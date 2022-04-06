Plus: Kyrgyz casinos, EU targets Orban, new prescriptions for Georgian doctors, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Tells UN to Do Something or Shut Down

What happened: A new wave of international sanctions against Russia is in the works amid continuing reports of civilian massacres in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, AP reports. Bans on all new investment in Russia are being proposed, while the EU is pushing for a ban on coal imports, which would cost Russia some $4 billion a year; the ban would be the first EU sanction targeting Russia’s energy exports to Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters could also be sanctioned, Bloomberg reports.

More context: There are indications that even worse carnage in areas north of Kyiv, recently abandoned by Russian forces, is yet to be discovered, the Ukrainian government has announced. The atrocities seen in Bucha might be even worse in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine’s presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov told Euronews yesterday. There are worries Russian troops might be engaging in systematic atrocities, Nykyforov said.

Worth noting: The world is not doing enough, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the UN Security Council in an emotional presentation 5 April that included graphic images of corpses in the streets of Bucha, The New York Times reports. “Where is the security that the Security Council needs to guarantee,” he said. “Are you ready to close the UN? Do you think that the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Two days after the fourth consecutive electoral victory for President Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, the European Commission announced a legal probe against Hungary over concerns of a decline in democracy as well as fraud involving EU funds, EUobserver notes. Rule of law violations by member countries can lead to a suspension of EU funds. Orban and his government are accused of channeling EU funds to his allies and to his family. In a letter last November, the commission cited the transfer of public assets to private foundations and a lack of transparency in public bidding. “Risks related to cronyism, favoritism and nepotism in high-level public administration … remain unaddressed,” the letter said.

“Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?” Those were the harsh words Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had for French President Emmanuel Macron for continuing to communicate with Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported. Morawiecki’s comments on Monday came amid ongoing revelations of widespread massacres of civilians in Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine. Macron’s office replied that discussions with Putin are vital so that he understands the demands of Western countries and the cost of ignoring those demands.

Southeastern Europe

It’s slow going for Kosovo when it comes to prosecuting war crimes from the country’s conflict with Serbia in the late 1990s, Balkan Insight reports. A new report by the Humanitarian Law Center Kosovo on Monday said there was only one new indictment in 2021, when an ethnic Albanian with Serbian citizenship was charged in connection with war crimes against civilians in March 1999 when Serbian forces killed 147 Kosovo Albanians in the village of Izbica, the report said. War crimes cases are difficult because many suspects live outside the country, according to the War Crimes Department at the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office, and over 1,000 war crimes cases are pending.





Eastern Europe and Russia

The Russian cinema industry is in a downspin after Hollywood pulled out of the country in protest at the war on Ukraine, AFP reports. Five major Hollywood studios have stopped releasing films in Russia, and the effects are hitting movie theaters as well as local film professionals. Business is down by two-thirds, said Yevgeny Belin, the head of the Mosfilm-Master dubbing studio. “During the pandemic, we had films but no cinemas open. Today, we have our cinemas but no films,” he said. One film translator quoted in the piece refused to blame Moscow. “It’s the West that I hate today and not Putin,” said Mila Grekova. “Bollywood may replace Hollywood in Russia, but it’s too late for me to learn Hindi,” she said.

Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan plans to reopen casinos despite opposition from the Muslim community, Eurasianet reports. Casinos in Kyrgyzstan were closed down in 2012, and bookmaking and slot machines were prohibited in 2015, because of the economic and social costs to families. But since then the economy has contracted, and now President Sadyr Japarov wants to allow casinos for foreigners only. However, last week parliamentarian Shairbek Tashiyev said casinos are haram, the Islamic term for forbidden, according to the report.

The Caucasus

Doctors in Georgia will only be allowed to issue prescriptions electronically and only from a list of cheap generic medicines, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday. The new rules are to make sure the prescription process is transparent and that medicine is affordable and of high quality, the ministry said, according to Agenda.ge. The new rules, set to take effect on 11 April, also allow consumers to choose medicines from a ministry-approved list.

Borderlands

Turkey’s manufacturing industry shrank last month for the first time in 10 months, according to a report in bne Intellinews. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which ranks the overall condition of the manufacturing sector in terms of new orders, output, employment, and delivery times, fell below the no-change level in March. The poor state of the overall economy along with the effects of the war in Ukraine pushed the index into negative growth, Intellinews says.

