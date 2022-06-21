Plus: Nobel Prize auction raises $100M for refugees, alleged tourism plot in Kyrgyzstan, alley of shame in Czechia, and more.

The Big Story: Moscow Claims Lithuanian Blockade of Kaliningrad

What happened: The EU is alarmed by the Kremlin’s threats against Lithuania related to a transit dispute, The Guardian reports. Moscow accuses Lithuania of blockading the shipment of goods and cutting off gas supplies to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, escalated tensions earlier this week by threatening a response after claiming that Vilnius’ actions were “illegal,” “unprecedented,” and a “violation of everything.”

More context: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell denied any unilateral blockade exists, adding that only products subject to EU sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine, such as steel, are being blocked. “The transit of people and goods that are not sanctioned continues,” Borrell said.

Worth noting: The Kremlin threat comes a week after a draft bill was submitted to the Russian State Duma that called for a cancellation of Lithuania’s independence from the former USSR. Former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov said recently that “the Baltic states will be next” if Ukraine is defeated, Politico reports. Russian state media have been discussing the creation of a direct “corridor” from Belarus to Kaliningrad via Poland’s so-called Suwalki Gap, which would also sever the land connection between the Baltic States from the rest of the EU, according to Euractiv. Such a move would require Russia to invade and occupy the territory of NATO member Poland, though the Politico analysis questions whether NATO would be willing to go to war with Russia “over a stretch of largely unpopulated farmland” that not many people in NATO countries have ever heard of.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Activists in Czechia’s second city of Brno created an “alley of shame” to greet members arriving at the local city council this morning, Romea reports. Holding signs reading “We’re all human beings, let’s treat each other humanely” and “Women and children sleep on the ground while their husbands fight for their country,” the demonstration was in protest of the poor conditions for homeless Romani refugees from Ukraine in Brno.

The teachers’ union in Latvia plans to go on strike after the summer break, LETA reports. The Latvian Trade Union of Education and Science Employees is calling for a more equitable workload, an increase in wages, and fair distribution of funding.

Southeastern Europe

A former Interior Ministry official in Serbia, Dijana Hrkalovic, has accused Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic of gaining access to transcripts of secret recordings of phone calls involving President Aleksandar Vucic and members of the president’s family, BIRN reports. Stefanovic said the accusations are “characteristic of those who are guilty and who are trying to lessen their guilt and shift it on someone else.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The New York auction of Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov’s 2021 Nobel Peace Prize raised $103.5 million for Ukrainian child refugees, Reuters reports. “I was hoping that there was going to be an enormous amount of solidarity,” Muratov said, “but I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount.” The weeks-long bidding process ended yesterday on World Refugee Day.

The same energy shown by the international community in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine should be applied to China’s repressive regime, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth writes in the DW magazine Weltzeit. The Chinese communist government has detained 1 million Uyghur and other Turkic Muslims, forcing them to abandon their religion, language, and culture, making it “the worst repression nationwide in China since the 1989 massacre of Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protesters,” Roth notes.

Central Asia

Irritated Kyrgyz officials suspect a plot against their tourism industry after a report in Nature magazine last week traced the origins of the 14th-century Black Death plague to Kyrgyzstan’s Lake Issyk Kul, writes Eurasianet. Cabinet head Akylbek Japarov wrote on social media that “This has come on the eve of the tourist season. Why?” while the Health Ministry said “Considering that Issyk Kul Lake and Kyrgyzstan as a whole are visited by a large number of tourists … this publication looks like it has been made-to-order to discredit the country as a popular holiday destination.”

Citing recent social media videos showing violence against women and children in Uzbekistan, UNICEF has called for an end to tolerating such violence, the organization announced today. In addition to current measures, “it is necessary to create an institution of social workers and mobilize the entire society for a systematic solution to this problem,” according to a statement from UNICEF’s Nargiza Egamberdieva.

The Caucasus

Armenia’s clothing factories supplying Western Europe are faced with layoffs or wage cuts due to the dramatic rise in the value of Armenia’s currency, which is making exports more expensive, RFE/RL reports. In connection with hikes in the value of the Russian ruble, the increase in local bank accounts opened by thousands of Russian escapees from Putin’s warmaking, and Russian tech companies relocating to Yerevan, the dram has recently jumped 13% against the dollar and 22% against the euro.

Borderlands

UNESCO has added Mongolia’s Khuvsgul Lake National Park to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, ANI reports. Located in a northern province near the Russian border, the park’s “landscape is unique to Mongolia, with rich, fragrant wild plants and rare, endangered species,” UNESCO said.

