Plus, Hungary in hot water over visa for Belarusian official, Russian on trial for murder in Germany, and more.

The Big Story: Mass Grave Highlights the Fate of Missing Persons in Croatia

What happened: The discovery of another mass grave in Croatia near the eastern town of Vukovar is bringing attention to the thousands of people still missing after the Yugoslav wars, Reuters reports. So far, the remains of 11 people have been discovered in the mass grave and the remains have not yet been identified, according to Ivona Paltrinieri, who heads the department for missing persons in the Ministry for Croatian Veterans.

More context: Tens of thousands marched through Vukovar last month to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Croatian town to the Yugoslav army and Serbian paramilitaries during the Croatian war of independence. The siege of Vukovar took place from August to November 1991, destroyed about 85% of Vukovar’s buildings, and led to the death of more than 3,000 soldiers and civilians.

Worth noting: The site is the 151st mass grave found in Croatia. Out of 5,204 bodies that have been exhumed, around 4,300 have been identified. “For our identification method, based on a DNA analysis, we keep DNA data of about 10,000 people who seek their missing relatives,” said Milovan Kubat, an expert at the Zagreb forensic identification center, who added that so far around 83% of the exhumed bodies have been identified.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged Germany’s new chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Reuters reports. During a visit to Rome today, Morawiecki said “I will call on Chancellor Scholz not to give in to pressure from Russia and not to allow Nord Stream 2 to be used as an instrument for blackmail against Ukraine … against Poland … and against the European Union.” U.S. officials have informed members of the U.S. Congress about an understanding with Germany to shut down the pipeline in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to an unnamed senior congressional aide.

Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to BIRN that Hungary was the country that issued Schengen visas to the chief of Football Federation of Belarus and his wife, despite the EU’s stance towards Minsk. Vladimir Bazanov and his wife were both detained and deported from the Czech Republic last week after using the visas to enter the country. The Hungarian Foreign Ministry sought to distance itself from the incident, telling BIRN that the Schengen visas, which allow entry to most of the EU, were issued at the request of UEFA, the governing body of soccer in Europe. The Football Federation of Belarus is the country’s governing body for soccer; the organization is a close ally of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, whose regime the EU considers “illegitimate, illegal and criminal.”

Southeastern Europe

Albanian politicians in Tirana yesterday had some widely varying things to say at a celebration commemorating the 31st anniversary of the fall of communism, BIRN reports. While 8 December is observed as the date marking the start of protests against communism in 1990, it also coincides with National Youth Day. Prime Minister Edi Rama focused on the latter aspect yesterday, reminding people that Tirana will be “European Capital of Youth” next year. Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha, on the other hand, sought forgiveness for “all our responsibilities, our mistakes and our faults, that have enabled this [Socialist] regime to return Albania in many aspects to the level of suffering it was in 31 years ago.”

The Serbian government announced yesterday that it withdrew legislation that sparked massive street protests across the country, RFE/RL reports. The demonstrations centered on a new law that would have allowed government expropriation of private property for projects that served the public interest; the protests also focused on projects by foreign companies, such as a lithium mine involving Anglo-Australian mining conglomerate Rio Tinto, that they say exploit local resources. The government’s press release said the officials would reconsider the planned changes to the law, and would push them forward only with “a broad public debate that will include the professional public, professional associations, business representatives, and civil society.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Amid low vaccination rates nationwide, one spa town in Ukraine stands out as a big exception, AP reports. While Ukraine’s vaccination rate is 29%, Morshyn, a spa town nestled in the Lviv region, was at 74% as of late November. One major reason is that more than 2,800 of the town’s 3,439 residents work at 10 different spas which only accept guests with certificates proving vaccination, recovery from a past COVID-19 illness, or a negative test. There have been no serious cases of coronavirus in the town, a fact attributed to the local residents having a generally high level of observance of public health measures, such as social distancing and wearing masks, and also to the town’s low population density. As a result, while the region around Morshyn has been designated a “red zone” with most public places shut down, all the wellness centers in Morshyn are open.

The Caucasus

Relatives of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili in Germany accused the Russian government of trying to “send a message” to its political enemies by murdering him, AP reports, citing German media. The remarks were part of a final statement by Khangoshvili’s relatives presented in a Berlin district court yesterday during the trial of the suspected killer, a Russian national. Khangoshvili, a Chechen who had fought against Russian forces in the North Caucasus during the second Chechen war, was shot dead in Berlin in August 2019. The murder led to a diplomatic dispute between Berlin and Moscow, with two members of the Russian diplomatic corps being to ordered to leave Germany. The court is expected to give its final verdict in the case within the next few days.

Central Asia

A village on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is struggling for its economic existence following deadly violence earlier this year, Eurasianet reports. The regional conflict that erupted in April is viewed by the Kyrgyz side as “nothing more than a premeditated attack aimed at resolving border disagreements by military means,” Eurasianet reports. After the conflict, Kyrgyz authorities followed a policy of selective reconstruction which focused on improving local roads, such as the ones linking Arka to larger settlements. However, they forbade the reopening of gas stations in Arka, which previously attracted customers from Tajikistan, and generally discouraged a resumption of trade with Tajikistan, which has led to the village’s severe economic hardship.