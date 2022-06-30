Plus: Slovaks cure dog disease, UK supports cyberdefense in Georgia, police brutality in Romania, and more.

The Big Story: Putin Claims NATO Has ‘Imperial Ambitions’ as Russia Declared Threat

What happened: NATO has declared Russia a “direct threat” as part of the alliance’s new strategy, DW reports, while U.S. President Joe Biden used the occasion of the NATO summit in Madrid to announce a further buildup of American military presence in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking during his visit to Turkmenistan, accused NATO of trying to “assert their supremacy, their imperial ambitions,” AFP reports.

More context: Dozens of people are still missing in addition to the 20 killed by Russia’s bombing of a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk and authorities fear more bodies will be found, The Kyiv Independent reports. Human Rights Watch has urged investigations into the missile strike as another potential Russian war crime. In the southern city of Mykolaiv, the number of fatalities as a result of yesterday’s Russian strike on an apartment building has increased to six, Ukrinform reports.

Worth noting: Ukraine has retaken the strategically important Snake Island, NPR reports. Ukraine’s forces have been assaulting Russian outposts on the island for days, but the Kremlin claimed its troops retreated from the island as a “goodwill gesture.” Snake Island became famous in February when a Ukrainian soldier on the island told an attacking Russian warship to “go f— yourself.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

An analysis in Politico lays out the challenges to the Czech Republic as it takes over the EU presidency tomorrow. While navigating through the energy crisis, surging inflation, and the war in Ukraine, the Czechs will have to ensure the EU has sufficient supplies of natural gas in storage; put free trade back on the top of the agenda; set global standards for artificial technology; get the EU on board with the proposed zero-emissions plan that would eliminate the use of internal combustion engines in cars by 2035, and meet other environmental targets; and implement the European Health Data Space project which could add billions of euros to the EU economy by digitizing health data.

Scientists in Slovakia have developed a cure for a tick-borne disease that has been affecting an increasing number of dogs, The Slovak Spectator writes.

Hundreds of Latvian monuments, memorial plaques, and statues that glorify the former Soviet Union have been added to a list for possible removal, LETA reports.

The only concrete example so far of Moscow’s threatened retaliation against Vilnius over a trade shipment dispute between Lithuania and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is the removal of a memorial plaque to a Lithuanian philosopher in a small town in the region, LRT reports. The town of Sovetsk removed a plaque to the Lithuanian philosopher Vydunas earlier this week.

Southeastern Europe

A recent apparent case of police brutality against Roma in Romania highlights a long history of such attacks in the country, according to the European Roma Rights Center. The ERRC notes that the European Court of Human Rights issued 20 rulings between 2015 and 2019 condemning Romania for police violence and failure to effectively investigate abuses by police. The ERRC’s own recent report “found that 20 years of ‘grave concerns’ and recommendations by international bodies … have had no tangible impact on curtailing police brutality and racism against Roma in Romania.”

A restaurateur in Pristina has protested the lack of progress on the issue of visa-free EU travel for Kosovans by erecting a sign banning “EU citizens without viza” from his eatery, Euronews reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A ship loaded with grain left the Russian-held Ukrainian port of Berdyansk today, a rare event since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Early this month Putin discussed grain deliveries with the head of the African Union, according to RFE/RL.

The Caucasus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged 5 million pounds to help Georgia defend against cyberattacks by Russian hackers, Poland’s TVP reports. “Putin cannot be allowed to use Georgia’s sovereign institutions to sharpen the knife of his cyber capability … the support announced today will protect not just Georgia, but also the UK and all other free democracies threatened by Russian hostility,” Johnson said.

Borderlands

The deal that Turkey struck with Finland and Sweden to unblock the two countries’ NATO bids is raising fears that Ankara will be able to start demanding the extradition of Kurdish rights activists and other government opponents, Politico reports. The two countries received formal invitations to the alliance at a summit in Madrid yesterday.

