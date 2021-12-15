Plus, kosher foie gras in Hungary, arrests in Baku, and more.

The Big Story: Imprisoned Navalny Honored in European Parliament Ceremony

What happened: Daria Navalnaya accepted the Sakharov Prize on behalf of her imprisoned father, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in a ceremony held at the European Parliament today, according to a press release. Navalnaya said the award was “a signal to tens of millions of people, citizens of my country, who continue to fight for a better life for Russia,” while her father dedicated his prize “to all kinds of anti-corruption fighters around the world,” according to RFE/RL.

More context: The European Parliament said its annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought was established in 1988 “to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.” Named after Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, it comes with an award of 50,000 euros. Last year’s prize went to the Belarusian opposition.

Worth noting: Navalny, currently serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for parole violations, recently wrote on Instagram that he had joined a sewing workshop in prison and become a “seamstress,” according to Reuters. He said prison authorities require inmates to work, and sewing was one of the choices available.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Despite the fact that its Jewish minority is quite small, Hungary is a leader in kosher foie gras production, JTA reports. The country is home to two kosher foie gras factories which are thriving thanks to substantial government subsidies and concessions to kosher slaughterhouses. The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has even gone out of its way to condemn severe restrictions on kosher slaughter, such as the bans on kosher and halal meat recently passed in Belgium. Orban, who has been accused of xenophobia and antisemitism in the past, said such bans are “not just an attack on religious freedom, but an attack on our Judeo-Christian heritage and the Jewish communities in Europe.” The Belgian ban led one large slaughterhouse to relocate from Antwerp to Hungary.

Geologists say that a recent discovery of dinosaur footprints in Poland offers an insight into a complex ecosystem that existed around 200 million years ago, Al Jazeera reports. The fossilized footprints and bones, found in an open-pit clay mine near Warsaw, were called a “treasure trove” by the Polish Geological Institute-National Research Institute due to their unique state of preservation. “A very special sequence of events had to take place in a short time” for such a high level of preservation, geologist Grzegorz Pienkowski said. “In the traces left by dinosaurs, you can read their behavior and habits,” he said. “We have traces left by dinosaurs running, swimming, resting and sitting.”

Southeastern Europe

The U.S. Embassy in Bucharest condemned the suspension of a Romanian judge earlier this week over his posts on TikTok, AP reports. On Monday, the Superior Council of Magistrates suspended Cristi Danilet over two videos he posted on the social media platform last year which the council said represented “behavior that affects the image of the justice system.” The U.S. Embassy in Bucharest issued a statement saying that it was “deeply concerned” about the suspension. Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos also condemned the move, saying the current government had begun the “destruction of justice.” Ciolos said “Even if this decision is overturned by the High Court, the signal has been given … Judges need to be very careful.”

North Macedonia and Albania’s hopes for EU accession were dashed once again earlier this week due to Bulgaria’s objections, BIRN reports. During a meeting on Tuesday, EU ministers failed to set a date or provide a specific time frame for the start of accession talks. The main hurdle is Bulgaria’s objection to North Macedonia’s EU membership over Skopje’s alleged failure to acknowledge that North Macedonian people have ethnic and linguistic roots in Bulgaria. Despite this, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski hailed the openness for dialogue of Bulgaria’s new prime minister, Kiril Petkov. “The approach of [Petkov], that history should not be the only venue of communication [between Skopje and Sofia], is acceptable to me,” Pendarovski said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A court in Russia handed lengthy prison sentences to the leaders of protests that centered on land swaps in Ingushetia, The Moscow Times reports. The north Caucasus republic was rocked by protests in 2018 and 2019 following a land swap with Chechnya, in which, according to estimates, it gave up 26 times more territory than its neighbor. Six protest leaders received sentences ranging from seven and a half to nine years in prison on charges of organizing an extremist organization and perpetuating violence against security officials. One of the defendants, Musa Malsagov, told a court in the Stavropol region that he had no regrets. “We accept this test with bravery,” Malsagov said, “we didn’t expect anything else from this country.”

Moldova aspires to EU membership and has let Russia know it, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said in an interview yesterday with Reuters. “Moldova wants to become a member of the EU one day,” Sandu said. “We will insist that it is our choice (to join the EU) and we would like other countries to respect that choice.” She also called on Interpol to help authorities in Chisinau to apprehend rich Moldovans, such as oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, who have been accused of pilfering massive amounts of money out of Moldova. “We count on international support because the biggest crooks who stole from our people left the country,” Sandu said, adding that Plahotniuc was likely hiding in Turkey. Sandu mentioned that another thing making life difficult in Moldova was the spike in gas prices imposed by Russia.

The Caucasus

At least 20 people were detained today in Baku during a rally for the release of Azerbaijani opposition politician Saleh Rustamli, RFE/RL reports. The detained included Tofiq Yaqublu, a leading member of the opposition Musavat party. Yaqublu was previously detained and released earlier this month at a similar rally; he sustained injuries while in police custody. Rustamli, who has lived in Russia since 1998, was arrested during a visit to Azerbaijan in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years for money laundering. The charge involves the alleged transfer of $420,000 to a bank account connected to the opposition Popular Front of Azerbaijan Party, of which Rustamali is a member.

Central Asia