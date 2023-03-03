From first aid kits to drones and trucks, soldiers are getting what they need through an informal network of tuned-in volunteers.

Last July, Vlad Nimak gave up his guitar for a drone. Originally a music teacher and musician from Lviv in western Ukraine, Nimak joined the Ukrainian armed forces and became a drone pilot. Weathering the cold, electrical outages, and Russian attacks, he heard of an organization specifically looking to aid musicians like him on the front lines. Nimak reached out to the group via Instagram. A few weeks later, he and his army crew had a brand new DJI Mavic 3 drone that he still pilots to this day. Used mainly for reconnaissance, the device can also drop small explosives.

“I was fantastically happy because it helped us, it helps us every day,” he said about the aid. “This fund helps the army because drones, instruments for drones, and different power bank chargers, among other things, will make us win this war.”

Photo by Aris Messinis, courtesy of MDU.

Musicians Helping Musicians

Joining the ranks of thousands of Ukrainian civilians volunteering and organizing to help the war effort, Musicians Defend Ukraine (MDU) has been raising money and donating supplies to musicians turned soldiers for almost a year. Focusing on a narrow group to help and using music to bring supporters together, MDU says their musician-focused aid sidesteps the bureaucracy of larger aid institutions to deliver quick assistance to soldiers.

“It was an idea, a concept, because there’s such a wide range of people to help and sometimes I guess people outside of Ukraine can be distracted because you can donate here or donate there,” said MDU co-founder Lesik Omodada. “People from different cultures, initiatives, companies, or just musicians all over the world, they can help directly to their colleagues. It’s really simple to understand, and it’s really transparent to see how your money works.”

Speaking on a Facebook call in late January between attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region, Nimak described MDU’s streamlined system of delivering needed equipment and supplies. After making contact with MDU, soldiers supply verification of their identity, unit, and its location, and list what they require on a Google sheet. MDU then puts the wheels in motion.

“They just help without any question in different and very comfortable ways,” he said. “We just send documentation of what we need, like a request, and in a few days they send it to us. They’re very cool, communicative persons.” Nimak also says that compared to applying for aid from larger organizations helping the military, working with MDU has been a better experience.

Starting as a concept of “musicians helping musicians” in April 2022, six people in the music business got together to support their musician friends who were joining the army or volunteering in other ways. Lesik Omodada and Oleksandr Drachuk are producers and engineers who run a recording studio, Shpytal Records; Kateryna Voichuk and Yuri Bazaka run Kontrabass Promo out of Kyiv, and Anton Pushkar and Anna Evstigneeva are members of the psychedelic-rock band Love’N’Joy. As of January 2023, MDU had raised over 250,000 euros, including a large donation from GVL, a German music copyright corporation.

When the popular Ukrainian folk band, DakhaBrakha, donated to the fund in its first month, Omodada says it was a turning point for the fledgling charity.

“At that moment it was a really huge amount of money for us,” he said, “but it was also a sign that we were doing the right thing. It was also a big responsibility on us from then. We need to really pay attention to spend this money correctly and try to really help the people who are in the most need.”

Learning on the Fly

With donations increasing and many musicians on the front line requesting aid, MDU hired lawyers and accountants to handle the money and paperwork. The group also found more volunteers to help with the acquisition of requested supplies.

Some volunteers like Olha and Mykhailo Opekan, both involved in Kyiv’s music and culture scene, are in charge of buying the supplies – though not weapons – and making sure they end up in the right hands of those in need. Like so many in Ukraine, the married couple have friends fighting on the front and were determined to do what they could to help.

“All people in Ukraine now understand we all are one big organism,” Mykhailo Opekan said, “and we must work together for our victory. It’s the only way for us because if we tire or stop, it’s our death.”

Prior to the war the couple had no experience volunteering or working for NGOs, so they learned how to manage the job on the go. Omodada says that initially MDU volunteers struggled to find the right equipment to send, but they have now gained a great deal of knowledge about military equipment and the best ways to acquire it.

“It’s really strange for me to know about all this stuff,” said Olha Opekan about the military equipment she procures.

“Before war, we were pacifists, you know?” Mykhailo said. “But now I know a lot of information about military stuff. What is good, what is bad, and what is better.”

Among the supplies given to soldiers, MDU says the most requested items are EcoFlow power banks, drones, night vision goggles, flashlights, and cars. In August, MDU raised money to buy a robust KrAZ military truck as well.

Most supplies are handled by postal services like Nova Poshta, which is still making deliveries to the front lines. When a vehicle needs to be delivered, a volunteer hands it over to the army in a safe area.

A screen and other accessories for Vlad Nimak’s drone, “Fred.” Photo courtesy of Vlad Nimak.

Despite having little know-how in charity organizing, Omodada says group members’ experience as musicians and promoters has paid off in the fund’s efforts. “We have this background of, I would say crisis management, because usually when you are working in culture in Ukraine, you have to deal with [a lot] and be prepared and be strong,” he said.

While accepting direct donations via their website makes up a large portion of their fundraising, MDU also has partnered with venues and bands in Ukraine and abroad to collect portions of the money made from concerts and artists’ streams. In this way, MDU works by building on larger solidarity in the field of the arts.

The Show Must Go On

“It’s also a question of trust, because if you are musicians, even from different countries, when you jam with each other or play a concert, it’s really easy to understand each other even without [a common] language with your playing,” Omodada said.

Between day raves to beat the nightly 11 p.m. curfew and performances in bomb shelters to avoid air raids, MDU members say that many across Ukraine attend concerts to blow off steam, something that helps them raise funds through shows. Additionally, with many Ukrainians forgoing Russian media and music, MDU members say music in Ukraine is thriving in spite of the war.

“If you can play a concert, you want to share this money for a good purpose,” Omodada said about Ukraine’s current music scene. “Everyone is trying to help each other – that’s the sign of our strong democratic society, which really works horizontally.”

As the war rages and Russia steps up a new offensive, Nimak remains in the Zaporizhzhia region of eastern Ukraine. He looks forward to a future where he can go back to teaching music and playing folk and indie music with his band.

“I want to be a music teacher, a culture manager, a musician,” he said. “This military world, I don’t like it but it has to be.”

…

Lachlan Hyatt is a freelance journalist currently conducting a Fulbright grant project on politics, cyber-technology, and security in the Baltic region.