Plus: Border controls for Czechia & Slovakia, Serbia says no to Moscow’s referendums, Soviet tanks in Berlin, and more.

The Big Story: Sabotage Eyed in Russian Pipeline Leaks

What happened: Sudden and unexplained leaks in both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carry gas from Russia under the Baltic Sea are causing concern across Europe, Reuters reports. Sweden’s Maritime Authority issued a warning today about leaks in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline; yesterday, Denmark restricted shipping and imposed a no fly zone in the area around the Nord Stream 2 after leaks were detected.

More context: Neither pipeline, designed to transport gas from Russia to Germany, is in use. Germany scuppered the just-completed Nord Stream 2 just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February as anger mounted over Moscow’s recognition of separatist territories in Ukraine. Russia’s Gazprom shut down Nord Stream 1 in August, allegedly because of technical difficulties.

Worth noting: The prime ministers of Denmark and Poland both mentioned possible sabotage as a cause of the leaks, though the motivation for such an act is unclear. “Russia has been shutting down gas supplies to European countries over the last year as part of an economic war between East and West,” bne Intellinews writes, adding that the leaks coincide with “the ceremonial launch of the Baltic Pipe carrying gas from Norway to Poland that will entirely replace the … gas Warsaw used to import from Russia – the first EU member to completely wean itself off Russian gas.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech Republic is temporarily reinstating border controls for at least 10 days starting Thursday at 27 border crossings with Slovakia citing the need to slow the rise in illegal migration, mainly involving migrants from Syria, The Slovak Spectator reports.

Hungary is totally against EU sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto informed the International Atomic Energy Agency yesterday in Vienna, Euractiv reports. Szijjarto said sanctions on nuclear investments would be “a violation of European regulations” and are a “red line” for Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Southeastern Europe

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in parts of Europe. Bulgaria had 22 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the past week, though the number of active cases declined. Czechia saw the highest number of daily new cases yesterday since early April, with hospitalizations also up compared to the previous week. The situation in Slovenia, with five deaths since Friday and 3,635 coronavirus cases between Friday and Sunday, is little unchanged from the previous week. A surge in the spread of the coronavirus in Latvia has been detected by monitoring sewer water, BNN reports.

Though Serbia’s recent diplomatic deal with Russia has raised concerns about Belgrade’s coziness with Moscow, Belgrade has ruled out recognizing the Russian referendums in Ukraine as legitimate, BIRN reports. Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic mentioned the UN Charter as well as “generally accepted principles and norms of public international law” for Belgrade’s stance in his comments over the weekend.

The energy crisis is pushing European countries to cast about for new fuel supplies as winter approaches, bne Intellinews reports. Slovenia is desperately trying to import coal and has recruited miners from North Macedonia and Bosnia to tap its domestic supplies. North Macedonia has negotiated imports of coal and fuel oil from Greece, while Serbia – faced with a possible loss of Russian oil imports – is increasing coal imports from Bulgaria, Bosnia, Romania and Greece. Bulgaria effectively canceled its import of Russian gas in April when then Prime Minister Kiril Petkov declined to pay in rubles, but now the new caretaker administration is looking to renegotiate with Russia’s Gazprom while offering to send electricity to Azerbaijan in exchange for more natural gas. Romania and Croatia are stepping up development of new gas projects they hope will boost domestic energy production.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian oligarch Evgeny Prigozhin – a close Putin ally – has reversed his long-running denial of supporting mercenary groups and now admits creating the Wagner paramilitary organization in 2014, according to the Russian independent news website Medusa, citing local media. The Wagner group has been accused of murder and rape across the globe, including in Ukraine.

A German parliamentarian is calling for the Soviet tank monuments in Berlin to be removed, DW reports. Stefanie Bung of the opposition Christian Democratic party said that memorials to Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany can be preserved in accordance with the German reunification treaty of 1990 but “the political conditions have fundamentally changed” and the Russian tanks should go.

Central Asia

Over 3,500 Russian citizens have been registered as residing in Kyrgyzstan in the week since Russia announced a partial mobilization for the war on Ukraine, bringing the total for the year to over 170,000, 24kg reports. Meanwhile, Kyrgyz authorities met with Russian officials to discuss the mobilization, and the Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow’s war call-up does not apply to Kyrgyz nationals living in Russia.

The Caucasus

In the aftermath of the major flareup in fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan two weeks ago, tensions are continuing to mount as mediators from the EU and Russia try to negotiate a final peace settlement over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Eurasianet reports. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited a memorial to mark the second anniversary of the start of the 2020 war with Armenia, Trend News reports.

Borderlands

The purchase of Turkish property by Russians has more than doubled in 2022 compared to the same period last year, and residential property prices in Turkey have shot up by an average of 160% this year, according to the Russian news outlet Novye Izvestia, citing property consultants Knight Frank.

