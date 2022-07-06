Thirty years on, the siege of Sarajevo is a settled fact for those who lived through it. But not all Bosnian Serbs accept that view of what happened.

Dragana Herenda’s wedding was blessedly free of mortar fire.

A Bosnian Serb from Pale, Herenda had remained in Sarajevo with her Bosniak boyfriend after the Bosnian Serb army began shelling the city on 5 April 1992 – ushering in the 1,425-day Sarajevo siege. More than 14,000 people were killed in what would eventually become the longest military siege in modern history.

“My husband and I got married on June 23, 1993,” Herenda says. “No grenades fell on Sarajevo that day. We all joked that my family respected my wedding and did not throw grenades.”

She does not know whether members of her family were actually on the positions from which Sarajevo was shelled, but she knows that most of them were in the Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska (VRS).

Life in the besieged city was easier with a sense of humor – even a black one, Herenda says. She adds that she didn’t have any particular problems as a Serb during that time, but that life in Sarajevo was not easy.

“Sarajevo was under siege, and I think that living in Sarajevo was the most difficult because shelling and sniper killings were happening daily,” she explains. “There were many places where you were absolutely not allowed to cross the street. There was no food, no water.”

Living through the experience left Herenda little doubt about what happened in Sarajevo between April 1992 and December 1995: a siege.

“The people who shelled Sarajevo are criminals,” she adds.

Indeed, the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) at The Hague found that war crimes had been committed during the siege. Four VRS leaders – Stanislav Galic, Dragomir Milosevic, Radovan Karadzic, and Ratko Mladic – were convicted of carrying out a campaign of sniping and shelling against the civilian population of Sarajevo with the aim of spreading terror.

Even so, Herenda is well aware that not all of her ethnic brethren believe in the verdicts reached by the ICTY. In fact, she says she knows that many of her Serb family members consider the people convicted for the shelling of Sarajevo to be heroes. It’s a bitter pill for her to swallow.

“I can’t understand what happened, considering we lived here under the slogan of brotherhood and unity. I condemn all violence. No violence is justified. And it is not clear to me why today’s children, who were born after the war, shout and support war criminals. It is especially not clear to me why their parents did not learn what happened and do not realize these children could be future victims of war or nationalism,” Herenda says.

Not a Dog Bite

More than 30 years on, Bosnian Serbs do not have a common stance on either the events of the war or the siege of Sarajevo. The dividing line is often found between those who remained in Sarajevo and those who left: The Serbs who stayed say the siege was real and a crime. Those who left either do not want to talk about the war or say the siege did not happen.

Like Dragana Herenda, Dragan Stevanovic is another Bosnian Serb who stayed. At the beginning of the siege, Stevanovic was working at the Military Hospital. He had started there as a member of the Yugoslav People’s Army, but after Yugoslavia disintegrated, he decided to remain at the hospital as it was converted into a civilian hospital. He recalls that the hospital was constantly shelled during the siege, even after its conversion, when there was no reason to consider it a military target.

Eventually, he was injured by a grenade fired from a Serbian position. He says that his relatives from Serbia did not have the correct information about the siege of Sarajevo until he met them decades after the war.

“When someone says that there was no siege, I show them my leg,” Stevanovic says. “Then I say that I was not bitten by a dog – a grenade made me disabled, like many others.”

Stevanovic says that being a Serb in Sarajevo was difficult during that time. Some Serbs were ashamed of what the Bosnian Serb authorities were doing. Others were persecuted or even killed – some by rogue actors from the Army of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he says, adding that such actions were not official state policy.

For Stevanovic, the Republika Srpska leaders who besieged Sarajevo are criminals, perpetrators of “an uncivilized act.”

“A military operation is one thing. Another is indiscriminate shelling of civilian populations, shutting off supplies of water, food, energy,” he says.

A view of the city after the war’s end. Photo by Hedwig Klawuttke via Wikimedia Commons.

‘A Grave Crime’

Bosnian Serb Dragan Miokovic also remained in Sarajevo during the siege, having joined the police and been assigned an Old Town beat five years before the war began. Although the neighborhood was mostly inhabited by Bosnian Muslims, Miokovic says he faced no special problems because of his ethnicity.

“I had no problems, but I already had a police badge at the time, and in any case it was easier for me than maybe for some other Serbs,” Miokovic explains. His family as well got along with their neighbors. His father told him that he never had to go in search of water – Muslim neighbors brought it to him.

