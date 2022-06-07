It took 12 years for the politically riven Bosnian city to form a government. How long before it builds a pool for its star swimmer?

Bosnians have a proud Olympic history as hosts of the 1984 Winter Games but have endured decades of disappointment since independence. Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of the few European countries yet to win an Olympic medal. That has the potential to change with the rise of Lana Pudar, a teenage swimmer from Mostar. But her hometown lacks an Olympic-size swimming pool. And judging by the commitment of Bosnian authorities to provide the necessary training facilities, Pudar is most likely to continue her career away from home.

Pudar, 16, competed in the 100 meter butterfly event last summer at the Tokyo Games. Although she failed to qualify for the second round, she made waves in the swimming world in December when she smashed her own national record and took the bronze medal in the women’s 200 meter butterfly at the Short Course World Championships. The achievement won her Bosnia’s first-ever medal in an elite senior competition.

Tangled Politics

In many countries, a young athlete of such talent can count on official support. Authorities at the local, regional, or national levels would ensure the proper facilities. But in a country with a convoluted political system, finding support for athletes is not easy. And it is especially difficult in Mostar.

In 2020, when the city of 105,000 held its first local elections in 12 years, it was noted that no other European city had gone so long without a government. As a relic of the 1990s war, Mostar is largely divided along ethnic lines between Bosniaks and Croats, who along with Serbs compose the three dominant constituent peoples in Bosnia. In 2010, the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina ruled that the city’s statute was discriminatory, as it provided for the same number of city council members in each of the city’s six districts, even though some Bosniak-majority districts had only a few thousand voters and one Croat district had more than 20,000 voters.

Another court case, eight years later, proved crucial in opening the way for elections to be held, when city resident Irma Baralija, a member of the liberal, multiethnic Nasa Stranka party, filed a lawsuit against the Bosnian authorities at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

In October 2019, the ECHR unanimously found that the Bosnian authorities had breached human rights by failing to take action regarding the holding of elections in Mostar and ordered the state to amend its electoral legislation within six months. The biggest Croat and Bosniak parties finally patched together an agreement, and the citizens of Mostar at last went to the polls in December 2020. That turn of events won praise from the European Commission, which had set the holding of municipal elections in Mostar as the first of 14 priorities the country needed to satisfy in order to advance in the EU accession process.

The election results, however, reinforced the political grip of the same two nationwide parties that had held sway in the city for years – the Croatian Democratic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina (HDZ BiH) and the Party of Democratic Action (SDA). Consequently, HDZ member Mario Kordic was appointed as mayor, while Salem Maric of SDA became president of the city council. Addressing the council for the first time, Kordic stressed that he would work on “a new deal” for Mostar, promising to move the city beyond the stalemate it has been in for more than a decade, forget about the ethnic divisions, and work in the interest of every citizen.

Heavy damage sustained during the Bosnian war has long since been repaired, but communal divisions linger in Mostar. Photo from www.mostar.ba.

Promises of a Pool

The new local government listed its priorities: appointing managers of public companies; rehabilitating a landfill in which poisonous garbage had been stored for years; renovating the airport; and improving the state of labor rights in the city by limiting Sunday work. So far, only the last has been introduced.

City hall also has said many times that the construction of an Olympic size swimming pool is a prime concern. But nearly a year after being sworn in, all the Mostar government managed was to earmark 120,000 convertible marks ($65,000) last November to begin work on the paperwork for the project. City hall has not responded to this reporter’s questions about the status of the project. Pudar’s head coach, Damir Djedovic, told Transitions that her Orka Water Sports Club has yet to receive any information either.

Even if Mostar’s politicians showed greater interest in the construction of the pool, the local government would hardly be able to fund the project itself. This is another perk of Bosnia’s unconventional system of government. City budgets are relatively small because taxpayer money is allocated not just to them, but also to the 10 cantons, the two entities, and the national government, putting great strain on the financial capabilities of a country with a small population and a weak economy. According to unofficial estimates, the swimming pool will cost about 12 million marks to build. With this in mind, the city council in December adopted a resolution to officially request funding for the pool from the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, the Federation entity, and state-level authorities.

Mostar city hall has not responded to questions about which levels of government, if any, have positively answered its request.

Bosnia’s ‘Pool Drain’ Problem

Having to train abroad due to lack of basic equipment has always been a harsh reality for Bosnian star athletes, especially swimmers. In fact, Pudar’s story felt like deja vu for Bosnians. Many remember the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where another swimmer from Mostar caught the nation’s attention. Amina Kajtaz swam under the Bosnian flag in Rio and held several Bosnian national records. Rightfully feeling that her homeland was unable to meet her basic career needs, Kajtaz opted for Croatian citizenship in 2020; and although she still competes for Bosnia, some say she might represent Croatia in the coming years. One cannot help but think that this is what the future holds for Lana Pudar as well.

Electioneering already is under way ahead of October’s elections in Bosnia. For ordinary citizens, it means that the government might actually make investments to enhance the quality of life. While this may be no more than a well-tested election year stratagem for those in power, it also is a time when the likes of Lana Pudar can hope that those in power will listen to their constituents. This is why it comes as no surprise that the government of the Federation entity has allocated 8 million marks in this year’s draft budget for the construction of the swimming pool in Mostar.

A budget item like this is significant, but it does not mean that the swimming pool will be built in the foreseeable future. For that to happen, city authorities would have to speed up the paperwork, decide where to build the facility, seek bids, select the contractor, and so forth. The divided city would need to act as a single community.

It took the Bosnian Sports Federation’s naming of Lana Pudar as the country’s athlete of the year for the government to start taking into consideration what she and other top Bosnian sports figures have requested for years. She is just one of many Bosnian young people who suffer from entrenched corruption and political deadlock. With or without government support, a talent as exceptional as Pudar most likely will manage to find her way to the world’s premier swim meets. But it remains to be seen whether she will continue celebrating her achievements with the flag of Bosnia and Herzegovina next to her name.

…

Emir Velic is a researcher at Istinomjer, a fact-checking platform operated by Zasto ne (Why Not), a Sarajevo-based NGO. He monitors statements of public officials and political parties for accuracy, consistency, and fulfillment of political promises.