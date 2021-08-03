Plus, Warsaw warms up to Brussels, Belarusian dissident found dead in Kyiv, and more.

The Big Story: Bosnian Serbs Pass Law Snubbing UN Envoy

What happened: German diplomat Christian Schmidt yesterday replaced Valentin Inzko as the UN High Representative for Bosnia, Euronews reports. While the Office of High Representative enjoys the support of the EU and the U.S., ethnic Serbs in Bosnia, as well as Serbia’s allies China and Russia, have been asking for its dissolution.

More context: Last month, Inzko outlawed genocide denial or the glorification of war criminals, such as by naming streets or public institutions after them. The issue remains thorny in the Balkans in light of Serbia’s continual policy of support for convicted war criminals as well as the official denial that the 1995 Srebrenica massacre was an act of genocide.

Worth noting: In a tit-for-tat move on Friday, the parliament of the Serb-run entity, Republika Srpska, passed a law on “non-implementation” of the high representative’s decision and also a law that carries jail sentences of up to 15 years for “violating the reputation of the Republika Srpska,” Al Jazeera reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he wanted to reach “some kind of accord” with Brussels amid a standoff over rule of law, The Associated Press reports. Morawiecki said in an interview on Sunday that Warsaw appreciates EU membership and is seeking to smooth out its relationship with Brussels. Morawiecki said the situation was “complex,” given “we are an EU member, we want to be in the EU, we benefit from free trade, Polish companies are growing, employees have higher earnings.” In a conciliatory gesture, the Polish prime minister said he will propose amendments to new procedures for disciplining judges, which the EU Court of Justice said last month must be changed while also calling for the suspension of the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber.

Lithuania has ordered its border guards to turn away, by force if necessary, illegal migrants seeking entry from Belarus, AP reports. Lithuania’s Interior Ministry said today that at least three large migrant groups were stopped in the forested border area and that Lithuanian border guards ordered them to return to Belarus. The strategy that the Lithuanian border guards employ, Vice Interior Minister Arnoldas Abramavicius said, was to first “tell them (the migrants) that they are lost; that they have arrived in the beautiful country of Belarus and got the wrong way while enjoying its nature but now they must continue the tourist track back into that country.” Still, using force cannot be ruled out, Abramavicius added. Lithuanian is facing an unprecedented wave of migrants coming in from Belarus, which has been refusing to stem the flow of illegal migrants in retaliation for EU sanctions.

Southeastern Europe

Serbia has become a preferred stopover for Indian tourists heading for other destinations, Reuters reports. Due to India’s high number of coronavirus cases, many countries require Indian tourists to spend two weeks in another country en route. Serbia, on the other hand, offers them visa-free entry provided they are vaccinated, test negative for coronavirus and spend at least the first seven days of their stay in Serbia in isolation. According to hotel owners, thousands of Indians came to Belgrade in July. Ilija Smiljanic, manager of Mark Group hotels, said that while he would not call this “quarantine tourism,” the situation is not far from that, given “there are plenty of hotels which are full.”

A new citizenship law in Croatia that came into effect in January 2020 marked a milestone in the problematic issue of citizenship rights for Croatian Serbs. As BIRN notes, “The legal amendments address the problems of around 5,000 people whose parents were Croatian Serbs but were living in Serbia when they were born, when both Serbia and Croatia were part of Yugoslavia.” At the time of their birth, these people were registered as citizens of the Socialist Republic of Serbia and not the Socialist Republic of Croatia. As a result, after Croatia’s independence they were unable to receive Croatian identity papers. Still, experts criticize the two-year deadline for the citizenship application, which expires at the end of this year, in light of the lengthy bureaucratic process.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A missing Belarusian dissident who helped others flee persecution was found hanged in a Kyiv park, Agence France-Presse reports. The Ukrainian police said in a statement that Vitaly Shishov, who had gone missing in Kyiv yesterday, was found hanged in a park today in the Ukrainian capital. The police said they have opened a murder probe and would pursue all leads including a possible “murder disguised as a suicide.” Shishov headed the Belarusian House in Ukraine, worked to help fellow Belarusians settle in Ukraine, and was also involved in protests against the Belarusian government. A statement from the Belarusian House in Ukraine said there was “no doubt” that the incident was an operation planned by Belarusian security service agents “to liquidate a Belarusian who presented a true danger to the regime.”

Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol was sentenced to 1.5 years of restricted freedom over her role in protests held this January, The Moscow Times reports. A Moscow court ruled today in a closed-doors hearing that Sobol was guilty of “inciting violations of sanitary restrictions” at an unauthorized rally protesting the imprisonment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The sentence means that Sobol is not allowed to leave her residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., attend mass events or leave the Moscow region; she also must check in for an inspection three times a month. Sobol worked as a lawyer for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Russia blacklisted as an “extremist” organization in June.

Central Asia

Two former high-ranking officials are under scrutiny as the investigation into the Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan gains momentum, RFE/RL reports. Temir Sariev was detained today for 48 hours on corruption charges ahead of a court decision on pretrial custody, the State Committee for National Security said. Also in connection with the Kumtor case, former Kyrgyz President Askar Akaev returned to Bishkek for questioning, the first time he has returned since fleeing in 2005. Kyrgyz authorities temporarily took control of the mine in order to address what President Sadyr Japarov dubbed environmental and safety violations. Other former and current officials arrested in the case in recent months include former Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov and Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev.

The Kumtor gold mine. Image by Michael Karavanov/Wikimedia Commons.