Miokovic has little patience for those who downplay or deny the siege of Sarajevo. He calls it a fact proven in at least four trials in The Hague.

“As far as I am concerned, the siege of Sarajevo was a grave crime, for a simple reason: Someone took it upon himself to climb to 750 meters above sea level, to place the most modern weapons up there, and to shoot at my children from those positions,” he says.

The hardest time for him was during the winter of 1993-1994, when there was no heating, electricity, or gas. He lived with the deprivations of war while investigating the killings of civilians in Sarajevo. His work led him to be a witness for the prosecution in the case against Ratko Mladic at the Hague Tribunal.

Savo Vlaski, president of the Sarajevo-based Prosvjeta, a Serbian educational and cultural organization, recalls going to work every day while shells from Serb positions were falling around him. He says he experienced the siege as something intolerable and indescribable.

“We were prisoners here, and more than that, we were under constant attack by snipers and shelling,” Vlaski says. “No one can deny what is evident, there is no denial. It is not something imaginary. It is obvious that Sarajevo was surrounded and under siege.”

‘A Question for Historians’

Despite first-hand accounts like those related to Transitions – not to mention the judgments of the ICTY – some Bosnian Serbs remain defiant about the events of the siege and what came after the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement in 1995. Many of the 100,000 Bosnian Serbs who left Sarajevo say they were expelled; others say that they left mostly because Bosnian Serb authorities appealed to them to do so.

Miro Mijatovic is one Bosnian Serb who insists that he didn’t leave Sarajevo because of an appeal. He says he was expelled. Now living in Rogatica, in eastern Republika Srpska, Mijatovic used to live in the Sarajevo municipal village of Zuc. When the war began, he left and joined the VRS. He says he does not believe that Sarajevo was under siege.

“It has nothing to do with a siege,” Mijatovic says. “These are some games that I will not join – it is a question for historians, not for me.”

Mijatovic also denies the guilt of those convicted of terrorizing the citizens of Sarajevo, asserting that they did not issue orders for shelling and killing civilians. Saying that he does not recognize the verdicts of the Hague Tribunal, he offers the following explanation for his lack of faith in the ICTY: “In order for people to judge someone, they have to be witnesses, they have to be on the spot, to know what happened. It cannot be your verdict, your attitude towards something based on the reports of some journalists that are biased, semi-biased, impartial, whatever.”

When asked whether he considered Mladic and Karadžic war criminals or heroes, Mijatovic digressed.

“I do not want to answer that question,” he says. “I am a Serbian nationalist, not a chauvinist. There are two types of people for me: the good and the bad.”

Slobodan Mrkajic is another Bosnian Serb who denies the siege and says he was expelled from Sarajevo. He too now lives in Rogatica. During the war, Mrkajic fled Sarajevo and joined the VRS. Captured in battle, he spent most of the conflict as a prisoner of war. He now heads an organization of wartime detainees in Republika Srpska.

He calls the siege of Sarajevo a struggle for survival of the Serbian people, who were defending themselves after their “expulsion.”

“Sarajevo was not under siege,” Mrkajic tells Transitions. “We [Bosnian Serbs] were pushed out of Sarajevo. They kept us under siege.”

He says that without the siege, Bosnian Serbs would have been expelled from the entire territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, not just from Sarajevo. Asked why some VRS leaders were accused and even convicted for orchestrating the siege of Sarajevo, he says that is not clear to him. Even so, he does not deny that shells were fired at Sarajevo from VRS positions.

“Yes, they were,” he says. “Why hide something when the whole world knows? But [the question is] why [they were firing shells].”

After a few minutes of conversation, Mrkajic backtracks on his original denial of the siege: “The fact is that there was a siege, and that the siege was out of necessity [for self-defense],” he says.

Siege or Blockade?

The Independent International Commission for the Investigation of the Suffering of Serbs in Sarajevo in the Period from 1991 to 1995 – which was established by the government of Republika Srpska despite its “independent” moniker – also denies that war crimes were committed. Their 2020 report also states that some 3,000 Serbs were killed in Sarajevo during the period of the siege.

Darko Tanaskovic was a member of the commission. He spoke to Transitions about the report and its conclusions.

“Usually, the situation in which Sarajevo was during the war would be called a siege,” Tanaskovic says. “However, based on conceptual and terminological analysis and criteria of military science, the commission concluded that it was a blockade, because Sarajevo, despite great limitations, always maintained a connection with its immediate geographical environment and the world.”

