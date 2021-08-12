A businessman pays for COVID-19 vaccine in the breakaway region while local authorities spend 5 million euros in personal expenses. From JAMnews.

A new batch of the Russian Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Abkhazia from Russia after several weeks of shortages. However, the recent delivery has sparked controversy in Abkhaz society.

The vaccine was paid for and delivered to the republic by businessman Beslan Agrba. Simultaneously, government spending data were released, according to which 434 million rubles (about 5 million euros) were spent in 2020 on dining out in restaurants, flowers, and similar expenses.

[Transitions note: Only Russia and a handful of other countries recognize the independence of the territory wedged between Georgia and southern Russia. Russia has provided vital investment and military support since Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s.]

A total of 6,500 doses of Sputnik V, which had been administered in Abkhazia since May 2021, were all used up in July. Negotiations with Moscow on the supply of a new batch have dragged on for several weeks.

The government of Abkhazia hoped that Russia would provide the vaccine for free, claiming that there was no money in the budget to pay for it. However, Russia refused to provide vaccines at no cost.

Agrba, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, the head of the Moscow Abkhaz diaspora, took it upon himself to resolve the vaccine shortage. He paid for and delivered a new batch of 5,000 doses.

This news coincided with the publication of the results of an audit of the financial expenditures of all ministries and departments. The information that the budget did not have money to buy vaccines while hundreds of millions were spent on the lunches of officials, their purchase of flowers, and other non-earmarked expenses, caused a large uproar.

“There is no limit to my indignation. People all around me are dying from a lack of vaccines. Some of my acquaintances take out bank loans that are unbearable for them to buy the damned ‘Actemra’ for their loved ones [a drug that is used for treatment in severe cases of coronavirus],”

a member of the Public Chamber, Izolda Hagba, wrote on her social media page [the Public Chamber of Abkhazia is an advisory body to the president].

“The family will pay off this loan for years because they cannot count on improving their financial condition … Volunteers collect money and provisions and do not have time to cover the needs of citizens and medical institutions. How can you allow yourself to do this? How do you live with it? What are you counting on, do you really think that you can get away with everything?” Hagba wrote, addressing the government.

In Abkhazia, the pandemic situation is critical, with hundreds of new cases and up to 10 deaths recorded every day (with a population of about 250,000 people). As of 8 August, in total, more than 23,000 cases have been detected, and 326 people have died.