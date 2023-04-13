Even before his inauguration, Petr Pavel had consigned his predecessor’s pro-Beijing stance to the dustbin of history.

On 30 January, just two days after winning the presidential runoff vote, Petr Pavel placed a phone call to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen – a rare if not unique contact by an elected European head of state. In a tweet, Pavel said he hoped to meet Tsai in person.

Pavel is a former general who served as chief of staff of the Czech armed forces and chaired the senior military committee in NATO. During his campaign, he vowed to take a more hardline stance toward China and Russia than had outgoing President Milos Zeman, who had been the biggest booster of Chinese investment in the Czech Republic.

Beijing conveyed its sharp disapproval over the call to Tsai. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Pavel’s conversation “trampled on China’s red line” and represented a “serious interference in China’s internal affairs.”

In an interview with the Financial Times in January, Pavel said the Czech Republic must understand that China is “not a friendly country,” nor is it “compatible with Western democracies in their strategic goals and principles.”

This is a marked departure from Zeman’s pro-China stance. On a 2015 visit to China, Zeman called Chinese President Xi Jinping his “best friend.” When Xi visited Prague in 2016, Zeman declared the Czech Republic to be China’s “gateway to Europe.”

Now, that gateway may be closing.

Clear signs emerged as the presidential campaign progressed. During the first round of voting, most candidates “were stating upfront that they see China as a threat that needs to be reckoned with and needs to be taken seriously,” said Kara Nemeckova, a China expert at the Prague-based think tank AMO (Association for International Affairs).

For some candidates, such statements served to distance themselves from Zeman, she said, adding that, in Pavel’s case, he “was formed a lot by his professional background in NATO.”

“He’s also one of the people that realizes that we need to learn from lessons with Russia and be ready for what can come from China, take measures right now and not react afterwards,” she said.

China’s geographical and political proximity to Russia is a concern for the new president, as is China’s “assertive behavior in the South China Sea, their aggressive foreign policy, their ambitions, and the nature of the regime,” said Nemeckova, who also works with MapInfluenCE, an organization that tracks Russian and Chinese influence in Central Europe, and China Observers in Central and Eastern Europe (CHOICE), an AMO project that provides analysis on Chinese activity in the region.

A Unified Voice in Czech Foreign Policy

Pavel is not the only Czech politician wary of China. From the prime minister and foreign minister, to the chairpersons of the lower house of parliament and Senate and Prague city leaders, many are skeptical of Beijing’s policy of outreach to Central and Eastern Europe, Nemeckova noted, saying, “they’re all very careful, and they’re speaking about risks that come with China.”

Indeed, a recurring theme at a recent conference held in parliament was the importance of a unified voice in Czech foreign policy toward China. The 20 February event under the auspices of parliament’s security and foreign affairs committees was organized by Sinopsis, a Czech organization that tracks developments in China. The majority of the Czech politicians in attendance were members of the center-right Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and other parties in the governing coalition.

“Chinese activities pose a risk to Czech society,” said Michal Koudelka, director of the Security Information Service (BIS), the Czech intelligence agency, during the conference. He warned that China produces many critical ingredients for medicine bound for the Czech Republic and other EU countries. In the case of a conflict, Koudelka said he “cannot imagine” what would happen if China stopped producing medicine for Europe.

“We must not surrender to their pressure,” Koudelka said, emphasizing that while the threat from Russia may seem more overt, the threat China poses is more “insidious.” Not only was Koudelka concerned with Czech reliance on Chinese-manufactured medicine, but also with Chinese espionage and disinformation. Pro-Chinese information sources have successfully influenced Czech public opinion, he stated, to the point that many believe China is one of the country’s main economic partners.

Lukas Kintr, director of the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB), agreed that the Czech Republic “cannot be governed by short-term economics” when it comes to relations with China. “We’re able to survive without Russian gas,” Kintr said. He then posed the question, why rely on Chinese tech?

Kintr specifically noted data security concerns about TikTok, the hugely popular video-sharing app that has 2 million users in the Czech Republic. In a statement last month, NUKIB flagged its concerns about the Chinese-owned app, saying it was concerned about “large-scale data collection” and warned those with devices that access critical information and communication systems not to install TikTok. The main European Union institutions recently banned TikTok from all staff phones.

When a high-level group of Czech political and business leaders visited Taiwan and South Korea last month, both Koudelka and Kintr went along.

Also speaking at the February conference, security committee chairmanPavel Zacek echoed suspicions raised by the Czech and other intelligence agencies, saying that China’s rapid acquisition of advanced cyber-spying tools shows that “globalization will be used by authoritarian regimes to get new technologies.” He said parliament wants to reassess Czechia’s relationship with China in the near future, with results to be made public soon.

Soon to Be 13+1?

One area of reconsideration Zacek mentioned was Czechia’s continued involvement in China’s loose economic cooperation with Central and Eastern Europe. Once dubbed “17+1,” the departures of the three Baltic states left 14 European partners still nominally involved, including nine EU countries. Since the spring of 2022, Czech politicians have also eyed an exit.

According to AMO’s Nemeckova, the Czech government has been holding off on the final decision on leaving the group. In the second half of 2022, Czechia held the EU presidency, and wanted to avoid a diplomatic spat with China while in that role, she said, adding that the government was also waiting for Zeman to leave office.

Now, the Czech Foreign Ministry is preparing a revision of bilateral ties with China, with withdrawal from 14+1 the likely result, she said, adding, “but it remains to be seen whether it will be a loud exit, like Lithuania-style, or will be just more calm, like Latvia and Estonia.”

When Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a diplomatic office in the country in 2021, Beijing reacted by imposing a ban on Lithuanian imports. The EU then initiated legal proceedings against China at the World Trade Organization.

For now, though, President Pavel is not planning a visit to Taiwan as this would threaten bilateral trade and the interests of Czech firms doing business in China, he said in late March, two weeks after his inauguration. As Czech news outlet Denik N reported, he did not rule out an informal meeting with his Taiwanese counterpart.

While the government has full responsibility for the execution of foreign policy, the president still represents the country and – as past presidencies, including Zeman’s, have shown – can significantly impact the implementation of foreign policy goals. With Pavel at the helm, a cooling of Czech-Chinese ties may be imminent. “We can expect more and more tensions in the relationship with Beijing and China,” Nemeckova said.

According to Luke de Pulford – an anti-slavery campaigner and executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), an unofficial grouping of lawmakers from about 30 countries – this could be a moment of leadership for the Czech Republic. Despite what he called at the conference a “recent softening in diplomatic tone” from the EU towards China, de Pulford stressed that Czechia must remain “hawkish” towards China. By doing so, he suggested, the Czech Republic could be seen as an example of how a European country can stand up to the Beijing regime.

“We [the Czech Republic] should be heard, we should not just follow. With the Ukraine war, finally the voices of Central and Eastern Europeans in the European Union are being heard more because there is this experience that is being valued now,” Nemeckova said.

Cooperation within the EU is necessary for dealing with China, she said. “These are tasks for the European Union as a whole, but we need to be active. We are one of the member states, so we need to push these through but we can’t do this by ourselves.”

Lauren Schiller is a student at Hope College pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communication and a minor in Chinese studies. She is an editorial intern at Transitions.