.

Borderlands

The annual inflation rate in Turkey is over 80%, according to official data released yesterday, Al-Monitor reports. The inflation crisis stemming from a variety of factors – such as the decline of the Turkish lira due to unorthodox rate cuts by the central bank as well as the spike in global energy and commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – led Turkish authorities last week to announce new price increases on gas and electricity amounting to about 20% for households and 50% for businesses.

