Plus, IMF gives Belarus $1 billion, FC Sheriff puts Transdniester on soccer map, and more.

The Big Story: Navalny Forced to Watch 8 Hours of Russian State TV in Prison Daily

What happened: In his first interview from prison, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny told The New York Times that though the days of forced labor in Soviet gulag camps are over, the “psychological violence” of political indoctrination is still rife behind bars. “You need to imagine something like a Chinese labor camp, where everybody marches in a line and where video cameras are hung everywhere,” said Navalny, who is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for violating parole.

More context: Navalny also denounced the “constant control and a culture of snitching” as well as the mandatory viewing of state propaganda on TV for eight hours a day, during which inmates are not allowed to read or write, The Guardian notes.

Worth noting: Al Jazeera reports that new charges brought against Navalny this month could prolong his jail time by three years. If found guilty, he would not be released until after Russia’s next presidential election in 2024.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The European Court of Human Rights asked Poland and Latvia yesterday to offer assistance to migrants stranded at the EU’s border with Belarus, Deutsche Welle reports. The ECHR said that 41 Iraqi Kurds and 32 Afghans have requested ECHR assistance to enter either Latvia or Poland. The migrants are asking for protection after being stuck at the borders for two weeks with security forces refusing entry. The court ordered Poland and Latvia to offer “food, water, clothing, adequate medical care and, if possible, temporary shelter” until 15 September. The ruling, however, did not require either country to let the migrants enter its territory.

Hungary could start production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier this week, according to Reuters. Szijjarto said that Hungary is also considering a 15-year natural gas supply deal with Gazprom and that he will discuss the terms of the contract during a diplomatic visit to Russia next year. “I hope we can sign the new 15-year supply deal this autumn with good conditions,” Szijjarto said.

Southeastern Europe

Serb judges in the northern Kosovo municipality of Mitrovica staged a one-day strike yesterday to protest a jail sentence for an ethnic Serb parliament member, BIRN reports. Ivan Todosijevic, a member of the Belgrade-backed Srpska Lista party, was sentenced to two years in prison for ethnic, racial or religious intolerance after claiming that the January 1999 massacre of Kosovo Albanians in the village of Racak/Recak was faked. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also criticized the verdict against Todosijevic, saying on Instagram that he was sentenced “just because he told the truth – the truth about Racak, the truth about everything that has happened to the Serbian people.”

A city in Romania is offering free bus tickets in exchange for physical exercise, specifically the ability to do squats, bne IntelliNews reports. The Transylvanian city of Cluj launched a smart ticketing project organised by Sports Festival, the largest multi-sport event in Romania, which offers a Health Ticket to anyone willing and able to do 20 squats. The ticket is valid for a single trip on the city’s public transport network for seven days. So far it has proven popular with commuters, who were issued 14,500 health tickets during the initial two weeks of the program, exceeding the expectations of the organizers. When the idea was first tried last year, it resulted in local residents doing more than 1 million squats.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The IMF has been criticized for its $1 billion offer to Belarus to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with critics charging that the payment would strengthen the regime in power, Politico reports. The money is part of around $650 billion in reserves to be spread among IMF members as part of so-called special drawing rights (SDRs). The offer is “a terrible indictment of the IMF and key Western shareholders. … Does SDR stand for Supporting Dodgy Regimes?” said Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist and commentator at BluBay Asset Management in London. Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Twitter that Minsk will use the money “on repressions and not support of people.”

The FC Sheriff soccer team became the first Moldovan club to reach the group stage in the Champions League following a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb yesterday, AP reports. FC Sheriff, which hails from the breakaway region of Transdniester, had to go through four qualifying rounds before reaching the group stage. The Tiraspol-based soccer club has already proved its mettle during the past 21 seasons, winning the Moldovan title 19 times. Sheriff is also expected to earn about 16 million euros in guaranteed prize money from UEFA, the governing body of soccer in Europe.

Moldova’s FC Sheriff celebrating their Champions League entry. Photo by FC Sheriff via Instagram.

The Caucasus

Despite a deinstitutionalization drive in Georgia, hundreds of children continue to live — and be subjected to abuse — in religious residential institutions, Eurasianet reports. Christian or Muslim organizations run the facilities, which either act as boarding schools offering faith-centered education or as shelters, in which case the children attend regular schools. The institutions function outside state licensing and regulations, leaving little room for oversight and monitoring. In June, the state removed 35 out of 50 children from the Saint Nino orphanage in the town of Ninotsminda and launched an investigation into allegations of widespread abuse at the facility.

Central Asia