He acknowledges that for the citizens of Sarajevo who suffered in the blockaded city, “this terminological specification has no meaning.”

Tanaskovic says that although the entire population was exposed to suffering and killing, the commission dealt specifically with tribulations faced by Bosnian Serbs in Sarajevo during the conflict.

“Serbs were double hostages of a specific war configuration in the blockaded city: They suffered all the horrors of war, as did their other non-Muslim fellow citizens, and they were also targets for persecution and harassment by the Muslim community,” Tanaskovic says.

Some Bosnian Serb historians concur with the conclusion that the events in Sarajevo constituted a blockade rather than a siege – although, again, the dividing line is often between those who are living and working in Sarajevo and those who are not.

Goran Latinovic, a professor of history at the University of Banja Luka, says historical scholarship is not yet able to evaluate many events and personalities from recent history, especially of the 1991-1995 Yugoslav war, both because not enough time has elapsed and because many sources dating to that period are not available.

The city’s Serbs were legitimately defending their homes, he argues.

“It may have looked like a siege of the city, but we should not forget the fact that the [Bosnian] Muslim Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Sarajevo area was many times more numerous than the Army of Republika Srpska, which was defending itself from frequent Muslim offensives,” Latinovic says.

He believes that the siege of Sarajevo is a myth, because the famous tunnel dug in 1993 was enough for the city to function smoothly and be supplied with food, water, clothes, and medicine.

“So, if we accepted the myth of the ‘siege’ of Sarajevo, even conditionally, then it could only refer to the period from the spring of 1992 to the spring of 1993 and the finishing of the tunnel,” Latinovic argues. “Several thousand Sarajevo Serbs were killed during the war, due to Muslim terror against them, and not because of the Serbian ‘siege’ of the city.”

Sarajevans lived with the constant danger of sniper fire and artillery shelling for nearly four years. Image from a photo montage by kako lako via YouTube.

Arguing, Stagnating

Other experts say that debating facts that have been established in a court of international law is pointless. Merisa Karovic-Babic, a research associate at the Institute for Research of Crimes Against Humanity and International Law at the University of Sarajevo, says that the ICTY verdicts, as well as numerous orders from Karadžic and Mladic to “completely surround” the city, prove what happened was a siege and a planned one.

She calls the blockade thesis “extremely malicious,” because it aims to reduce the scale of the crimes that were committed. She has researched the siege of Sarajevo in detail, publishing her findings in a 2015 book on civilian killings in the city.

“The mere fact that civilians were massacred at 230 locations, including 93 locations in which several members of the same family were killed at the same time and at the same place … speaks volumes about the scale of crimes committed in the part of the city held under siege,” Karovic-Babic says.

These and many other facts remain in dispute among many official authorities both in Republika Srpska and in Serbia. Last year, Valentin Inzko – the Austrian diplomat who served as the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2009 to 2021 – imposed changes to the country’s criminal code to try to address the issue. Denials of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity are now supposed to be punishable by imprisonment. So far, however, several people have been reported to the national prosecutor’s office for allegedly committing this crime, but no case has been opened.

The Bosnian office of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network, headed by Denis Dzidic, compiled a database of court-established facts about wartime incidents in Sarajevo. He says the ICTY verdicts prove that Sarajevo was subjected to a campaign of shelling and sniping.

“Civilians were targeted and exposed to a campaign of terror,” he adds. “Dozens of incidents have been proven by the verdicts, indicating the systematic nature of the crimes committed by the VRS forces.”

Dzidic insists the media needs to do a better job of educating and informing the public about the facts of the past. Smiljana Vovna, a Bosnian Serb from the northeastern city of Tuzla, agrees, saying that the media actually spread disinformation.

“I am not surprised that a majority of Serbs deny the aggression and killing, because propaganda and media have done a fantastic job [of promoting that denial],” Vovna says. “Many times I have been in a situation where I had to tell my relatives who live in Serbia that they should believe me, not the media.”

Although confirmed by an international court of law, the siege of Sarajevo seems likely to keep driving a wedge between communities and fomenting “debates” that add to the country’s state of stagnation.

…

Sladjan Tomic is a journalist based in Sarajevo. He covers politics, human rights, social topics, and media policy for Mediacentar Sarajevo and BUKA magazine in Banja Luka.