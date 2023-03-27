Support for Ukraine among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe has been formidable so far, but will it last?

The world was stunned when the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia visited besieged Kyiv in March 2022, a mere three weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This gesture of solidarity was followed by massive practical support in the form of supplies of military equipment, assertive diplomacy, and extending welcomes to the millions of Ukrainian refugees who flooded the countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in the aftermath of the invasion. Such developments led some to the conclusion that power in Europe was shifting eastwards, and the Poles, Czechs, and Baltic countries, in tandem with Ukrainians, would play a more significant role in European politics than previously.

However, the reality is more nuanced, and a protracted war will also test the determination of politicians and societies in CEE. And there is no guarantee that all countries of the region will pass this test. Some could be affected by the hubris of politicians wasting their energy in moralizing and lecturing Western politicians on their lack of enthusiasm for assisting Ukraine, instead of using the existing situation to renegotiate the balance of power in institutions such as the European Union, allowing them to lead the way.

Another reason could turn out to be wavering public support for Ukraine. So far, few signs of that have emerged, but opponents have been laying the groundwork to take advantage of any potential weaknesses that appear as the war drags on. Research conducted by the IRI Beacon Project, where I am a visiting fellow, and member organizations in six countries of the CEE region – Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia – has revealed multiple narratives that have spread in information spaces across the region apparently designed to undermine solidarity for Ukraine. Significant differences appear among individual states, including in the use of this topic for domestic political purposes.

The research did not focus solely on disinformation and extreme cases of manipulation, such as presenting “evidence” of the supposed neo-Nazi inclinations of the Ukrainian government, since these usually resonate only among a limited segment of the already radicalized part of the population. Instead, we aimed to map the public debate around topics related to the war – specifically, sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian refugees, the role of NATO, and energy prices – to uncover whether these themes are used to weaken support for Ukraine.

In total, we gathered and assessed 23 million articles and social media posts published from mid-February 2022 to mid-February 2023. The results showed that the number of articles and social media posts related to the war has steadily declined since February 2022, with occasional increases in interest such as when a Ukrainian anti-ballistic missile landed in Poland in November last year. The percentage of content that contained narratives undermining support for Ukraine has remained constant – around 18% – indicating that public discussions in the CEE countries have been predominantly supportive of Ukraine.

At the same time, people across the region have experienced increasing economic problems and have been tempted to look for culprits. As the research shows, there are tendencies to put the blame on Ukrainian refugees – in total, 24% of the content on this specific topic included hostile narratives, such as accusing refugees of being a burden on the social system. Other posts and articles have pointed fingers at sanctions against Russia – in total, 21% of related content depicted them, at least in part, as ineffective and self-harming. On the contrary, blaming NATO for provoking the war was the least prominent of the hostile narratives analyzed in the study, accounting for 10% of articles and posts.

Public willingness to stick with Ukraine seems, then, to be closely connected with the domestic economic situation. Though easier said than done, the best way to maintain the currently high levels of support is to make sure that existing economic problems did not undermine social cohesion in CEE countries.

Election Tactics

The public’s backing for Ukraine is largely reflected in the attitudes of the political elites, give or take some of the more extremist parties across the region. Political conflicts do not usually take the form of disagreements between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian political camps but rather as debates about the level of engagement in the war and the way in which the conflict should be resolved.

For instance, during the Czech presidential elections in January, populist candidate Andrej Babis emphasized that he would not drag the country into war and would push for a peaceful solution as soon as possible. Although the former prime minister did not win the elections, the idea of “distancing ourselves” from conflict resonates in political debates around the region. When it was revealed that Bulgaria secretly supplied weapons to Ukraine at the very beginning of the conflict, pro-Russian political parties used this information to criticize the government for allegedly dragging the country into war. This topic is very likely to resurface in the campaign before the early elections in Bulgaria planned for next month.

Similarly, the political scene in Slovakia is in disarray, and parties advocating for lifting sanctions against Russia and compromising with the Kremlin are gaining prominence in the run-up to elections planned for September. Even in Poland, which has stood strongly in support of Ukraine so far, the polarized debate before the key parliamentary elections this fall could open space for the spread of narratives that undermine that support. Far-right political actors are, in fact, already leveraging the topic of Ukrainian refugees and the costs of sanctions to curry favor with voters.

In 2022, the governments and societies of the CEE countries surprised many – probably even themselves – with their resolute support for Ukraine. Ongoing elections, likely influenced by increasing economic problems, will reshape the political landscape in several countries and some politicians, even mainstream ones, might be tempted to tap into anti-Ukrainian narratives already circulating on social media and manipulative websites. By the end of the year, we may very well see a region much more fragmented in opinions on ending the war and dealing with its economic and social consequences.

…

Jonas Syrovatka is a visiting fellow at the International Republican Institute’s Beacon Project, focusing on disinformation and Czech politics. In this role, he contributed to the research into anti-Ukrainian narratives referenced in this article, and supervises Community Mapping 2.0, a project to gather data about civil society groups working to counter disinformation in the CEE region.